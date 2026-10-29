ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 15: Rajinikanth's Film Crosses Rs 500 Crore India Gross

Hyderabad: Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 has crossed the Rs 500 crore mark in India gross collections on Day 15, adding another milestone to its impressive theatrical run. The film collected an estimated Rs 4.25 crore net across languages on Thursday, October 29, taking its total India net collection to Rs 427.25 crore. Its cumulative India gross has reached Rs 500.01 crore, according to the latest available figures by trade portal Sacnilk.

The film's Day 15 earnings include Rs 2.34 crore from Tamil shows, Rs 1.13 crore from Telugu screenings and Rs 78 lakh from the Hindi version. It is currently running across 8,938 shows nationwide. While the daily collections have slowed compared with its opening days and second weekend, the film continues to draw audiences across its three major language versions.

With this achievement, Jailer 2 has entered a select group of Tamil films to cross Rs 500 crore in India gross collections. It joins 2.0, which reportedly earned around Rs 519 crore domestically. The milestone further strengthens the film's position among the biggest commercial successes in Tamil cinema.

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 15: A Look At The Numbers

Jailer 2 opened strongly on October 15, collecting Rs 59.70 crore on its first day. The film maintained its momentum during the opening week, which brought in Rs 334.35 crore. Its early performance established a strong foundation for the weeks ahead, allowing it to approach major box office milestones within a short period.

The film continued to perform well during its second weekend. It collected Rs 14.50 crore on Day 9, followed by Rs 24.15 crore on Saturday and Rs 25.70 crore on Sunday. The weekend surge showed that audience interest remained strong even after the initial rush. However, collections began to fall during the weekdays.