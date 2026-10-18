Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Can Rajinikanth's Sequel Cross Rs 400 Cr Worldwide In Opening Weekend?
Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 collects over Rs 180 crore net in India in four days, surpasses Jailer 1's opening pace and eyes Rs 400 crore worldwide.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 18, 2026 at 8:07 PM IST
Hyderabad: Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 continues its strong run at the box office, with the action drama collecting Rs 40.61 crore net in India on day 4, Sunday, October 18, according to live estimates by trade portal Sacnilk. With its India net collection reaching Rs 184.66 crore, the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial is now looking to consolidate its position among the biggest Tamil releases of 2026.
The film opened with an impressive Rs 59.70 crore net on Thursday, October 15. However, collections dropped to Rs 37.10 crore on Friday before recovering to Rs 47.25 crore on Saturday. Sunday's business currently stands at Rs 40.61 crore net. Despite the day-to-day fluctuations, the sequel has maintained considerable momentum across its opening weekend. The film's total India gross collection stands at Rs 216.92 crore, while its India net collection has reached Rs 184.66 crore with the final figures for Sunday yet to be reported.
Tamil Version Leads, Telugu and Hindi Add to the Total
The Tamil version continues to account for the biggest share of the film's domestic business. On Sunday, it collected Rs 29.42 crore net across 6,376 shows. The Telugu version contributed Rs 6.98 crore from 1,693 shows, while the Hindi version earned Rs 4.21 crore across 3,773 shows. The overall language-wise India net collection stands at Rs 133.17 crore for Tamil, Rs 35.23 crore for Telugu, Rs 15.11 crore for Hindi and Rs 1.15 crore for Kannada. These figures underline the film's strong performance in its core southern markets, while its dubbed versions continue to contribute to the overall domestic total.
Jailer 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection: Can It Cross Rs 400 Crore?
Jailer 2 had grossed approximately Rs 321 crore worldwide in its first three days, including Rs 169 crore from India and Rs 152 crore from overseas markets. The film had already crossed the Rs 300 crore worldwide milestone before completing its opening weekend. Based on the available estimates, the sequel is expected to cross Rs 400 crore worldwide during its extended four-day opening weekend.
However, the final worldwide collection will depend on confirmed domestic and overseas figures. The film's overseas contribution has been particularly significant, accounting for nearly half of its reported worldwide total during the first three days. This strong international performance has helped the Rajinikanth starrer move towards another major box office milestone.
Jailer 2 Surpasses Jailer 1's Opening Four-Day Benchmark
The sequel has already outperformed the original Jailer (2023) in terms of its opening pace. The first film reportedly grossed approximately Rs 306.35 crore worldwide in its first four days, a milestone that Jailer 2 had surpassed within its first three days, with an estimated worldwide gross of Rs 321 crore. The sequel entered the Rs 300 crore worldwide club becoming the third Tamil film of 2026 to achieve the milestone. It has moved ahead of Karuppu to become the second-highest-grossing Tamil film of the year, with Jana Nayagan currently ahead of it. Crossing Rs 400 crore worldwide would further strengthen its position, although its eventual lifetime total will depend on how well it holds after the opening weekend.
More About Jailer 2
Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 follows retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, played by Rajinikanth. His peaceful life is disrupted by a new threat from the criminal underworld, forcing him to return to his ruthless ways to protect his family and legacy. The action drama has a runtime of two hours and 45 minutes and has received a U/A certificate from the CBFC. It was released theatrically on October 15, 2026, in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada.