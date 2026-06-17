ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jacqueline Fernandez's Next Is A Full-Fledged Horror Film, Here's When Shoot Begins

Hyderabad: Actor Jacqueline Fernandez is set to headline her first out-and-out horror film. The actor, who has explored various genres over the years, will now step into the horror space with a project that is expected to go on floors later this month.

Horror films have witnessed a strong resurgence among audiences in recent years. From international titles like the recent release Obsession to successful Indian releases like Shaitaan and Bramayugam, the genre has emerged as one of the most sought-after categories in cinemas. The recent performance of horror films has encouraged filmmakers and actors to actively explore the genre, and Jacqueline is the latest star to join the trend.

According to sources close to a newswire, Jacqueline had been searching for the right horror script for quite some time. She was reportedly keen on making her entry into the genre with a story that offered more than just scares.

The source said that what attracted the actor to the project was its combination of horror, emotion and music. The film is said to be designed as a complete theatrical entertainer rather than a conventional horror film.