Jagjit Singh Birth Anniversary: How The Maestro Changed Ghazal Scene With His Wife Chitra

At a time when ghazals were mostly limited to classical music lovers and select audiences, Jagjit Singh helped change their reach. Along with his wife and singing partner, Chitra Singh, he made ghazals something people could listen to at home, on the radio, or during quiet moments of reflection.

Hyderabad: Today marks the birth anniversary of Jagjit Singh, the legendary singer who brought ghazals closer to everyday listeners. Born on February 8, 1941, in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, Jagmohan Singh Dhiman would later be known to the world as Jagjit Singh, a voice that made poetry simple, emotional, and deeply personal.

A fan wrote in tribute today, "Remembering the ghazal maestro Jagjit Singh on his birth anniversary. His voice truly made ghazals part of our lives." Singh grew up in a middle-class Punjabi family. His father worked with the government and hoped his son would choose a stable career. But Singh was drawn to music from a young age. He trained in classical music and performed on stage during his early years, slowly building confidence in his craft.

In 1965, he moved to Bombay in search of opportunities. He sang advertising jingles and took up small assignments before finding his place as an independent artist. Those years were challenging, but they shaped his journey. Everything changed when Jagjit Singh released The Unforgettable in 1977 along with his wife Chitra Singh. The album marked a turning point for ghazals. Songs like "Baat Niklegi" found listeners across the country. Singh once said he wanted to keep the music simple and focus on the meaning of the words. This approach helped more people connect with ghazals.

His voice carried many emotions: sadness, love, longing, and peace. Through films, he reached an even wider audience. Songs such as "Tum Itna Jo Muskura Rahe Ho," "Hothon Se Chhoo Lo Tum," and "Chitthi Na Koi Sandesh" continue to be remembered and played even today. His work in television series like Mirza Ghalib and Kahkashan also helped bring poetry to younger audiences.

Fans across generations still feel connected to his songs. One tribute read, "His voice gave comfort to millions. He will always live in our hearts." Jagjit Singh passed away in 2011, but his music continues to live on. He received the Padma Bhushan in 2003, and later, India Post honored him with commemorative stamps. More than awards, his true legacy lies in how he made ghazals feel personal and timeless.