ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 16: Can Rajinikanth's Film Beat GOAT To Become Tamil Nadu's Biggest Grosser?

Hyderabad: Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 continues its theatrical run in its third week, with the action drama getting closer to another major box office milestone. The film has already crossed Rs 500 crore in India gross collections and surpassed the lifetime Tamil Nadu collection of its predecessor. However, its next target is much bigger. Nelson Dilipkumar's film is now chasing Vijay's The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) to become the highest-grossing film in Tamil Nadu.

According to early estimates by trade portal Sacnilk, Jailer 2 collected Rs 3.40 crore net in India on Day 16 (Friday, October 30). Its Tamil version contributed Rs 2.30 crore, followed by Hindi with Rs 0.68 crore and Telugu with Rs 0.42 crore. With this, Jailer 2's total India net collection has reached Rs 432.95 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 506.66 crore. These are live estimates, and the final Day 16 figures are awaited.

While its overall box office performance has been impressive, the film's biggest milestone could come from its home market. After 15 days, Jailer 2 had collected around Rs 195.60 crore gross in Tamil Nadu. It has already moved past the original Jailer, which finished its run in the state with approximately Rs 189.50 crore. The film now needs around Rs 4.40 crore more to cross the Rs 200 crore mark in Tamil Nadu. Achieving this would give Rajinikanth his first film to cross this milestone in his home state.

However, the bigger challenge is beating GOAT's lifetime Tamil Nadu collection of Rs 217.25 crore. Vijay's film currently holds the top position, followed by Leo at Rs 213.62 crore and Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 at Rs 212.92 crore. With Jailer 2 currently at Rs 195.60 crore, it needs another Rs 21.65 crore to overtake GOAT. While the target is within reach, the film's performance over the next few days will be crucial.

Can Jailer 2 benefit from the Diwali box office window?

Jailer 2's collections have witnessed a natural decline after its strong opening weeks. Its first-week collection stood at Rs 334.35 crore, while the second week added Rs 95.20 crore. The film is now facing the usual challenge of sustaining audience interest in its third week. The upcoming festive period could offer some relief.

However, the Diwali release calendar will bring fresh competition, including several major films scheduled to arrive in November. New releases could take away screens and audience attention from the Rajinikanth starrer. But, if the new releases fail to maintain strong occupancy after their opening weekend, exhibitors could continue allocating shows to Jailer 2. This may help the film extend its theatrical run and add to its Tamil Nadu collections.