ETV Bharat / entertainment

Is Money Heist Season 6 Finally Happening? Netflix Drops Major Hint Ahead Of Berlin Season 2

Hyderabad: The craze around Money Heist refuses to fade away. Even after the blockbuster Spanish series ended, fans across the world have continued waiting for updates about the future of the franchise. Now, Netflix has once again created huge excitement by teasing that the famous heist universe is set to grow even bigger in the coming months.

The latest buzz started ahead of the release of Berlin Season 2, which is scheduled to premiere globally on Netflix on May 15, 2026. While promoting the upcoming season, the streaming platform hinted that more projects connected to the Money Heist world are already being planned. Although Netflix has not officially announced Money Heist Season 6 yet, the recent teaser has left fans convinced that another major chapter could soon arrive on OTT.

Netflix made the announcement in grand style in Seville, where thousands of fans gathered for a special promotional event inspired by the series. Videos from the celebration quickly went viral online and brought back memories of the show’s most iconic moments.

As part of the event, a boat carrying people dressed in the famous red jumpsuits and Salvador Dalí masks moved across the Guadalquivir River while the song Bella Ciao played loudly in the background. The atmosphere looked similar to scenes straight from the original series and instantly grabbed the attention of viewers on social media.

Along with the event, Netflix also dropped a new teaser video teasing the future of the franchise. The video revisited some of the biggest moments from the original show, including the Royal Mint robbery and the Bank of Spain heist. However, the biggest talking point came at the end of the teaser when Netflix used the line, “The revolution never ends.”

That short message has now become the centre of discussion among fans, with many believing the platform is preparing either a direct continuation of the original series or another spin-off connected to the same storyline.