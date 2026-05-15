Is Shehnaaz Gill Dating THIS Indian Cricketer? Fans Think So
Shehnaaz Gill sparked dating rumours after her repeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru appearances and viral comments about her favourite cricketer grabbed fans' attention online.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 15, 2026 at 8:18 PM IST
Hyderabad: Rumours around actor Shehnaaz Gill and cricketer Devdutt Padikkal are grabbing attention online after the actor was spotted multiple times at Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) matches this IPL season. Fans on social media are now wondering if Shehnaaz is dating the RCB batter, though neither of them has reacted to the speculation so far.
The dating buzz picked up after Shehnaaz was asked about her favourite cricketers during a casual interaction at a match. Replying with a smile, she said, “I love Virat Kohli. I love Devdutt at play.” Her statement quickly went viral online, with fans linking her frequent stadium appearances to Devdutt Padikkal.
Earlier this month, the actor had already sparked curiosity after sharing a fun reel on social media with the caption, “Dil RCB mein hai (My heart is with RCB).” Since then, she has been regularly seen cheering for the Bengaluru team from the stands during IPL matches.
Most recently, Shehnaaz shared pictures of herself wearing an RCB jersey after the team’s victory. On Thursday, she posted another cheerful video from the stadium and wrote, “Mazza aa gaya (Had fun).” In the clip, the actor looked excited while supporting the Bengaluru side.
Her repeated appearances at RCB games have become a major talking point among fans. Many users in the comments section even called Shehnaaz the “lucky charm” for the team, as RCB has managed to win several matches during the period she attended the games.
Meanwhile, Shehnaaz continues to enjoy strong popularity in the entertainment industry. She first started her career in Punjabi entertainment before becoming a household name with Bigg Boss. She later made her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati.
She was also seen in Thank You for Coming, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. Her last release was the Punjabi film Ikk Kudi in 2025.