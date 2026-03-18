ETV Bharat / entertainment

'It Should Feel Real, Not Like An Item Song': Choreographer Vijay Ganguly On Shararat And Akshaye Khanna's Viral Dance Moment In Dhurandhar

For Shararat, Ganguly says he was given a situation that Ranveer Singh’s character is getting married and after the song something is going to happen which will be the turning point in the film later on. He says, “While the song is happening, we were told it should not feel like it is a cut to item song. We had to make sure that it feels very real. Aditya (Dhar, Director) used to keep sending me videos even before the song was composed by Shashwat (Sachdev, composer) of how weddings happen in Pakistan and how girls dance, the costume they wear, what is the look, feel, how people around behave, what is the atmosphere …We had to pull out that kind of vibe from the videos we watched. Then Shashwat made a fantastic track."

Talking about the upcoming sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge that hits screens on March 19, Ganguly reveals, “In the sequel there is no song like Shararat at the moment but there is a sequence something similar to Akshaye with Ranveer in that. So, Hamza comes in ...it is almost similar to what Akshaye has done in the first one. But scale-wise it is way bigger in the sequel. For choreography there is only this song and the rest are some background songs like we saw in the first one. The sequel is more about revenge and action.”

The other track Shararat, featuring Ayesha Khan and Krystle D'Souza, too, became a massive chartbuster so much so that it has cut across all generations. “Now that the film has become a huge blockbuster, the number of people who have seen the songs and my work is three times more than what normally would happen. People have noticed me a little more as in who has done these songs, who has done the choreography ... So, I have gotten a lot of attention from that perspective. Earlier, with Aaj Ki Raat (Stree 2), too, I did get some attention but Dhurandhar’s massive success has got me attention from all over the world,” says Ganguly, known for his work in Stree 2 (2024), Atrangi Re (2021), Andhadhun (2018), and Jagga Jasoos (2017) among others.

Akshaye Khanna’s stylish entry in Dhurandhar created a massive buzz …stepping out of his car, he joins a cheering crowd while doing an impromptu jig on Bahraini rap track FA9LA. Pointing to this viral moment, the film’s choreographer Vijay Ganguly says, “That wasn’t planned. He just started dancing, and we kept the camera rolling. Akshaye was absolutely casual. He knew what steps to pick up; we didn’t rehearse at all. More than that the attitude with which he did it…the director told me his style and attitude was true to his character he was playing and we moved on. It was all so effortless, we didn’t realise when it started and ended.”

"The advantage for choreographers is if we get good sound and audio half our work is done. We can make the song still better with our choreography. It is a fantastic track that made a lot of difference to the final song. People enjoyed the music and visuals as well, both went in sync. While detailing the costumes, we saw to it that it couldn’t be too revealing because the backdrop is Pakistan. We had to make sure that it is a particular way they dress up when they dance at weddings. Even the way Vikash Nowlakha (cinematographer) shot it, there was a certain kind of look he gave and all that added to the choreography. It was teamwork,” he says.

While Ranveer Singh was not part of both the songs, Ganguly says the actor’s presence itself did the magic. “When Ranveer is on set you feel that aura. When we were doing Shararat, he was just standing there but before he came on set, we had completed the entire dance portion and later we integrated the dance with him on stage and took wide shots,” says Ganguly. “Akshaye Khanna is a quiet person; he didn’t say anything while doing the song but when he is in front of the camera he is magical. It was his idea that he would do those steps casually while a group of people were already dancing. Aditya told me he will start dancing in the middle and I was okay with it. Akshaye stood and first watched what the dancers were doing and knew what steps to pick up. We didn’t rehearse. We rolled the camera and he walked and did that jig that everyone saw on screen. That is the only take we have, it is so fantastic,” he further adds.

Dhurandhar Choreographer Vijay Ganguly with filmmaker Aditya Dhar (Photo: Special Arrangement)

“When we are working on a song, we have no idea what would eventually happen, we do it with a lot of conviction and honesty. We only concentrate on the sound, the song and the situation and what can we do that feels it is part of the film. We didn’t expect this kind of reaction from people; we knew that Shararat is a good song but what is going to work and what is not going to work that we don’t know till it reaches people. Sometimes we feel we have done great work but it doesn’t reach the audience. For example, this song Main Parwana I did with Ishaan (Khatter) from the film Pippa that had a very hush hush release on OTT. We were very excited about the song and when it came out, I got a lot of calls from the industry with people saying it is a great work but it didn’t reach the audience as much since the film also didn’t do well,” says Ganguly.

In a year when every project he touched — Chhaava, Saiyaara, Sitare Zameen Par and Dhurandhar — emerged as a box-office success, Ganguly finds himself at the centre of a rare creative high. “It is a very good feeling,” he says, reflecting on the year gone by, adding, “For people like us — technicians who work behind the scenes — when a film works, our work is truly seen. If a song goes everywhere but the film doesn’t do well, the song has a shelf life. But when the film works, whatever you’ve done becomes timeless. It is a great feeling that all the films I’ve been a part of in 2025 have worked, and I consider myself very lucky.”

Ganguly doesn’t just choreograph songs — he shapes small little moments that slip effortlessly into popular culture. “People think choreography is just the hook step which is not true. Choreography is a lot about being in sync with the film and how you interpret and integrate the song into a film. For instance, in Saiyaara there was no choreography but there was so much happening in the film. There was no dance in it but those are more difficult to create than doing dance songs. I was on that film set for 32 days because there were so many songs shot in so many different locations – Goa, Madh Island, Alibag, Mumbai …it was spread across and because every song has a story going on. Most songs were choreographed; it didn’t happen on its own. We had to make sure that emotions remain intact, people don’t notice all that because there is no hook step in it. Choreography is not just about dance and hook step, there is a lot that happens, it is like VFX,” he explains.

Ganguly has a pedigree in filmmaking -- his father Anil Ganguly was a coveted director and prominent television actress Rupali Ganguly, is his sister. Ganguly started his career in 2005 with Bunty Aur Babli. He assisted noted dancer - choreographer Shiamak Davar in that film and was given the responsibility of doing a rap with Amitabh Bachchan. “That gave me a lot of confidence,” he says. Further, as a full-time choreographer, he worked on films like Hate Story 3, Baadshaho and Tumhari Sulu and he moved on to assist Anurag Basu on Jagga Jasoos (2017).

Dhurandhar Choreographer Vijay Ganguly with filmmaker Aditya Dhar (Photo: Special Arrangement)

“I thought I’ll finish Jagga Jasoos quickly and a couple of others and get into filmmaking. But Jagga Jasoos was a musical, so I started contributing to every little thing. Dada (Basu) saw it and said ‘Let’s do songs together’. He gave me the song Galti Se Mistake (picturised on Ranbir Kapoor) that got me multiple awards, including Filmfare for choreography and people started taking me seriously. Soon after I started getting calls from the directors for choreography,” says Ganguly who is all praise for Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Rajkummar Rao. “Ranbir Kapoor is one of the best dancers we have. Also, working with him is fantastic, he is so amazing on set. Even Vicky Kaushal, and Rajkummar Rao who I worked with extensively are fabulous. You can experiment with these actors. They are also good human beings and that is an advantage because then the vibe on the set changes,” says Ganguly.

Looking ahead, Ganguly shows no signs of slowing down, he has hands full with projects like Cocktail 2, Alpha and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai on the horizon. “I’m very excited, hope these films work and hope we continue to entertain audiences even more and create things they love,” he signs off.