Jailer 2 Advance Booking: Rajinikanth's Sequel Sells 10 Lakh Tickets, Chennai Leads With Over Rs 7 Crore
In the sequel to the blockbuster Jailer, Rajinikanth returns as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, with Nelson Dilipkumar once again directing the film.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 12, 2026 at 1:18 PM IST
Hyderabad: With just three days to go before its theatrical release, Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 is generating strong interest among moviegoers. The sequel to the 2023 blockbuster is already recording impressive advance booking numbers in India, while its presales in the US and UK have also crossed notable milestones. With expectations running high, all eyes are now on whether the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial can recreate the magic of its predecessor at the box office.
Jailer 2 Advance Booking Nears Rs 20 Crore
According to the latest advance booking figures, Jailer 2 has grossed Rs 19.53 crore across its first three days of shows on sale in India. The collection stands at Rs 16.59 crore excluding blocked seats. The film has sold approximately 10.52 lakh tickets across 10,151 shows, with 304 shows reporting houseful status.
The opening day is leading the advance booking race by a considerable margin. Thursday, October 15, has generated Rs 12.26 crore in gross bookings, including blocked seats, with 6.46 lakh tickets sold across 5,320 shows. Friday's bookings stand at Rs 3.64 crore, while Saturday has recorded Rs 3.63 crore. The opening-day numbers suggest that a significant share of the initial demand is concentrated on the film's first day in theatres.
Tamil Nadu Leads as Chennai Tops City Charts
Tamil Nadu is the biggest contributor to Jailer 2's advance bookings, accounting for Rs 13.64 crore, or around 70 percent of the total gross. Kerala follows with Rs 3.73 crore, while Karnataka has contributed Rs 1.31 crore. Telangana has recorded Rs 60.71 lakh in advance bookings. Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh have contributed Rs 8.63 lakh and Rs 4.23 lakh, respectively.
Unstoppable. Unbreakable. Thalaivan Nerandharam. 🌟😎💥 Book your tickets now! #Jailer2 🎟️ https://t.co/8BX8nmJcR0 🎟️ https://t.co/U8HBuAvxlC 🎟️ https://t.co/JNiGf5zWuH @rajinikanth @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial @vidya_balan @iam_SJSuryah #MithunChakraborty #SurajVenjaramoodu @meramyakrishnan @iYogiBabu @mirnaaofficial @vijaykartikdop @Nirmalcuts @ChethanDsouza @AlwaysJani @KiranDrk @sunilreddy22 #PallaviSingh @valentino_suren @Alagiakoothan #SantoshRaju @kabilanchelliah @kuchirayar73 @RIAZtheboss #Jailer2FromOct15— Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) October 12, 2026
At the city level, Chennai leads with Rs 7.67 crore, accounting for around 39 percent of the overall advance booking gross. Bengaluru follows with Rs 1.26 crore, closely followed by Coimbatore at Rs 1.24 crore. Madurai, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram are among the other cities contributing to the numbers.
The language-wise figures further underline the film's strong Tamil-market appeal. Tamil shows account for Rs 18.89 crore, or approximately 97 pc of the total gross, across 9,492 shows. Telugu screenings have contributed Rs 56.28 lakh from 271 shows, with Hyderabad alone accounting for Rs 37.80 lakh. Hindi shows have generated Rs 6.90 lakh, with Pune emerging as the leading city in that segment.
£200K+ in UK pre-sales for #Jailer2. This is what decades of SUPERSTAR ⭐️ love look like ❤️🔥❤️🔥 THOUSANDS of new opening-week shows being added from tomorrow. Oct 15. Book your place in the celebration 🧨 @rajinikanth @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial @vidya_balan @iam_SJSuryah #SurajVenjaramoodu @meramyakrishnan @iYogiBabu @mirnaaofficial @vijaykartikdop @Nirmalcuts @ChethanDsouza @AlwaysJani @KiranDrk @sunilreddy22 #PallaviSingh @valentino_suren @Alagiakoothan #SantoshRaju @RIAZtheboss @sunpictures @ShlokaEnts @boleyncinemauk @vithurs_— Ahimsa Entertainment (@ahimsafilms) October 11, 2026
Jailer 2 Records Strong Presales in the US and UK
The film is also attracting attention in overseas markets. According to figures shared by its US distributors, Jailer 2 has crossed $750,000 in US presales, with bookings continuing to rise.
The UK market has also reported a strong response, with presales crossing £200,000. These figures indicate considerable interest among overseas audiences ahead of the film's worldwide theatrical release. While advance bookings offer an early indication of audience interest, the film's actual box office performance will become clearer once it opens in theatres.
$750K+ AND COUNTING. 🔥❤️🔥 The USA is getting RAJINIFIED! 👑 Thalaivar fever. Fan celebrations. Pure Hukum madness. 💥 One Thalaivar. Millions of celebrations. ❤️🔥 14th October. #Jailer2 Distribution by @ShlokaEnts @rajinikanth @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial @vidya_balan @iam_SJSuryah #SurajVenjaramoodu @meramyakrishnan @iYogiBabu @mirnaaofficial @Jailer2Film @sunpictures— Shloka Entertainments (@ShlokaEnts) October 11, 2026
More About Jailer 2
Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner, Jailer 2 brings Rajinikanth back as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, the retired jailer whose peaceful life is disrupted by a new threat from the criminal underworld. The sequel features an ensemble cast that includes Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, Jackie Shroff, S. J. Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vijay Sethupathi and Ramya Krishnan. The film's music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Following the success of the first Jailer film in 2023, the sequel is scheduled to release worldwide on October 15, 2026, in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada.