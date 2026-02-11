ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jaddanbai's Historic Gaya Mansion Reduced To Rubble: The Silence Of The Thumri

Gaya: "I am Jaddanbai's mansion. Once, royals graced my courtyard to the soulful echoes of Thumri, but today, I am mere rubble - destined to live only in fading memories."

For nearly a century, this mansion stood as a cultural landmark for the city. However, after years of neglect left it in a dilapidated state, the Bihar government recently completed its destruction by demolishing the remaining structure and razing it to the ground.

This is the tragic end of the historic estate on Panchayati Akhara Road (within the DIET campus) in Gaya, which held the ancestral roots of Bollywood icon Sanjay Dutt. As the mother of legendary actress Nargis and grandmother to Sanjay, Jaddanbai was a trailblazer - Indian cinema's first female music director and a master of the Thumri tradition.

The loss has sparked outrage among locals and fans who see this not just as the clearing of a site, but as the erasure of cultural memory. Despite consistent pleas to the Bihar Government to preserve this heritage site, it was levelled instead. With its demolition, a significant chapter of India’s musical and cinematic history has been permanently silenced.

Jaddanbai's Historic Gaya Mansion Before It Was Reduced To Rubble (ETV Bharat)

Fans are outraged by the demolition of the mansion and they consider it unfortunate. Fans say they have consistently demanded its preservation, but it was not. It is unfortunate that instead of preserving it, the mansion was demolished. Thus, a significant memory associated with Jaddanbai has been destroyed.

"Jaddanbai's mansion was a centre of faith for art lovers. However, it has been demolished. This is unfortunate. The government should have taken the initiative to preserve it. The destruction of the mansion is a shock to us," Gopal Patwa, one of the admirers of Jaddanbai, said.