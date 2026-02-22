ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jai Hanuman: Rishab Shetty's Mythological Film Goes On Floors with Grand Pooja At Lord's Birthplace

The ceremony was attended by the core team of the film. Producer Bhushan Kumar gave the ceremonial clap for the first shot, while Anil Thadani switched on the camera. In a symbolic moment, Bhushan Kumar, Anil Thadani, producers Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar handed over the script to director Prasanth Varma, formally commencing the journey of the film.

Hyderabad: The much-awaited mythological epic Jai Hanuman has officially gone on floors with a grand pooja ceremony at Anjanadri Betta near Hampi, believed to be the birthplace of Lord Hanuman. The spiritually charged launch event marked the beginning of what the makers call a dream project rooted in devotion, courage, and large-scale storytelling.

The pan-India project stars National Award-winning actor Rishab Shetty in the titular role of Lord Hanuman. Rishab, who gained nationwide acclaim with Kantara, will portray the revered deity in what promises to be a powerful and visually grand cinematic experience. Presented by T-Series, Jai Hanuman is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The film has already created strong buzz since its announcement, which coincided with the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

Speaking about the project, director Prasanth Varma said, "Jai Hanuman is a dream project that combines mythology with modern filmmaking techniques. The film is not just about the undying spirit of devotion and courage that Lord Hanuman embodies, but also a reminder that strength guided by faith can move mountains."

Bhushan Kumar also shared his excitement about backing the film. He said, "With Jai Hanuman, we are stepping further into large-scale, culturally rooted storytelling. Collaborating with Mythri Movie Makers, we are thrilled to introduce a film that is a celebration of Indian cinema and timeless devotion."

The producers added that the film is close to their hearts and aims to present a culturally rich story supported by high production values and cutting-edge cinematic technology. With regular shooting set to begin soon, Jai Hanuman promises to be a tribute to one of the most revered icons in Indian culture.