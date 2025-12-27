ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jaideep Ahlawat Replaces Akshaye Khanna In Drishyam 3; Legal Notice Sent To Dhurandhar Star

Mumbai: Film producer Kumar Mangat Pathak on Saturday said they’ve issued a legal notice to Akshaye Khanna for breach of agreement for the upcoming film, Drishyam 3, after the actor refused to be "part of the film via a text message".

Mangat Pathak said they had signed an agreement with Khanna last month for Drishyam 3, and the actor was also given an advance payment. He further added that they decided to sign Jaideep Ahlawat on Friday as their shoot was getting affected.

Written and directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film is presented by Star Studio18. It is produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek.

“We were working on Drishyam 3 for two years, and Akshaye was aware of this. We had narrated the entire script to him, and he had liked it. Before signing the agreement, we negotiated on his acting fee thrice and only after it was okay for both of us, we signed the agreement and gave him the signing amount,” Mangat Pathak, who has earlier backed Omkara, No Smoking, and Section 375, told PTI.

Khanna and his team were approached for a comment. They are yet to respond to the producer's claim. Without disclosing the exact signing amount, Mangat Pathak said that he was given "whatever fees he had asked for", which is three times more than Drishyam 2.

Drishyam 3 is headlined by Ajay Devgn, who plays the role of Vijay Salgaonkar, and Tabu is seen as former cop Meera Deshmukh. In Drishyam 2, Khanna essayed the role of IG Tarun Ahlawat, who investigates the murder of Meera’s son Sam. The producer said that Khanna signed the film only after long discussions about his looks.

“We also went a little back and forth for his look in the film, like he wanted to wear a wig, and we told him that it would not look authentic if we suddenly gave his character a new look. He agreed to it, and then we signed the agreement at his farmhouse in Alibaug, where he hugged Abhishek (director) and even said, ‘This is going to be a Rs. 500 crores film’,” the producer said.