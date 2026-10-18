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Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Can Rajinikanth's Sequel Cross Rs 400 Cr Worldwide In Opening Weekend?

Jailer 2 box office collection Day 4 ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 continues its strong run at the box office, with the action drama collecting Rs 40.61 crore net in India on day 4, Sunday, October 18, according to live estimates by trade portal Sacnilk. With its India net collection reaching Rs 184.66 crore, the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial is now looking to consolidate its position among the biggest Tamil releases of 2026.

The film opened with an impressive Rs 59.70 crore net on Thursday, October 15. However, collections dropped to Rs 37.10 crore on Friday before recovering to Rs 47.25 crore on Saturday. Sunday's business currently stands at Rs 40.61 crore net. Despite the day-to-day fluctuations, the sequel has maintained considerable momentum across its opening weekend. The film's total India gross collection stands at Rs 216.92 crore, while its India net collection has reached Rs 184.66 crore with the final figures for Sunday yet to be reported.

Tamil Version Leads, Telugu and Hindi Add to the Total The Tamil version continues to account for the biggest share of the film's domestic business. On Sunday, it collected Rs 29.42 crore net across 6,376 shows. The Telugu version contributed Rs 6.98 crore from 1,693 shows, while the Hindi version earned Rs 4.21 crore across 3,773 shows. The overall language-wise India net collection stands at Rs 133.17 crore for Tamil, Rs 35.23 crore for Telugu, Rs 15.11 crore for Hindi and Rs 1.15 crore for Kannada. These figures underline the film's strong performance in its core southern markets, while its dubbed versions continue to contribute to the overall domestic total. Jailer 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection: Can It Cross Rs 400 Crore? Jailer 2 had grossed approximately Rs 321 crore worldwide in its first three days, including Rs 169 crore from India and Rs 152 crore from overseas markets. The film had already crossed the Rs 300 crore worldwide milestone before completing its opening weekend. Based on the available estimates, the sequel is expected to cross Rs 400 crore worldwide during its extended four-day opening weekend.