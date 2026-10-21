Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Rajinikanth's Sequel Enters Rs 300 Crore Club In India
Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 takes its India net to Rs 308.96 crore on its 7th day of release and worldwide collections beyond Rs 500 crore.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 21, 2026 at 8:20 PM IST
Hyderabad: Unstoppable at the box office, Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 continues to draw audiences to theatres even after a massive opening week. The action drama collected Rs 19.91 crore net in India on day 7, Wednesday, October 21, according to the latest live box office figures shared by trade portal Sacnilk. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 308.96 crore, while its gross collection stands at Rs 361.94 crore.
Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 to Day 7
Jailer 2 opened in theatres on October 15 with an impressive Rs 59.70 crore net in India. The film continued its strong performance on Friday, October 16, earning Rs 37.10 crore. Collections rose to Rs 47.25 crore on Saturday, October 17, before the film recorded Rs 55.85 crore on Sunday, October 18. The sequel then collected Rs 42.35 crore on Monday, October 19, followed by Rs 46.80 crore on Tuesday, October 20.
Tamil Version Leads Language-Wise Collections
The Tamil version remains the biggest contributor to the film's box office success. It has collected Rs 220.93 crore net in India so far, accounting for the largest share of the film's domestic earnings. The Telugu version has contributed Rs 58.19 crore, while the Hindi version has earned Rs 26.99 crore. The Kannada version has added Rs 2.85 crore to the total.
On day 7, the Tamil version collected Rs 13.73 crore from 5,355 shows. The Telugu version earned Rs 4.44 crore from 1,656 shows, while the Hindi version added Rs 1.74 crore from 3,977 shows. The film's continued presence across multiple languages has helped it reach a wider audience beyond its core Tamil-speaking market.
Jailer 2 Crosses Rs 500 Crore Worldwide in Six Days
Jailer 2 crossed the Rs 500 crore worldwide gross mark within six days of release, according to the reported figures by Sacnilk. It became the fifth Tamil film to enter the Rs 500 crore worldwide club and reportedly reached the milestone faster than any other Tamil film. The film's worldwide gross stood at Rs 477.75 crore after five days, comprising Rs 283.75 crore from India and Rs 194 crore from overseas markets. Day 6 advance bookings contributed another Rs 22.35 crore in India, taking the combined figure beyond Rs 500 crore.
Witness the unstoppable aura of MVP in theatres near you!❤️🔥 #Jailer2IndustryBlockbuster #Jailer2 Rampage in theatres worldwide @rajinikanth @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial @vidya_balan @iam_SJSuryah #MithunChakraborty #SurajVenjaramoodu @meramyakrishnan @iYogiBabu @mirnaaofficial @vijaykartikdop @Nirmalcuts @ChethanDsouza @AlwaysJani @KiranDrk @sunilreddy22 #PallaviSingh @valentino_suren @Alagiakoothan #SantoshRaju @kabilanchelliah @kuchirayar73 @RIAZtheboss— Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) October 21, 2026
Which Tamil Films Have Crossed Rs 500 Crore Worldwide?
Several major Tamil releases have crossed the Rs 500 crore worldwide milestone, highlighting the growing reach of Kollywood films in India and overseas markets. Shankar's 2.0, starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, tops the list with a worldwide gross of Rs 691 crore. Vijay's Leo follows with Rs 605.90 crore, while Rajinikanth's Jailer stands at Rs 604.74 crore.
Rajinikanth's Coolie, released in 2025, has a reported worldwide gross of Rs 518 crore. With its worldwide earnings already above Rs 500 crore, Jailer 2 joins this group. The film's next challenge is to sustain its collections through the second weekend and determine how close it can get to the lifetime earnings of its predecessor.
Feel the Uchchakatta Aura of MVP in theatres near you!😎 #Jailer2IndustryBlockbuster @rajinikanth @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial @vidya_balan @iam_SJSuryah #MithunChakraborty #SurajVenjaramoodu @meramyakrishnan @iYogiBabu @mirnaaofficial @vijaykartikdop @Nirmalcuts @ChethanDsouza @AlwaysJani @KiranDrk @sunilreddy22 #PallaviSingh @valentino_suren @Alagiakoothan #SantoshRaju @kabilanchelliah @kuchirayar73 @RIAZtheboss— Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) October 18, 2026
More About Jailer 2
Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 brings Rajinikanth back as retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. The story follows him as a new threat from the criminal underworld disrupts his peaceful life, forcing him to return to his ruthless ways to protect his family and legacy. The action drama has a runtime of two hours and 45 minutes and carries a U/A certificate. Released theatrically on October 15, 2026, the film is available in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada.