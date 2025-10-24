Is Rajkumar Hirani Seriously Working On Munna Bhai 3 As Arshad Warsi Confirms? Read To Know
Arshad Warsi shares a hopeful update about Munna Bhai 3, hinting that Rajkumar Hirani may finally be developing the long-awaited next chapter in the franchise.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 24, 2025 at 8:10 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood fans have long cherished the unforgettable bromance between Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Dutt in Munna Bhai MBBS and Lage Raho Munna Bhai. Their portrayal of Munna and Circuit won several hearts and made both films massive box office successes. Nearly two decades since the release of the second film, audiences are still eager to see the duo reunite for Munna Bhai 3.
While rumours about the third instalment have surfaced time and again, the project never quite set out - until now. In a recent interview with a newswire, Arshad Warsi opened up about his experience working on the franchise and offered an update about the sequel.
"Sanju is mind-blowing," says Arshad Warsi
Recalling his time filming the Munna Bhai films, Arshad fondly spoke about his co-star and friend Sanjay Dutt, saying, "Sanju is just mind-blowing, he is a different kind of talent altogether. It used to be so much fun just being with him. And let me tell you, I'm somebody who is very bad at remembering the entire script and the larger storyline of the film. But for Sanju, I had to remember the entire story just so that I could remind him. Because every day he used to show up and ask, 'Bro, what are we doing today?' and then I used to tell him that we are doing this scene today, we did that scene yesterday, the scene preceding is that one, the one that follows has this and so on. And he used to be like, 'Kya yaar'. What happened on screen was magic."
Arshad confirms Rajkumar Hirani is "seriously working" on Munna Bhai 3
When asked if Munna Bhai 3 is happening, Arshad surprised fans with an update. He said, "See, with part 3, the thing is that once it was not happening at all, but now Raju (Rajkumar Hirani) is actually working on it. He is seriously working on it, and it seems like it should happen now."
This revelation comes after Arshad had earlier expressed doubts about the project. Earlier, during an interview with a newswire, he had said that Munna Bhai 3 might never happen because Rajkumar Hirani would only begin filming once he was "200% sure about the script." However, it now appears that the filmmaker has found a concept that excites him enough to move forward.
Rajkumar Hirani's "unique idea" for Munna Bhai 3
At an event held back in 2024, Hirani hinted that he finally had a new approach for the franchise. He shared, "The most important factor is that the next instalment has to get better than the previous films. But now, I have a unique idea. Of course, over the course of 100 years of cinema, everything has been said. But yeah, I am working on that idea." The director, however, did not reveal any details about the plot or timeline.
