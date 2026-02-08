ETV Bharat / entertainment

Is Salman Khan's Battle Of Galwan Getting Postponed? Here's What The Buzz Suggests

Salman Khan In Battle of Galwan ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Social media is abuzz after trade analyst Taran Adarsh dropped a cryptic hint on X (formerly Twitter), suggesting that a "much-awaited biggie" could be pushed ahead to a new release date. His post quickly caught attention, especially because the March–April–May 2026 window is already looking extremely crowded. "NEW RELEASE DATE FOR THIS BIGGIE?... The much-awaited film starring a top name is likely to be pushed ahead… The makers are eyeing the #IndependenceDay weekend… Official announcement awaited!" Adarsh wrote on X. Within minutes, netizens began connecting the dots. Just hours earlier, Adarsh had shared a detailed list of major films scheduled for early 2026. The lineup includes Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Toxic on March 19, Bhooth Bangla on April 10, Battle of Galwan on April 17, Peddi on April 30, and Raja Shivaji on May 1. With so many big titles packed tightly together, fans and trade watchers started guessing which film might move out. Most fingers are now pointing at Salman Khan's The Battle of Galwan. Why Battle of Galwan Is Being Singled Out