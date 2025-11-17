ETV Bharat / entertainment

INTERVIEW | Jaideep Ahlawat: 'Working With Manoj Bajpayee In The Family Man 3 Felt Like Playing Under Messi's Captaincy'

Jaideep Ahlawat is widely regarded as one of the most effortless, versatile, and finest performers of this generation in Hindi cinema. He is among those rare actors who redefine the very meaning of “actor” through their craft. His impactful role in Gangs of Wasseypur first drew the industry’s attention. Then came the tough mentor in Raazi and the deep, layered, emotionally charged Hathiram Chaudhary in Paatal Lok, which cemented his place as one of the most formidable actors of his generation. He has displayed remarkable range through projects like Khaali Peeli, Jaane Jaan, Lust Stories 2, Ajeeb Daastaans, An Action Hero, and Maharaj.

Now, he is all set to appear in a striking new role in The Family Man Season 3. Ahlawat will be seen playing the formidable antagonist Rukma in the third installment of the Prime Video original, which streams from November 21. In a conversation with our correspondent Kirtikumar Kadam, he opens up about the pressure of being part of a much-loved franchise and the joy of sharing the screen with Manoj Bajpayee.

ETV Bharat: After reading and fully understanding the character of Rukma in The Family Man Season 3, what was your first reaction? And what made you accept the role?

Jaideep Ahlawat: First of all, the foundation of this franchise is so solid that the chances of going wrong are almost zero. I read about my character, its background, thought process, and the reasons behind his decisions. Everything about Rukma became clear to me. Before diving into the space, I kept asking these questions to myself: “Who is he, where does he come from, and what is the rugged, uneven path that shaped him?”

It was incredibly tempting to join a franchise brought to life by such successful, popular, and legendary actors. What intrigued me was the dramatic tension and ideological clash between Rukma and Srikant Tiwari. The opportunity to perform alongside an artist like Manoj Bajpayee was priceless for me. Saying ‘no’ wasn’t even an option. The only concern was whether my schedule would allow it. Half my mind, while hearing the narration, was busy calculating dates!

Once I realised that I had a five-month window, I immediately said yes.