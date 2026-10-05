ETV Bharat / entertainment

'It Was Never My Intention To Hurt, Offend, Or Disrespect': Sanjay Dutt Clarifies His 'Gandhigiri' PM speech

Mumbai : Sanjay Dutt shared his clarification following a satirical segment on actor Shekhar Suman hosted show 'Shekhar Tonite ', where he adopted a fictional Prime Minister persona in his classic 'Munna Bhai' style.

The actor appeared at the 'Shekhar Tonite' show on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, where the actor humorously imagined himself as India’s Prime Minister for five minutes and addressed the nation in his signature Munna Bhai style.

Sanjay Dutt also shared his opinion about the current state of the country, saying that he doesn't feel "peace" in the nation anymore, while talking to Shekhar Suman in the show.

After the episode went viral for his statement, the actor clarified that his remarks were made as part of a scripted, light-hearted conversation and were never intended to hurt, offend, or disrespect any individual, community, or institution.

Sharing a note on his X handle, Sanjay Dutt wrote, "I would like to clarify that it was never my intention to hurt, offend, or disrespect the sentiments of any individual, community, or institution. My remarks were made in the context of a scripted conversation intended to be light-hearted and humorous."

The 'Munna Bhai' actor expressed dissapointment after his words were allegedly misinterpreted outside the "intended context" by him.

He added, "The spirit behind them was similar to the humour and satire seen in films like Munna Bhai, particularly the concept of 'Gandhigiri,' which was intended to convey a message of love, warmth, togetherness, and goodwill. Unfortunately, my words were interpreted outside of that intended context."