Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 13: Rajinikanth's Film Slows Down, Is Rs 1,000 Crore Still Possible?
Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 sees a weekday dip at the box office as its impressive worldwide run continues, but the Rs 1,000 crore milestone remains challenging.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 27, 2026 at 8:41 PM IST
Hyderabad: Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 is witnessing a slowdown at the Indian box office as it enters its second week. The action drama collected an estimated Rs 5.76 crore net in India on Day 13, Tuesday, October 27, according to live tracking by Sacnilk. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 413.91 crore, while its domestic gross stands at Rs 484.65 crore.
The film's Day 13 earnings include Rs 3.43 crore from Tamil shows, Rs 1.32 crore from Telugu screenings and Rs 1.01 crore from Hindi shows. These figures are provisional estimates based on 9,228 shows tracked so far, and the final collection may change by the end of the day.
Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Sees a Weekday Drop
The latest figures indicate a sharp drop from the weekend's business. Jailer 2 collected Rs 24.15 crore on Saturday and Rs 25.70 crore on Sunday before its India net earnings fell to Rs 9.45 crore on Monday. Tuesday's estimated collection of Rs 5.76 crore marks a further decline.
Despite the weekday slowdown, the Rajinikanth-starrer has built a strong domestic total. Its Tamil version remains the biggest contributor, followed by the Telugu and Hindi versions. However, sustaining the film's momentum in the coming days will be important as it continues its theatrical run.
MVP and the Kalpaks from the world of Jailer 2💥 #Jailer2 Industry Mega Blockbuster #Jailer2 Rampage in theatres worldwide @rajinikanth @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial @vidya_balan @iam_SJSuryah #MithunChakraborty #SurajVenjaramoodu @meramyakrishnan @iYogiBabu @mirnaaofficial @vijaykartikdop @Nirmalcuts @ChethanDsouza @AlwaysJani @KiranDrk @sunilreddy22 #PallaviSingh @valentino_suren @Alagiakoothan #SantoshRaju @kabilanchelliah @kuchirayar73 @RIAZtheboss— Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) October 26, 2026
Can Jailer 2 Reach Rs 1,000 Crore Worldwide?
While Jailer 2 has already crossed Rs 733 crore worldwide in 12 days, reaching the Rs 1,000 crore milestone remains a significant challenge. The film's overseas performance has been particularly strong, with its overseas gross reaching Rs 255.50 crore during its first 12 days, according to the figures provided by Sacnilk.
However, its Hindi theatrical business remains considerably smaller than that of several South Indian blockbusters that crossed Rs 1,000 crore worldwide. The film's Hindi net collection stood at around Rs 40 crore after 12 days, while Pushpa 2 had earned substantially more in the same market at a comparable stage.
Frame-a paarunga ji😎 #Jailer2 Industry Mega Blockbuster #Jailer2 Rampage in theatres worldwide @rajinikanth @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial @vidya_balan @iam_SJSuryah #MithunChakraborty #SurajVenjaramoodu @meramyakrishnan @iYogiBabu @mirnaaofficial @vijaykartikdop @Nirmalcuts @ChethanDsouza @AlwaysJani @KiranDrk @sunilreddy22 #PallaviSingh @valentino_suren @Alagiakoothan #SantoshRaju @kabilanchelliah @kuchirayar73 @RIAZtheboss— Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) October 25, 2026
Limited access to major national multiplex chains because of the film's shorter theatrical-to-OTT window has also affected its reach outside South India. However, wider distribution alone may not have been enough to bridge the gap, as audience turnout per show has also played a major role in the success of pan-India blockbusters.
For comparison, films such as Baahubali 2, Pushpa 2, RRR, KGF Chapter 2 and Kalki 2898 AD combined strong regional collections with significant Hindi-market business. Jailer 2 has performed well overseas, but matching those films' nationwide reach remains a challenge.