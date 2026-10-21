ETV Bharat / entertainment

Isha Koppikar Reveals Why She Rejected Dil Chahta Hai, Says 'Regret That Decision'

Hyderabad: Actor Isha Koppikar has revealed that she had to turn down a role in Farhan Akhtar's 2001 cult classic Dil Chahta Hai. The role, which eventually went to Sonali Kulkarni, was opposite Saif Ali Khan. Looking back at the decision, Isha admitted that she regrets missing the opportunity.

In a recent conversation with a newswire, the actor reflected on her career across different film industries, her approach to choosing roles and the importance of evolving with age. She also spoke about how her choices have shaped her journey in cinema.

Released in 2001, Dil Chahta Hai featured Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna as three friends navigating relationships and adulthood. Directed by Farhan Akhtar, the film went on to become a landmark in Hindi cinema, earning a lasting place in popular culture.

Isha revealed that she was offered the role played by Sonali Kulkarni in Dil Chahta Hai, but she could not accept it because she had already committed to another project, Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat. "The role played by Sonali Kulkarni opposite Saif Ali Khan in Dil Chahta Hai was offered to me, but I had to turn it down because I was committed to Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat. I regret that decision," she said.

Isha Koppikar on choosing meaningful roles

The actor also opened up about her approach to selecting films, explaining why she prefers to prioritise creative satisfaction over simply taking up more projects. "If you are financially dependent on your acting career, you tend to compromise creatively at some point. I think it is very important not to make creative compromises if you are passionate about acting," she said.

Isha began her career at a young age and admitted that she had to navigate the industry without much guidance. "I started at the age of 16, and I had nobody to guide me because I don't come from a film background," she added. She also stressed the importance of adapting to changing times and exploring different kinds of characters. "The best thing you can do as an actor is adapt and evolve with age," she said, adding that audiences may lose interest if actors repeatedly play similar roles.

From Company to Ek Vivaah Aisa Bhi

Isha made her feature film debut with the Telugu film W/o V. Vara Prasad in 1997, followed by her Tamil debut in Kaadhal Kavithai in 1998. She entered Bollywood with Fiza in 2000. She became widely recognised for the song Khallas from Company, which showcased a different side of her screen persona. She later appeared in films such as Ek Vivaah Aisa Bhi, Don 2 and several other projects across genres.