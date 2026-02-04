ETV Bharat / entertainment

Is Varanasi A Two-Part Film? SS Rajamouli Ends Speculation; Reveals Runtime Of Mahesh Babu - Priyanka Chopra Starrer

Rajamouli also revealed that around 25 minutes of the film will be set in a mythological period. "That's as much as I can tell you right now," he said, adding to the intrigue around the narrative. Unlike his earlier works inspired by epics like the Ramayana and Mahabharata, the filmmaker explained that Varanasi directly incorporates a portion of the Ramayana itself. "It's not an inspiration. It's actually a piece of Ramayana that we are putting into the film," he said.

One of the biggest questions surrounding Varanasi was whether the film would be released in two parts. Putting all speculation to rest, Rajamouli confirmed that the project will be a single film with a runtime of around three hours. "We considered Varanasi as a two-part film for a brief period of time," the director said. "But we quickly dropped the idea, and the runtime of the film will be around three hours."

Hyderabad: SS Rajamouli's upcoming magnum opus Varanasi is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious films ever made in Indian cinema. Amid growing buzz, director Rajamouli talked in detail about the Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer, revealing key details about the film.

The film stars Mahesh Babu in dual roles as the protagonist Rudhra and as Lord Rama. The actor described the intense preparation required for the role, including a year of training. He underwent three months of Kalari martial arts training just to perfect his posture. "I'm playing Lord Rama's character. It required posture… you can't stand like modern characters," Babu explained. He also trained for months with a track and field team to alter his running style. "That six months of training for that one shot was really worth it," he said.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas plays Mandakini, marking her return to Indian cinema after several years in Hollywood. She recalled her first meeting with Rajamouli in Hyderabad, which eased her concerns about language and performance. "There's no version of this film that goes out to the world if it's not the best version of you in every frame," Rajamouli promised her. Chopra Jonas described the experience as transformative and compared Rajamouli's vision to that of global masters like Spielberg and Nolan.

Prithviraj Sukumaran, who plays the antagonist Kumbha, called his character a fascinating contradiction. Confined to a wheelchair and able to move only his face, Kumbha's menace comes purely through expression. "He is severely limited in his physicality, but dangerously unlimited in his mentality," the actor said, emphasising that the performance is entirely practical, not CGI-enhanced.

The production itself spans continents, with filming locations ranging from Antarctica to Africa and India. One of the most challenging sequences was shot in Kenya's Maasai Mara during the wildebeest migration. "Everything was animal dependent. The crew hardly slept," Chopra Jonas recalled. "We only go to VFX with things we can't achieve practically," she said.

Despite being a VFX-heavy film, Varanasi blends real sets, real animals, and practical effects to ground its spectacle. Produced by KL Narayana and SS Karthikeya, with music by Oscar-winner MM Keeravani, Varanasi is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on April 7, 2027.