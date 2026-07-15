ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jailer 2 Actor Anna Rajan Seeks Kerala Police's Help Over Morphed Obscene Image: 'Grave Violation Of My Dignity'

Jailer 2 Actor Anna Rajan Seeks Kerala Police's Help Over Morphed Obscene Image ( Photo: IG - Anna Rajan )

Hyderabad: Malayalam actor Anna Rajan has spoken out after she was allegedly targeted with a morphed obscene image on social media. The Jailer 2 actor shared a strong statement on Instagram, calling the incident a serious attack on her dignity and confirming that she will take legal action against those responsible. Anna posted a screenshot of the alleged Instagram post and claimed that the image had been deliberately edited to damage her reputation. Calling the act disturbing, she said it was not something that could be ignored. In her statement, Anna wrote, "This image has been maliciously edited and posted in an obscene and defamatory manner to damage my reputation. This is shameful and unacceptable and a grave violation of my privacy and dignity."