Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 15: Rajinikanth's Film Crosses Rs 500 Crore India Gross
Jailer 2 crosses a major domestic box office milestone on Day 15, strengthening its position among Tamil cinema's biggest commercial successes despite weekday declines.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 29, 2026 at 8:43 PM IST
Hyderabad: Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 has crossed the Rs 500 crore mark in India gross collections on Day 15, adding another milestone to its impressive theatrical run. The film collected an estimated Rs 4.25 crore net across languages on Thursday, October 29, taking its total India net collection to Rs 427.25 crore. Its cumulative India gross has reached Rs 500.01 crore, according to the latest available figures by trade portal Sacnilk.
The film's Day 15 earnings include Rs 2.34 crore from Tamil shows, Rs 1.13 crore from Telugu screenings and Rs 78 lakh from the Hindi version. It is currently running across 8,938 shows nationwide. While the daily collections have slowed compared with its opening days and second weekend, the film continues to draw audiences across its three major language versions.
MVP and Mathew, the uber-cool duo lighting up the big screens near you! 🔥 #Jailer2 Industry Mega Blockbuster @rajinikanth @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial @Mohanlal @vidya_balan @iam_SJSuryah #MithunChakraborty #SurajVenjaramoodu @meramyakrishnan @iYogiBabu @mirnaaofficial @vijaykartikdop @Nirmalcuts @ChethanDsouza @AlwaysJani @KiranDrk @sunilreddy22 #PallaviSingh @valentino_suren @Alagiakoothan #SantoshRaju @kabilanchelliah @kuchirayar73 @RIAZtheboss— Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) October 29, 2026
With this achievement, Jailer 2 has entered a select group of Tamil films to cross Rs 500 crore in India gross collections. It joins 2.0, which reportedly earned around Rs 519 crore domestically. The milestone further strengthens the film's position among the biggest commercial successes in Tamil cinema.
Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 15: A Look At The Numbers
Jailer 2 opened strongly on October 15, collecting Rs 59.70 crore on its first day. The film maintained its momentum during the opening week, which brought in Rs 334.35 crore. Its early performance established a strong foundation for the weeks ahead, allowing it to approach major box office milestones within a short period.
Pathikkum ettuthikkum..! 🔥200M+ streams across all streaming platforms for #Jailer2 Album 💥 ▶️ https://t.co/Xm2tMPsQIE #Jailer2 Industry Mega Blockbuster @rajinikanth @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial @vidya_balan @iam_SJSuryah #MithunChakraborty #SurajVenjaramoodu @meramyakrishnan @iYogiBabu @mirnaaofficial @vijaykartikdop @Nirmalcuts @ChethanDsouza @AlwaysJani @KiranDrk @sunilreddy22 #PallaviSingh @valentino_suren @Alagiakoothan #SantoshRaju @kabilanchelliah @kuchirayar73 @RIAZtheboss— Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) October 28, 2026
The film continued to perform well during its second weekend. It collected Rs 14.50 crore on Day 9, followed by Rs 24.15 crore on Saturday and Rs 25.70 crore on Sunday. The weekend surge showed that audience interest remained strong even after the initial rush. However, collections began to fall during the weekdays.
MVP is on a mission! 😎 #Jailer2 Industry Mega Blockbuster @rajinikanth @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial @vidya_balan @iam_SJSuryah #MithunChakraborty #SurajVenjaramoodu @meramyakrishnan @iYogiBabu @mirnaaofficial @vijaykartikdop @Nirmalcuts @ChethanDsouza @AlwaysJani @KiranDrk @sunilreddy22 #PallaviSingh @valentino_suren @Alagiakoothan #SantoshRaju @kabilanchelliah @kuchirayar73 @RIAZtheboss— Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) October 28, 2026
The film earned Rs 9.45 crore on Monday, Rs 8.30 crore on Tuesday and Rs 6.55 crore on Wednesday. Thursday's estimated Rs 4.25 crore net collection reflects the continued slowdown as the film enters its third week. Despite the decline, Jailer 2 has built a substantial domestic total. Its language-wise India net collections currently stand at Rs 295.94 crore for Tamil, Rs 81.43 crore for Telugu, Rs 43.43 crore for Hindi and Rs 6.45 crore for Kannada.
Jailer 2 Enters Its Third Week Amid Diwali Competition
Crossing Rs 500 crore in India gross collections is a significant achievement, but the film's next challenge will be maintaining its theatrical run amid upcoming releases. The coming weeks will bring fresh competition, with Ramayana: Part One scheduled to release on November 5, followed by Suriya's Scene and Nayanthara's Mookuthi Amman 2 on November 6. These films are expected to compete for screens and audience attention during the festive period.
MVP is lighting up the big screens near you! 🔥💥 #Jailer2 Industry Mega Blockbuster @rajinikanth @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial @vidya_balan @iam_SJSuryah #MithunChakraborty #SurajVenjaramoodu @meramyakrishnan @iYogiBabu @mirnaaofficial @vijaykartikdop @Nirmalcuts @ChethanDsouza @AlwaysJani @KiranDrk @sunilreddy22 #PallaviSingh @valentino_suren @Alagiakoothan #SantoshRaju @kabilanchelliah @kuchirayar73 @RIAZtheboss— Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) October 28, 2026
Jailer 2's Box Office Journey So Far
The film has also made a strong mark in the worldwide market. According to the figures provided by Sacnilk, Jailer 2 has earned approximately Rs 755.50 crore worldwide, surpassing the lifetime collection of 2.0, which stands at around Rs 691 crore. This has put the Rajinikanth-starrer among the biggest Tamil commercial successes globally. Jailer 2 is the sequel to Rajinikanth's 2023 hit Jailer. The action entertainer features Rajinikanth in the lead role and is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film continues the franchise's story, combining action, crime and dark humour.