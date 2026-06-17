Jacqueline Fernandez's Next Is A Full-Fledged Horror Film, Here's When Shoot Begins
After exploring multiple genres, Jacqueline Fernandez is finally entering the horror space with a new film that begins shooting soon.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 17, 2026 at 5:03 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Jacqueline Fernandez is set to headline her first out-and-out horror film. The actor, who has explored various genres over the years, will now step into the horror space with a project that is expected to go on floors later this month.
Horror films have witnessed a strong resurgence among audiences in recent years. From international titles like the recent release Obsession to successful Indian releases like Shaitaan and Bramayugam, the genre has emerged as one of the most sought-after categories in cinemas. The recent performance of horror films has encouraged filmmakers and actors to actively explore the genre, and Jacqueline is the latest star to join the trend.
According to sources close to a newswire, Jacqueline had been searching for the right horror script for quite some time. She was reportedly keen on making her entry into the genre with a story that offered more than just scares.
The source said that what attracted the actor to the project was its combination of horror, emotion and music. The film is said to be designed as a complete theatrical entertainer rather than a conventional horror film.
While Jacqueline will play the lead role, two male actors have already been finalised for the project. However, the makers have chosen to keep details about the cast, director and storyline under wraps for now. An official announcement is expected in the coming weeks.
The yet-to-be-titled film will be produced by Not Out Entertainment, headed by producer Khyati Madaan. The project is being mounted on a large scale and is expected to target a theatrical release.
Preparations for the film are already underway. Sources reveal that a teaser and a song have been shot, while the actors are currently participating in workshops ahead of production. Principal photography is expected to begin by the end of this month.
Interestingly, Jacqueline has previously appeared in the horror-comedy film Bhooth Police. However, the upcoming project will be her first full-fledged horror film.
Jacqueline was last seen in Housefull 5. She is next awaiting the release of Welcome To The Jungle, which is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on June 26, 2026.