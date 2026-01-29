AA23: Is Shraddha Kapoor The Female Lead In Allu Arjun-Lokesh Kanagaraj Film? Read To Know
Reports around AA23 intensify as Shraddha Kapoor's name emerges as the possible female lead opposite Allu Arjun in Lokesh Kanagaraj's much-awaited film.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 29, 2026 at 6:00 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Allu Arju has officially teamed up with filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj for their upcoming film, tentatively titled AA23. The makers dropped an announcement teaser earlier this month confirming the collaboration, and now the latest reports suggest that Bollywood actor Sharaddha Kapoor may be in talks to play the female lead in the movie.
According to the latest buzz, Shraddha Kapoor has been finalised as the leading lady opposite Allu Arjun. However, there has been no official confirmation yet. If reports are to be believed, then AA23 would be Shraddha Kapoor's second Telugu flick after her 2019 debut, Saaho, starring Prabhas.
The film, also referred to as LK07, is backed by Mythri Movie Makers and is said to be a sci-fi action film. Lokesh Kanagaraj has reportedly described AA23 as his "dream project".
On January 14, 2026, Allu Arjun shared the announcement teaser of AA23. The video introduced producers Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, along with music composer Anirudh Ravichander. The teaser had a powerful background score and a silhouette shot of Allu Arjun's character taming a horse. It ended with Lokesh Kanagaraj's name over a visual of a roaring lion. The video also confirmed that the film will go on floors sometime in 2026.
Sharing the teaser, Allu Arjun wrote, "I SAY 23. Going on a spree. Low-Key G, locked in mentally. That’s a guarantee! Excited about the new journey with the Maverick Dir_Lokesh garu & at last with brother @anirudhofficial. Can't wait for this one."
Lokesh Kanagaraj also expressed his excitement and tweeted, "Blessed with the best @alluarjun #AALoki. Looking forward to kicking off this journey with you, sir. Let's make it a massive blast. Once again with my brother @anirudhofficial. #AA23 #LK7."
Meanwhile, a report by film tracker suggests that AA23 may begin shooting in June or July 2026, with pre-production already underway. The same report also claims that Lokesh Kanagaraj is being paid a remuneration of Rs 75 crore for the project.
Speaking of Shraddha Kapoor, she was last seen in Stree 2, starring alongside Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana. She previously worked in the Telugu film Saaho with Prabhas.
