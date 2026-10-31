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Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 17: Rajinikanth's Film Crosses Rs 200 Crore In Tamil Nadu

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 17 ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 continues its impressive theatrical run, adding another milestone to its box office journey. The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial has crossed the Rs 500 crore mark in India's gross collections and has also achieved a major milestone in Tamil Nadu. The film has now become Rajinikanth's first movie to cross Rs 200 crore gross in his home state. Meanwhile, a veteran distributor has made a big prediction about its worldwide box office potential.

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 17

According to early estimates by trade portal Sacnilk, Jailer 2 collected Rs 6.09 crore net across 7,486 shows in India on Day 17 (Saturday). The Tamil version contributed the largest share, earning Rs 4.46 crore from 3,533 shows. The Hindi version added Rs 99 lakh from 3,236 shows, while the Telugu version collected Rs 64 lakh from 717 shows. With these earnings, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 441.49 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 516.64 crore. The film had collected Rs 334.35 crore during its first eight days and added another Rs 95.55 crore in the second week. After earning Rs 5.50 crore on Day 16, the Rajinikanth starrer witnessed a slight improvement in its daily collection on Saturday. As of Day 16, Jailer 2 had reportedly collected around Rs 776.95 crore worldwide, including its India and overseas earnings. The latest worldwide total is yet to be updated. Jailer 2 Becomes Rajinikanth's First Rs 200 Crore Grosser In Tamil Nadu