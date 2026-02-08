Is Salman Khan's Battle Of Galwan Getting Postponed? Here's What The Buzz Suggests
Speculation suggests Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan may be postponed from April 2026, with unfinished shooting and a crowded release window fueling shift rumours.
Hyderabad: Social media is abuzz after trade analyst Taran Adarsh dropped a cryptic hint on X (formerly Twitter), suggesting that a "much-awaited biggie" could be pushed ahead to a new release date. His post quickly caught attention, especially because the March–April–May 2026 window is already looking extremely crowded.
"NEW RELEASE DATE FOR THIS BIGGIE?... The much-awaited film starring a top name is likely to be pushed ahead… The makers are eyeing the #IndependenceDay weekend… Official announcement awaited!" Adarsh wrote on X.
Within minutes, netizens began connecting the dots. Just hours earlier, Adarsh had shared a detailed list of major films scheduled for early 2026. The lineup includes Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Toxic on March 19, Bhooth Bangla on April 10, Battle of Galwan on April 17, Peddi on April 30, and Raja Shivaji on May 1. With so many big titles packed tightly together, fans and trade watchers started guessing which film might move out. Most fingers are now pointing at Salman Khan's The Battle of Galwan.
Why Battle of Galwan Is Being Singled Out
As per reports in the media, the shooting of Battle of Galwan is not fully complete yet. A source quoted by a newswire revealed that a fresh shooting schedule is set to begin from February 9, followed by additional patchwork and reshoots later in the month. "A few more days of shooting are left, and by February-end, it'll be a wrap," the source said. However, post-production work and approvals are still pending. The film also reportedly needs clearance from the Ministry of Defence due to its sensitive subject. This has added to the belief that an April 17 release might be too tight to manage.
Adding fuel to the buzz, several netizens claimed that the film could move to the Independence Day weekend, which is traditionally seen as a strong slot for patriotic films. One post read, "#BattleOfGalwan Official Release Date Postponed To Independence Day Due Patch Work Shooting And Post Production Work."
Crowded Release Window Raises Concerns
Fans and trade experts have also pointed out that April 2026 is shaping up to be a packed phase at the box office. One user wrote, "Insane lineup! Toxic should avoid the clash. It is in the best interest of both the films." Another commented, "#BhoothBangla arriving early helps maintain a gap with #Welcome3, but with #Dhurandhar2, #Toxic, and #BattleOfGalwan, it's turning into a crowded phase."
About the Film
Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, The Battle of Galwan is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops. The story, adapted from India's Most Fearless 3, highlights one of the most intense moments in modern Indian military history, where soldiers fought without firearms. Salman Khan will be seen in a rugged, battle-hardened avatar, while Chitrangada Singh plays a key role. The film aims to pay tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of Indian soldiers.
