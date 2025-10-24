ETV Bharat / entertainment

Is Rajkumar Hirani Seriously Working On Munna Bhai 3 As Arshad Warsi Confirms? Read To Know

Hyderabad: Bollywood fans have long cherished the unforgettable bromance between Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Dutt in Munna Bhai MBBS and Lage Raho Munna Bhai. Their portrayal of Munna and Circuit won several hearts and made both films massive box office successes. Nearly two decades since the release of the second film, audiences are still eager to see the duo reunite for Munna Bhai 3.

While rumours about the third instalment have surfaced time and again, the project never quite set out - until now. In a recent interview with a newswire, Arshad Warsi opened up about his experience working on the franchise and offered an update about the sequel.

"Sanju is mind-blowing," says Arshad Warsi

Recalling his time filming the Munna Bhai films, Arshad fondly spoke about his co-star and friend Sanjay Dutt, saying, "Sanju is just mind-blowing, he is a different kind of talent altogether. It used to be so much fun just being with him. And let me tell you, I'm somebody who is very bad at remembering the entire script and the larger storyline of the film. But for Sanju, I had to remember the entire story just so that I could remind him. Because every day he used to show up and ask, 'Bro, what are we doing today?' and then I used to tell him that we are doing this scene today, we did that scene yesterday, the scene preceding is that one, the one that follows has this and so on. And he used to be like, 'Kya yaar'. What happened on screen was magic."

Arshad confirms Rajkumar Hirani is "seriously working" on Munna Bhai 3