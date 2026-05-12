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Nani's The Paradise Facing Delays? Here's What Makers Say

Is Nani's The Paradise facing delays? Makers have now reacted to reshoot rumours and confirmed the film's August 2026 release.

The Paradise
The Paradise (Photo: Film Poster)
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By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : May 12, 2026 at 8:38 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Rumours surrounding Nani’s upcoming film The Paradise have finally been put to rest. Over the past few days, social media was flooded with reports claiming that the film was facing delays due to reshoots and could even miss its announced August release date. However, the makers have now officially reacted and called all such reports “baseless rumours.”

The team of The Paradise released a strong statement through the film’s official X account and made it clear that the project is progressing exactly as planned. The makers also confirmed that the film will hit theatres worldwide on August 21, 2026, as announced earlier.

The statement read, “Over the past few days, we’ve noticed several baseless rumours and irresponsible speculations being circulated about #TheParadise.”

Clarifying the situation further, the makers revealed that the film has already completed more than 100 shooting days successfully, and the remaining portions are being filmed without any issues or delays.

The statement added, “#TheParadise was planned with absolute clarity from day one, and the film is progressing exactly as intended. Over 100 shooting days have already been completed successfully, and the remaining schedule is happening as planned - without delays.”

The production house also strongly denied reports suggesting that the film required reshoots. According to the makers, not a single reshoot has taken place so far, and none are planned in the future either.

“There has not been a single reshoot to date. There will be no reshoots planned for #TheParadise in future as well,” the statement further read.

The makers concluded the note by asking fans and media portals to trust only official updates related to the film. “Please be responsible with the news and narratives being carried forward. The Paradise is very much on track, and we’re excited about what’s coming next. Grand Worldwide release on August 21st, 2026.”

Directed on a massive scale, The Paradise stars Nani in a completely new avatar with long braided hair and a nose pin. The film also features Raghav Juyal and Mohan Babu in key roles, while the music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

The film recently grabbed attention after its energetic song Aaya Sher went viral online. Fans were especially surprised to see Nani perform energetic dance moves, something he rarely does in his films. Set in Secunderabad, The Paradise is expected to release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

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THE PARADISE FILM DELAYED
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NANI FILM THE PARADISE

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