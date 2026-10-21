ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Rajinikanth's Sequel Enters Rs 300 Crore Club In India

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 7 ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Unstoppable at the box office, Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 continues to draw audiences to theatres even after a massive opening week. The action drama collected Rs 19.91 crore net in India on day 7, Wednesday, October 21, according to the latest live box office figures shared by trade portal Sacnilk. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 308.96 crore, while its gross collection stands at Rs 361.94 crore.

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 to Day 7

Jailer 2 opened in theatres on October 15 with an impressive Rs 59.70 crore net in India. The film continued its strong performance on Friday, October 16, earning Rs 37.10 crore. Collections rose to Rs 47.25 crore on Saturday, October 17, before the film recorded Rs 55.85 crore on Sunday, October 18. The sequel then collected Rs 42.35 crore on Monday, October 19, followed by Rs 46.80 crore on Tuesday, October 20. Tamil Version Leads Language-Wise Collections The Tamil version remains the biggest contributor to the film's box office success. It has collected Rs 220.93 crore net in India so far, accounting for the largest share of the film's domestic earnings. The Telugu version has contributed Rs 58.19 crore, while the Hindi version has earned Rs 26.99 crore. The Kannada version has added Rs 2.85 crore to the total. On day 7, the Tamil version collected Rs 13.73 crore from 5,355 shows. The Telugu version earned Rs 4.44 crore from 1,656 shows, while the Hindi version added Rs 1.74 crore from 3,977 shows. The film's continued presence across multiple languages has helped it reach a wider audience beyond its core Tamil-speaking market. Jailer 2 Crosses Rs 500 Crore Worldwide in Six Days