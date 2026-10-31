Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 17: Rajinikanth's Film Crosses Rs 200 Crore In Tamil Nadu
Jailer 2 crosses Rs 500 crore gross in India and Rs 200 crore in Tamil Nadu, but can the film reach Rs 1,000 crore worldwide?
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 31, 2026 at 9:00 PM IST
Hyderabad: Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 continues its impressive theatrical run, adding another milestone to its box office journey. The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial has crossed the Rs 500 crore mark in India's gross collections and has also achieved a major milestone in Tamil Nadu. The film has now become Rajinikanth's first movie to cross Rs 200 crore gross in his home state. Meanwhile, a veteran distributor has made a big prediction about its worldwide box office potential.
Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 17
According to early estimates by trade portal Sacnilk, Jailer 2 collected Rs 6.09 crore net across 7,486 shows in India on Day 17 (Saturday). The Tamil version contributed the largest share, earning Rs 4.46 crore from 3,533 shows. The Hindi version added Rs 99 lakh from 3,236 shows, while the Telugu version collected Rs 64 lakh from 717 shows.
The big screen gets a double dose of attitude with MVP and Bodhi!🔥 #Jailer2 Industry Mega Blockbuster @rajinikanth @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial @Mohanlal @vidya_balan @iam_SJSuryah #MithunChakraborty #SurajVenjaramoodu @meramyakrishnan @iYogiBabu @mirnaaofficial @vijaykartikdop @Nirmalcuts @ChethanDsouza @AlwaysJani @KiranDrk @sunilreddy22 #PallaviSingh @valentino_suren @Alagiakoothan #SantoshRaju @kabilanchelliah @kuchirayar73 @RIAZtheboss— Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) October 31, 2026
With these earnings, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 441.49 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 516.64 crore. The film had collected Rs 334.35 crore during its first eight days and added another Rs 95.55 crore in the second week. After earning Rs 5.50 crore on Day 16, the Rajinikanth starrer witnessed a slight improvement in its daily collection on Saturday.
As of Day 16, Jailer 2 had reportedly collected around Rs 776.95 crore worldwide, including its India and overseas earnings. The latest worldwide total is yet to be updated.
Never ending party in theatres near you! ♥️🤩 #Jailer2 Industry Mega Blockbuster @rajinikanth @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial @Mohanlal @vidya_balan @iam_SJSuryah #MithunChakraborty #SurajVenjaramoodu @meramyakrishnan @iYogiBabu @mirnaaofficial @vijaykartikdop @Nirmalcuts @ChethanDsouza @AlwaysJani @KiranDrk @sunilreddy22 #PallaviSingh @valentino_suren @Alagiakoothan #SantoshRaju @kabilanchelliah @kuchirayar73 @RIAZtheboss— Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) October 31, 2026
Jailer 2 Becomes Rajinikanth's First Rs 200 Crore Grosser In Tamil Nadu
The latest milestone makes Jailer 2 particularly special for Rajinikanth. Despite delivering several major box office successes throughout his career, the superstar had not previously seen a film cross the Rs 200 crore gross mark in Tamil Nadu. His previous blockbuster Jailer had reportedly earned around Rs 189.35 crore in the state.
The sequel has now surpassed that figure and entered the Rs 200 crore club in just 17 days. The film is also approaching the biggest lifetime collections in Tamil Nadu. Thalapathy Vijay's The Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) leads the list with over Rs 218 crore, followed by Leo at over Rs 215 crore and Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 at Rs 212.92 crore. Jailer 2 will need a strong theatrical run to challenge these records.
MVP and Mathew, the uber-cool duo lighting up the big screens near you! 🔥 #Jailer2 Industry Mega Blockbuster @rajinikanth @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial @Mohanlal @vidya_balan @iam_SJSuryah #MithunChakraborty #SurajVenjaramoodu @meramyakrishnan @iYogiBabu @mirnaaofficial @vijaykartikdop @Nirmalcuts @ChethanDsouza @AlwaysJani @KiranDrk @sunilreddy22 #PallaviSingh @valentino_suren @Alagiakoothan #SantoshRaju @kabilanchelliah @kuchirayar73 @RIAZtheboss— Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) October 29, 2026
Can Jailer 2 Reach Rs 1,000 Crore Worldwide?
While the film has already established itself as a major box office success, its next possible milestone is even bigger. Veteran distributor and theatre owner Tiruppur Subramaniam believes Jailer 2 has the potential to become the first Tamil film to collect Rs 1,000 crore worldwide. Speaking about the film's theatrical performance, Subramaniam expressed confidence in its ability to attract audiences for an extended run. He highlighted Rajinikanth's mass appeal and the film's comedy as two major reasons behind its success.
He also pointed to the popularity of comic sequences in earlier Rajinikanth films such as Padayappa, Chandramukhi and Sivaji. Subramaniam believes the film could benefit from the upcoming Diwali holidays. He also expects several multiplexes in Tamil Nadu to continue screening it even after new releases arrive.
MVP is always one step ahead of the game! 🧨💥 #Jailer2 Industry Mega Blockbuster @rajinikanth @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial @Mohanlal @vidya_balan @iam_SJSuryah #MithunChakraborty #SurajVenjaramoodu @meramyakrishnan @iYogiBabu @mirnaaofficial @vijaykartikdop @Nirmalcuts @ChethanDsouza @AlwaysJani @KiranDrk @sunilreddy22 #PallaviSingh @valentino_suren @Alagiakoothan #SantoshRaju @kabilanchelliah @kuchirayar73 @RIAZtheboss— Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) October 30, 2026
According to his prediction, this could help the film maintain a successful 50-day theatrical run. However, reaching Rs 1,000 crore worldwide remains a challenging target. With its worldwide gross standing at around Rs 777 crore as of Day 16, the film still needs more than Rs 220 crore to achieve the milestone. Its slowing daily collections will make the next few weeks particularly important.