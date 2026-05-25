Is Vijay's Jana Nayagan Finally Releasing On June 19? Ticket Booking Apps Spark Buzz
Vijay's delayed film Jana Nayagan has appeared on ticket booking platforms with a June 19 release date while makers still await CBFC clearance.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 25, 2026 at 3:19 PM IST
Hyderabad: After staying in limbo for nearly five months, Vijay's much-awaited film Jana Nayagan is once again making headlines. This time, the excitement started not with an official announcement from the makers, but through ticket booking apps. Over the weekend, fans noticed that Jana Nayagan had appeared on platforms like District by Zomato and BookMyShow with a June 19 release date. Screenshots of the listings quickly spread across social media, creating fresh buzz around what is expected to be Vijay's final film before fully stepping into politics.
Several fans also claimed they received app notifications asking them to save the release date, adding to the confusion and excitement online. Social media users immediately pointed out that June 19 falls just three days before Vijay's birthday on June 22, making the timing even more special for his supporters. However, despite the growing online chatter, the makers have not officially confirmed the release date yet.
#JanaNayagan is confirmed U/A 16+ Certificate We need to wait an official confirmation. pic.twitter.com/PZaC1cDVPg— JanaNayagan (@JanaNayaganOfI) May 24, 2026
When contacted by media, sources from KVN Productions reportedly said that the film is still waiting for certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). According to the production team, they are hoping to release the film during that window, but nothing has been finalised yet. Producer Venkat K Narayana also recently spoke briefly about the film during a temple visit. He said the team is waiting for the censor certificate and assured fans that the release date would be officially announced once the clearance process is completed.
The Most Awaited #JanaNayagan Trailer is out now 🔥🥁🤩— Jana Nayagan (@JanaNayaganFilm) January 3, 2026
▶️ https://t.co/MPhoWTBikS #JanaNayaganTrailer @actorvijay #HVinoth @anirudhofficial @hegdepooja @thedeol @Jagadishbliss @KvnProductions @LohithNK01 @tseriessouth #OneLastTrailer
The road to release has been far from smooth for Jana Nayagan. The H Vinoth directorial was originally scheduled to hit theatres on January 9 during the Pongal festival. However, the release was delayed after the CBFC did not complete the certification process in time. Reports later suggested that the film faced objections during the censor process. Certain scenes allegedly raised concerns related to religious harmony, while the use of armed forces symbols reportedly required expert review before approval could be granted. The matter was eventually sent to the revising committee, leading to months of delay.
Heartiest congratulations to our ‘Jana Nayagan’, Thalapathy Vijay sir, on scripting history today against all odds. It is indeed a revolution and one that will echo for generations to come.— KVN Productions (@KvnProductions) May 4, 2026
- Venkat K Narayana (KVN) pic.twitter.com/cvAQ6yGU08
The situation became even more complicated in April when several scenes from the unreleased film leaked online. HD prints and clips reportedly surfaced on piracy websites and messaging platforms, shocking both fans and the Tamil film industry. Following the leak, the production team filed legal complaints, and police later made multiple arrests in connection with the case.
#JanaNayagan pic.twitter.com/zTPqm0vdA1— Jana Nayagan (@JanaNayaganFilm) April 10, 2026
The controversy and delays only increased curiosity around the film because Jana Nayagan is being promoted as Vijay's final project as a full-time actor. Since launching his political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Vijay's political career has rapidly grown. Earlier this month, he was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, making the film even more significant for fans.
Jana Nayagan is described as a political action drama about a common man who rises against injustice after being pushed into difficult circumstances. The film features a star-studded cast including Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Priyamani and Gautham Vasudev Menon. Music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.