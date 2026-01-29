ETV Bharat / entertainment

AA23: Is Shraddha Kapoor The Female Lead In Allu Arjun-Lokesh Kanagaraj Film? Read To Know

Is Shraddha Kapoor The Female Lead In Allu Arjun-Lokesh Kanagaraj Film AA23? ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Actor Allu Arju has officially teamed up with filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj for their upcoming film, tentatively titled AA23. The makers dropped an announcement teaser earlier this month confirming the collaboration, and now the latest reports suggest that Bollywood actor Sharaddha Kapoor may be in talks to play the female lead in the movie. According to the latest buzz, Shraddha Kapoor has been finalised as the leading lady opposite Allu Arjun. However, there has been no official confirmation yet. If reports are to be believed, then AA23 would be Shraddha Kapoor's second Telugu flick after her 2019 debut, Saaho, starring Prabhas. The film, also referred to as LK07, is backed by Mythri Movie Makers and is said to be a sci-fi action film. Lokesh Kanagaraj has reportedly described AA23 as his "dream project".