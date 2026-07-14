ETV Bharat / entertainment

Is Jr NTR Entering Politics? Actor Clears The Air Over Viral Claims

Hyderabad: Speculation about Telugu superstar Jr NTR making his political entry has been doing the rounds on social media over the past few days. With the actor coming from one of Andhra Pradesh's most influential political families, many believed that an announcement related to his political future was on the way. However, Jr NTR has now put all the rumours to rest.

On Tuesday, the actor's office issued an official statement distancing him from an organisation called RAW NTR and its upcoming event, Ooru Vaada. The clarification came after several social media posts claimed that the event could mark Jr NTR's political debut.

The statement said that the actor has no connection with the organisation or any of its activities. "It has come to our attention that an organisation operating under the name RAW NTR is carrying out activities that may create an impression of being associated with Mr NTR," the statement read.

It further clarified that neither Jr NTR nor his office has "any association, affiliation, or involvement" with RAW NTR. The actor has also not authorised the organisation to represent him or make any announcements on his behalf.

The statement added that any public welfare activity, official communication or association involving Jr NTR will only be announced by the actor himself or through his official team.