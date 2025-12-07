ETV Bharat / entertainment

Is Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Character Linked To Vicky Kaushal's Uri? Netizens Try To Decode

Hyderabad: Social media users have found a new topic to discuss, and this time it is about filmmaker Aditya Dhar and his two films, Uri: The Surgical Strike and Dhurandhar. A Reddit thread titled "Dhurandhar x URI Linked?" has become a mini-investigation zone, with fans trying to connect dots between the two films. Even though the movies take place in different years and follow very different stories, many viewers believe there might be a hidden link. One Reddit comment explained the timelines very clearly. It reminded everyone that Uri, starring Vicky Kaushal, is set in 2016 and is based on the real surgical strikes that followed the Uri attack. Another user added that Dhurandhar, which stars Ranveer Singh, is set around the year 2000 and is inspired by the exploits of a legendary Indian intelligence officer. The comment also said, "Very much a possibility," suggesting that the two films could still share some connection despite the timeline gap.