ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jailer 2 Advance Booking: Rajinikanth's Sequel Sells 10 Lakh Tickets, Chennai Leads With Over Rs 7 Crore

Hyderabad: With just three days to go before its theatrical release, Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 is generating strong interest among moviegoers. The sequel to the 2023 blockbuster is already recording impressive advance booking numbers in India, while its presales in the US and UK have also crossed notable milestones. With expectations running high, all eyes are now on whether the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial can recreate the magic of its predecessor at the box office.

According to the latest advance booking figures, Jailer 2 has grossed Rs 19.53 crore across its first three days of shows on sale in India. The collection stands at Rs 16.59 crore excluding blocked seats. The film has sold approximately 10.52 lakh tickets across 10,151 shows, with 304 shows reporting houseful status.

The opening day is leading the advance booking race by a considerable margin. Thursday, October 15, has generated Rs 12.26 crore in gross bookings, including blocked seats, with 6.46 lakh tickets sold across 5,320 shows. Friday's bookings stand at Rs 3.64 crore, while Saturday has recorded Rs 3.63 crore. The opening-day numbers suggest that a significant share of the initial demand is concentrated on the film's first day in theatres.

Tamil Nadu Leads as Chennai Tops City Charts

Tamil Nadu is the biggest contributor to Jailer 2's advance bookings, accounting for Rs 13.64 crore, or around 70 percent of the total gross. Kerala follows with Rs 3.73 crore, while Karnataka has contributed Rs 1.31 crore. Telangana has recorded Rs 60.71 lakh in advance bookings. Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh have contributed Rs 8.63 lakh and Rs 4.23 lakh, respectively.

At the city level, Chennai leads with Rs 7.67 crore, accounting for around 39 percent of the overall advance booking gross. Bengaluru follows with Rs 1.26 crore, closely followed by Coimbatore at Rs 1.24 crore. Madurai, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram are among the other cities contributing to the numbers.