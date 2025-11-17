INTERVIEW | Jaideep Ahlawat: 'Working With Manoj Bajpayee In The Family Man 3 Felt Like Playing Under Messi's Captaincy'
"My job is to prepare with honesty and live the character with complete truth," says Jaideep Ahlawat on his role in The Family Man 3.
Jaideep Ahlawat is widely regarded as one of the most effortless, versatile, and finest performers of this generation in Hindi cinema. He is among those rare actors who redefine the very meaning of “actor” through their craft. His impactful role in Gangs of Wasseypur first drew the industry’s attention. Then came the tough mentor in Raazi and the deep, layered, emotionally charged Hathiram Chaudhary in Paatal Lok, which cemented his place as one of the most formidable actors of his generation. He has displayed remarkable range through projects like Khaali Peeli, Jaane Jaan, Lust Stories 2, Ajeeb Daastaans, An Action Hero, and Maharaj.
Now, he is all set to appear in a striking new role in The Family Man Season 3. Ahlawat will be seen playing the formidable antagonist Rukma in the third installment of the Prime Video original, which streams from November 21. In a conversation with our correspondent Kirtikumar Kadam, he opens up about the pressure of being part of a much-loved franchise and the joy of sharing the screen with Manoj Bajpayee.
ETV Bharat: After reading and fully understanding the character of Rukma in The Family Man Season 3, what was your first reaction? And what made you accept the role?
Jaideep Ahlawat: First of all, the foundation of this franchise is so solid that the chances of going wrong are almost zero. I read about my character, its background, thought process, and the reasons behind his decisions. Everything about Rukma became clear to me. Before diving into the space, I kept asking these questions to myself: “Who is he, where does he come from, and what is the rugged, uneven path that shaped him?”
It was incredibly tempting to join a franchise brought to life by such successful, popular, and legendary actors. What intrigued me was the dramatic tension and ideological clash between Rukma and Srikant Tiwari. The opportunity to perform alongside an artist like Manoj Bajpayee was priceless for me. Saying ‘no’ wasn’t even an option. The only concern was whether my schedule would allow it. Half my mind, while hearing the narration, was busy calculating dates!
Once I realised that I had a five-month window, I immediately said yes.
ETV Bharat: The franchise is a global phenomenon. Did that put any pressure on you?
Jaideep Ahlawat: Of course it did. That’s also why this season took time. The audience’s expectations are sky-high especially after the benchmark that the first two seasons set. So yes, fear, excitement, and a bit of tension... everything was there. Now the show is just days away from release, and all we hope is that viewers love it. But comparisons are inevitable. “Season one was better,” “Season two had more punch…" Those comparisons are always going to be there and add to the pressure.
I was clear about my responsibility, which is simply this: prepare with honesty, align my emotions perfectly, and inhabit the character with absolute truth.
ETV Bharat: You’re known for intense, powerful roles. This time, with Manoj Bajpayee in the equation, did you feel added pressure?
Jaideep Ahlawat: When you genuinely admire someone, feeling pressure is natural. But I believe that if a team has four strong players, you never fear the battlefield. This franchise feels like playing under Messi’s captaincy. When the lead player is that strong, the pressure on the rest of us automatically lightens.
Take cricket... no matter how brilliant Sehwag is, when Sachin Tendulkar is still at the crease, the bigger responsibility rests on him, and everyone else can breathe easier. It’s the same here. The solid groundwork Manoj sir has laid over two seasons gives me immense confidence. The world he built, the characters he shaped... they hold you up rather than intimidate you. All I need to do is prepare sincerely, maintain emotional precision, and live my character truthfully. That’s it.
ETV Bharat: And how much of a “Family Man” are you in real life?
Jaideep Ahlawat: This is a question I usually avoid (laughs). Which family should I talk about? We come from small towns... places where certain things are always kept private and protected. You can say it's just to guard it from the evil eye. So I don’t discuss my personal life much.
Beyond that, I’ll just say one thing: At work, Srikant Tiwari is the ‘boss’... And for me, when I’m on set, only my character and its honesty truly matter.
