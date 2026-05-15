ETV Bharat / entertainment

Is Shehnaaz Gill Dating THIS Indian Cricketer? Fans Think So

Hyderabad: Rumours around actor Shehnaaz Gill and cricketer Devdutt Padikkal are grabbing attention online after the actor was spotted multiple times at Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) matches this IPL season. Fans on social media are now wondering if Shehnaaz is dating the RCB batter, though neither of them has reacted to the speculation so far.

The dating buzz picked up after Shehnaaz was asked about her favourite cricketers during a casual interaction at a match. Replying with a smile, she said, “I love Virat Kohli. I love Devdutt at play.” Her statement quickly went viral online, with fans linking her frequent stadium appearances to Devdutt Padikkal.

Earlier this month, the actor had already sparked curiosity after sharing a fun reel on social media with the caption, “Dil RCB mein hai (My heart is with RCB).” Since then, she has been regularly seen cheering for the Bengaluru team from the stands during IPL matches.