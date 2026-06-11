ETV Bharat / entertainment

Isha Rikhi Finally Confirms Marriage To Badshah With Loved-Up Photo After Rapper's Mystery Woman Post Sparks Frenzy

The buzz around Badshah and Isha's marriage has been growing ever since photos from what appeared to be their private wedding surfaced online in March. The images were shared by Isha's mother, Poonam Rikhi, who posted pictures and videos showing the couple dressed in traditional wedding attire and exchanging garlands in an intimate ceremony attended by close family members.

Interestingly, the confirmation came at a time when Badshah himself had sparked curiosity online after sharing pictures with a mystery woman, leaving fans wondering about the identity of the person in the photos.

Hyderabad: For months, fans have been trying to figure out rapper Badshah's marital status. Social media has been flooded with questions about his personal life. Now, Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi has finally put an end to the guessing game by confirming that she is indeed married to the rapper.

Isha Rikhi Confirms Marriage To Badshah (Photo: Instagram)

Despite the viral photos, neither Badshah nor Isha publicly commented on the reports, allowing rumours and fan theories to continue circulating online. The silence finally ended when Isha hosted an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on social media. One fan directly asked why she and Badshah did not follow each other on Instagram despite reports that they were married. Responding to the question, Isha admitted that she was being flooded with similar queries and confirmed, "Yes, I am married."

Isha Rikhi Confirms Marriage To Badshah (Photo: Instagram)

She then playfully shifted the spotlight to her husband, joking that Badshah should explain why they do not follow each other on the platform. Her light-hearted response quickly grabbed attention and became a talking point among fans. However, it was her answer to another question that truly surprised social media users. When a fan asked why she had never posted a picture with Badshah, Isha shared an adorable photo of them together. In the image, she can be seen sitting on Badshah's lap, offering fans their first public glimpse as a married couple.

The picture instantly went viral, with many calling it the confirmation they had been waiting for. It also put an end to months of speculation surrounding their relationship.

The timing of the revelation is particularly interesting because Badshah recently shared a cryptic Instagram post featuring a mystery woman. The photos showed him holding hands with an unidentified woman in an open field, while her face remained hidden from the camera. Adding to the intrigue, the rapper captioned the post, "Universe has a strange way of putting people in your life."

The post quickly sparked speculation among fans, with many wondering whether the woman was Pakistani actress Hania Aamir. Others guessed it could be a teaser for an upcoming music video or professional collaboration. However, Badshah has not revealed the woman's identity.