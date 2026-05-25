ETV Bharat / entertainment

Is Vijay's Jana Nayagan Finally Releasing On June 19? Ticket Booking Apps Spark Buzz

Hyderabad: After staying in limbo for nearly five months, Vijay's much-awaited film Jana Nayagan is once again making headlines. This time, the excitement started not with an official announcement from the makers, but through ticket booking apps. Over the weekend, fans noticed that Jana Nayagan had appeared on platforms like District by Zomato and BookMyShow with a June 19 release date. Screenshots of the listings quickly spread across social media, creating fresh buzz around what is expected to be Vijay's final film before fully stepping into politics.

Several fans also claimed they received app notifications asking them to save the release date, adding to the confusion and excitement online. Social media users immediately pointed out that June 19 falls just three days before Vijay's birthday on June 22, making the timing even more special for his supporters. However, despite the growing online chatter, the makers have not officially confirmed the release date yet.

When contacted by media, sources from KVN Productions reportedly said that the film is still waiting for certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). According to the production team, they are hoping to release the film during that window, but nothing has been finalised yet. Producer Venkat K Narayana also recently spoke briefly about the film during a temple visit. He said the team is waiting for the censor certificate and assured fans that the release date would be officially announced once the clearance process is completed.