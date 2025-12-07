Is Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Character Linked To Vicky Kaushal's Uri? Netizens Try To Decode
Reddit users are debating whether Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar connects to Uri, after spotting a shared character name.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 7, 2025 at 1:40 PM IST
Hyderabad: Social media users have found a new topic to discuss, and this time it is about filmmaker Aditya Dhar and his two films, Uri: The Surgical Strike and Dhurandhar. A Reddit thread titled "Dhurandhar x URI Linked?" has become a mini-investigation zone, with fans trying to connect dots between the two films. Even though the movies take place in different years and follow very different stories, many viewers believe there might be a hidden link.
One Reddit comment explained the timelines very clearly. It reminded everyone that Uri, starring Vicky Kaushal, is set in 2016 and is based on the real surgical strikes that followed the Uri attack. Another user added that Dhurandhar, which stars Ranveer Singh, is set around the year 2000 and is inspired by the exploits of a legendary Indian intelligence officer. The comment also said, "Very much a possibility," suggesting that the two films could still share some connection despite the timeline gap.
Another Redditor had a different theory. They wrote, "I think the movie will be a mix of events that happened over a decade." This made some fans wonder if Dhurandhar might be weaving together events that lead up to what we see later in Uri. Meanwhile, one hopeful comment simply said, "Hopefully like Uri it becomes a blockbuster."
The discussion started after fans noticed that Ranveer Singh's character in Dhurandhar is named Jaskirat Singh Rangi. That same name appears in Uri as the husband of Kirti Kulhari's character, who is mentioned as a martyr. People felt this was too specific to be a coincidence. However, some believed it was a direct connection.
Even outside Reddit, viewers are still debating. Many say the timelines do not match, so the characters cannot be the same person. But others think Aditya Dhar might be building a loose shared universe. No one knows for sure yet. The director has not confirmed anything, and fans now wait for Dhurandhar 2, which releases in 2026.
