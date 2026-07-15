Jailer 2 Actor Anna Rajan Seeks Kerala Police's Help Over Morphed Obscene Image: 'Grave Violation Of My Dignity'
Jailer 2 actor Anna Rajan seeks Kerala Police's help after a morphed obscene image surfaced online, urging people not to share the abusive content.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 15, 2026 at 3:17 PM IST
Hyderabad: Malayalam actor Anna Rajan has spoken out after she was allegedly targeted with a morphed obscene image on social media. The Jailer 2 actor shared a strong statement on Instagram, calling the incident a serious attack on her dignity and confirming that she will take legal action against those responsible.
Anna posted a screenshot of the alleged Instagram post and claimed that the image had been deliberately edited to damage her reputation. Calling the act disturbing, she said it was not something that could be ignored.
In her statement, Anna wrote, "This image has been maliciously edited and posted in an obscene and defamatory manner to damage my reputation. This is shameful and unacceptable and a grave violation of my privacy and dignity."
The actor also revealed that she has already reported the Instagram account involved and will file a police complaint under the relevant laws. She warned that everyone connected to creating or sharing the edited image would be held accountable.
Anna further said, "I am officially reporting this account to Instagram and will be filing a police complaint under the relevant provisions of law. Every individual involved in creating, sharing, or promoting this defamatory content will be held accountable. I am fully committed to pursuing this matter until justice is served."
In the caption of her Instagram post, Anna tagged the official handles of Kerala Police and Cyberdome Kerala, requesting immediate action. She wrote, "This account has posted a maliciously edited and defamatory image of me. I request @keralapoliceofficial and @kerala_police @cyberdomekerala to take immediate action. I have preserved the evidence and will be filing an official police complaint. Please do not support or share such abusive content."
Anna Rajan made her acting debut with the Malayalam hit Angamaly Diaries and later appeared in films such as Ayyappanum Koshiyum, Lonappante Mamodeesa, and Kudumba Sthreeyum Kunjadum. She was last seen in Daveed and will next appear alongside superstar Rajinikanth in the upcoming film Jailer 2.