ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 12: Rajinikanth Starrer Crosses Rs 400 Crore Mark In India

Hyderabad: Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 continues its impressive box office run, crossing the Rs 400 crore mark in India's net collections on Day 12. Despite witnessing a drop in collections on its second Monday, the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial has maintained its strong position at the box office. The film's success has also sparked discussions about extending its theatrical run, with exhibitors reportedly requesting the makers to delay its OTT release.

According to live box office estimates by trade portal Sacnilk, Jailer 2 collected Rs 7.38 crore net across 9,030 shows in India on Monday, October 26. This brings its total domestic net collection to Rs 406.08 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 475.56 crore. The final collection figures are yet to be reported.

It collected Rs 14.50 crore on Day 9, followed by Rs 24.15 crore on Saturday and Rs 25.70 crore on Sunday. Its first-week India net collection stood at Rs 334.35 crore. Although Monday's collections were lower than the weekend figures, the film's overall performance remains significant, with its domestic net total now firmly above the Rs 400 crore mark.

The Tamil version continued to contribute the largest share of the film's domestic collections. On Day 12, it earned Rs 4.72 crore from 3,812 shows. The Telugu version collected Rs 1.70 crore across 1,632 shows, while the Hindi version added Rs 96 lakh from 3,586 shows. The film had a strong second weekend before the expected Monday slowdown.

Jailer 2 has also made history at the worldwide box office. According to the figures shared by Sacnilk, the Rajinikanth starrer had grossed Rs 710.35 crore worldwide by Day 11, including Rs 466.85 crore from India and Rs 243.50 crore from overseas markets. The film has been hailed as the highest-grossing Tamil film worldwide, marking a major milestone for the industry. Its strong performance has fuelled expectations that it could continue attracting audiences in the coming weeks.

Veteran theatre owner and distributor Tiruppur Subramaniam has described Jailer 2 as the biggest film in Tamil cinema's 120-year history. He has also expressed hope that the film could eventually cross Rs 1,000 crore worldwide. Subramaniam reportedly pointed to the film's strong audience response after its initial screenings, noting how theatres began witnessing packed shows despite relatively modest advance bookings before release.

Jailer 2 OTT Release: Why Exhibitors Want a Delay

The film's continued theatrical success has also raised questions about its digital premiere. Tiruppur Subramaniam revealed that he had requested production house Sun Pictures to consider postponing the OTT release to give theatres more time to benefit from the film's strong performance. According to him, the production house responded positively and said it would try to accommodate the request. However, no official confirmation of a revised digital release date has been provided in the information available.

Subramaniam believes Jailer 2 could maintain its momentum for another two weeks, pointing to the relatively open release calendar before November 6. A longer theatrical window could help the film add to its already impressive collections, although its performance will depend on audience demand and competition from upcoming releases.