Jaddanbai's Historic Gaya Mansion Reduced To Rubble: The Silence Of The Thumri

A landmark erased: Indian cinema's first female music director’s home demolished in Gaya
Gaya: "I am Jaddanbai's mansion. Once, royals graced my courtyard to the soulful echoes of Thumri, but today, I am mere rubble - destined to live only in fading memories."
For nearly a century, this mansion stood as a cultural landmark for the city. However, after years of neglect left it in a dilapidated state, the Bihar government recently completed its destruction by demolishing the remaining structure and razing it to the ground.
This is the tragic end of the historic estate on Panchayati Akhara Road (within the DIET campus) in Gaya, which held the ancestral roots of Bollywood icon Sanjay Dutt. As the mother of legendary actress Nargis and grandmother to Sanjay, Jaddanbai was a trailblazer - Indian cinema's first female music director and a master of the Thumri tradition.
The loss has sparked outrage among locals and fans who see this not just as the clearing of a site, but as the erasure of cultural memory. Despite consistent pleas to the Bihar Government to preserve this heritage site, it was levelled instead. With its demolition, a significant chapter of India’s musical and cinematic history has been permanently silenced.
"Jaddanbai's mansion was a centre of faith for art lovers. However, it has been demolished. This is unfortunate. The government should have taken the initiative to preserve it. The destruction of the mansion is a shock to us," Gopal Patwa, one of the admirers of Jaddanbai, said.
Patwa said that the mansion was seen as a heritage site and a repository of Jaddanbai's memories, but now it has been demolished and removed. Jaddanbai used to live in this mansion. It was here that she mastered the art of music from the Gaya Gharana. According to him, it was not just a building, but a centre of faith for music lovers.
According to Patwa, influential figures from the Gaya royal family, including kings and princes, gathered here. Jaddanbai's classical music reached new heights under the tutelage of Madhav Lal Katariyar of the Gaya Gharana. Her fame blossomed in Gaya, later spreading to Mumbai and she established a distinct identity in the Indian film industry.
Pandit Rajendra Sijuar, associated with the Gaya Gharana and associated with classical singing, is well-versed in Jaddanbai's life. He said that Nawab Zafar gave her this mansion. Nawab Zafar was a great music lover. Jaddanbai's mansion was located among Zafar's mansions. Jaddanbai's connections extended from Gaya, Varanasi, to Mumbai.
Although the facts related to Jaddanbai's history have not yet been seriously explored, experts reveal several facts. They believe that Sanjay Dutt's grandmother had a deep connection with Varanasi, Kolkata and Gaya in Bihar.
Jaddanbai was born in Banaras (now Varanasi) in 1892. Gaya, along with Banaras (now Varanasi) and Kolkata, was a major centre of music learning during that era. This is evident in Jaddanbai's mansion in the city. On April 8, 1949, Jaddanbai died while battling cancer.
"Nargis's mother and Sanjay Dutt's grandmother, Jaddanbai, had a strong connection to Gaya. She lived there for a long time. It was there that her classical singing skills were honed. She later moved to Mumbai and became the country's first renowned female musician and film actress," said Sijuar.
The District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) in Gaya is a government teacher-training institution located in the Panchayati Akhara area of Gaya, Bihar. It serves as a district-level nodal agency for providing pre-service and in-service training to educators.
"The memories of film actor Sanjay Dutt associated with Gaya will not be erased, but people will no longer be able to see that mansion; Jaddanbai was a musical tradition-carrying artist and possessed remarkable talent. When she sang classical music, kings and princes admired her," added Sijuar.
Regarding the demolition of the mansion, Sijuar said that if the government had wanted, it could have been preserved. Music was once a pride of the place. Now, such ideas and thoughts are slowly disappearing.
