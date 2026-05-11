Is Money Heist Season 6 Finally Happening? Netflix Drops Major Hint Ahead Of Berlin Season 2
Netflix has teased more stories from the Money Heist universe ahead of Berlin Season 2, sparking fresh rumours about Season 6.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 11, 2026 at 6:58 PM IST
Hyderabad: The craze around Money Heist refuses to fade away. Even after the blockbuster Spanish series ended, fans across the world have continued waiting for updates about the future of the franchise. Now, Netflix has once again created huge excitement by teasing that the famous heist universe is set to grow even bigger in the coming months.
The latest buzz started ahead of the release of Berlin Season 2, which is scheduled to premiere globally on Netflix on May 15, 2026. While promoting the upcoming season, the streaming platform hinted that more projects connected to the Money Heist world are already being planned. Although Netflix has not officially announced Money Heist Season 6 yet, the recent teaser has left fans convinced that another major chapter could soon arrive on OTT.
Netflix made the announcement in grand style in Seville, where thousands of fans gathered for a special promotional event inspired by the series. Videos from the celebration quickly went viral online and brought back memories of the show’s most iconic moments.
As part of the event, a boat carrying people dressed in the famous red jumpsuits and Salvador Dalí masks moved across the Guadalquivir River while the song Bella Ciao played loudly in the background. The atmosphere looked similar to scenes straight from the original series and instantly grabbed the attention of viewers on social media.
Along with the event, Netflix also dropped a new teaser video teasing the future of the franchise. The video revisited some of the biggest moments from the original show, including the Royal Mint robbery and the Bank of Spain heist. However, the biggest talking point came at the end of the teaser when Netflix used the line, “The revolution never ends.”
That short message has now become the centre of discussion among fans, with many believing the platform is preparing either a direct continuation of the original series or another spin-off connected to the same storyline.
One particular scene from the teaser has especially sparked curiosity online. The clip briefly showed a hidden gold bar being dug out from underground. Fans quickly connected the moment to the gold robbery storyline from the original series finale. Several viewers believe this could be Netflix’s way of teasing what might happen next in the Money Heist universe. However, the streaming giant has not officially revealed any plot details so far.
For now, Netflix has only confirmed that the franchise will continue after Berlin Season 2. The company has remained secretive about whether the next project will be a sixth season, a prequel, or an entirely new spin-off featuring fresh characters.
Meanwhile, excitement is already high for Berlin Season 2. The spin-off focuses on Andrés de Fonollosa, famously known as Berlin, one of the most popular characters from the original series. Pedro Alonso returns in the lead role as the clever and stylish thief plans another dangerous heist.
The upcoming season is expected to feature bigger robberies, emotional twists, betrayals and more details about Berlin’s past life. Fans are also hoping to see surprise connections with characters from the original show.
The success of the Money Heist franchise is one of the main reasons Netflix continues to expand the universe. Created by Álex Pina, the series first premiered in Spain in 2017 before becoming a worldwide phenomenon after arriving on Netflix.
According to Netflix engagement reports, the franchise reportedly recorded nearly 1.3 billion viewing hours between 2023 and 2025. Multiple seasons of the original series still remain among Netflix’s most-watched non-English shows of all time.
The spin-off Berlin also turned out to be a huge success after its release. Reports suggested the first season became the most-watched global series during its debut week and entered Netflix’s Top 10 rankings in 91 countries. It reportedly stayed in the global Top 10 for seven consecutive weeks.
Apart from spin-offs, the franchise has also expanded through projects like Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area and gaming content inspired by the show. At present, Netflix is keeping its future plans under wraps.