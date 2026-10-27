ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 13: Rajinikanth's Film Slows Down, Is Rs 1,000 Crore Still Possible?

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 13 ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 is witnessing a slowdown at the Indian box office as it enters its second week. The action drama collected an estimated Rs 5.76 crore net in India on Day 13, Tuesday, October 27, according to live tracking by Sacnilk. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 413.91 crore, while its domestic gross stands at Rs 484.65 crore.

The film's Day 13 earnings include Rs 3.43 crore from Tamil shows, Rs 1.32 crore from Telugu screenings and Rs 1.01 crore from Hindi shows. These figures are provisional estimates based on 9,228 shows tracked so far, and the final collection may change by the end of the day.

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Sees a Weekday Drop The latest figures indicate a sharp drop from the weekend's business. Jailer 2 collected Rs 24.15 crore on Saturday and Rs 25.70 crore on Sunday before its India net earnings fell to Rs 9.45 crore on Monday. Tuesday's estimated collection of Rs 5.76 crore marks a further decline. Despite the weekday slowdown, the Rajinikanth-starrer has built a strong domestic total. Its Tamil version remains the biggest contributor, followed by the Telugu and Hindi versions. However, sustaining the film's momentum in the coming days will be important as it continues its theatrical run.