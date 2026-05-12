ETV Bharat / entertainment

Nani's The Paradise Facing Delays? Here's What Makers Say

Hyderabad: Rumours surrounding Nani’s upcoming film The Paradise have finally been put to rest. Over the past few days, social media was flooded with reports claiming that the film was facing delays due to reshoots and could even miss its announced August release date. However, the makers have now officially reacted and called all such reports “baseless rumours.”

The team of The Paradise released a strong statement through the film’s official X account and made it clear that the project is progressing exactly as planned. The makers also confirmed that the film will hit theatres worldwide on August 21, 2026, as announced earlier.

The statement read, “Over the past few days, we’ve noticed several baseless rumours and irresponsible speculations being circulated about #TheParadise.”

Clarifying the situation further, the makers revealed that the film has already completed more than 100 shooting days successfully, and the remaining portions are being filmed without any issues or delays.