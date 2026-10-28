ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 14: Rajinikanth Film Slows Down After Breaking Baahubali 2's Kerala Record

Hyderabad: Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 continues its theatrical run after delivering a historic performance in Kerala. The action drama has collected Rs 420.42 crore in India net collections by Day 14, while its India gross stands at Rs 492.13 crore. The film earned an estimated Rs 4.77 crore net on Wednesday, October 28, according to early figures by trade portal Sacnilk, as its daily earnings continued to decline during the second week.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film has maintained a strong overall run despite the slowdown in daily collections. It is now approaching the Rs 500 crore mark in India gross collections, with final figures yet to be reported.

On Day 14, the film added an estimated Rs 4.77 crore to its India net total. Of this, the Tamil version contributed Rs 2.71 crore, followed by the Telugu version at Rs 1.26 crore and the Hindi version at Rs 0.80 crore. The film was running across 9,133 shows on Wednesday. According to the available figures, Tamil remains the biggest contributor to its India net collection, followed by Telugu and Hindi.

Jailer 2 opened in theatres on October 15, 2026, with an impressive Rs 59.70 crore India net collection on its first day. The film went on to collect Rs 334.35 crore during its opening week, establishing a strong foundation for its theatrical run. The second weekend also brought substantial collections. The Rajinikanth-starrer earned Rs 14.50 crore on Day 9, followed by Rs 24.15 crore on Saturday and Rs 25.70 crore on Sunday. However, the film witnessed a decline in weekday earnings, collecting Rs 9.45 crore on Monday and Rs 7.50 crore on Tuesday.

One of the biggest achievements of Jailer 2 has come from Kerala, where the film has surpassed the lifetime collection of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2. By Day 13, Rajinikanth's film had collected Rs 72.85 crore gross in the state, overtaking Baahubali 2, which earned approximately Rs 72.25 crore. With this achievement, Jailer 2 has become the highest-grossing non-Malayalam film in Kerala box office history, ending a record that had stood for nine years.

The milestone is particularly significant given the popularity of other major releases in the state over the years. Films such as KGF Chapter 2, Leo, Vikram and the original Jailer attracted considerable audiences but could not surpass Baahubali 2's benchmark. KGF Chapter 2 collected approximately Rs 64.98 crore gross in Kerala, while Leo earned around Rs 59.64 crore. The original Jailer also performed well, collecting approximately Rs 54.76 crore in the state.

The success of Jailer 2 highlights Rajinikanth's strong appeal among Kerala audiences. The franchise had already established a following through its first instalment, which combined action, humour and the superstar's screen presence. The sequel has built on that popularity to achieve a record-breaking run. Mohanlal's association with the franchise has also strengthened its connection with Malayalam audiences. His appearance in the first film as Mathew attracted considerable attention, adding another point of interest for viewers in Kerala.

What Is Jailer 2 About?

Jailer 2 follows retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, played by Rajinikanth, whose peaceful life is disrupted by a new threat from the criminal underworld. Forced to return to his ruthless ways, he takes on the challenge of protecting his family and legacy. The film features action and drama, with Rajinikanth leading the cast. Its performance in Kerala and strong opening week have helped it maintain a notable position at the box office, even as daily collections decline.