Is Jr NTR Entering Politics? Actor Clears The Air Over Viral Claims
Political rumours surrounding Jr NTR have been making headlines. The actor has now issued an official statement addressing the growing speculation.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 14, 2026 at 6:04 PM IST
Hyderabad: Speculation about Telugu superstar Jr NTR making his political entry has been doing the rounds on social media over the past few days. With the actor coming from one of Andhra Pradesh's most influential political families, many believed that an announcement related to his political future was on the way. However, Jr NTR has now put all the rumours to rest.
On Tuesday, the actor's office issued an official statement distancing him from an organisation called RAW NTR and its upcoming event, Ooru Vaada. The clarification came after several social media posts claimed that the event could mark Jr NTR's political debut.
The statement said that the actor has no connection with the organisation or any of its activities. "It has come to our attention that an organisation operating under the name RAW NTR is carrying out activities that may create an impression of being associated with Mr NTR," the statement read.
An official statement from Mr NTR’s office. pic.twitter.com/TrOLo0N3S4— Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) July 14, 2026
It further clarified that neither Jr NTR nor his office has "any association, affiliation, or involvement" with RAW NTR. The actor has also not authorised the organisation to represent him or make any announcements on his behalf.
The statement added that any public welfare activity, official communication or association involving Jr NTR will only be announced by the actor himself or through his official team.
Ending the note, his office said, "This shall be our final communication on this subject. We sincerely hope this clarification puts an end to all ongoing rumours and speculation." The office also urged fans and the media not to believe or spread unverified information.
Meanwhile, RAW NTR had earlier announced that it would hold a press meet at a hotel in Tirupati on July 18 to unveil the vision and agenda of its Ooru Vaada initiative. The announcement led to widespread speculation that the event was linked to Jr NTR's political plans.
Following the rumours, the organisation also released a clarification. It said there was "no official announcement" about Jr NTR entering politics and stressed that the July 18 event was only meant to explain the idea behind Ooru Vaada. It also said the programme had "absolutely no connection with the ongoing political speculations."
A Clarification to All @tarak9999 Fans & Media Circles. pic.twitter.com/pu0SQHtUXu— RAW NTR (@RAWNTR) July 12, 2026
The rumours gained attention because of Jr NTR's strong political background. He is the grandson of legendary actor and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR), who served as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh three times.
Several members of the Nandamuri family have been active in both films and politics. His late father Nandamuri Harikrishna and uncle Nandamuri Balakrishna have been associated with the TDP. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is also a member of his family, while Nara Lokesh is an important leader in the party.
Although Jr NTR campaigned for the TDP during the 2009 elections, he has never announced any plans to join politics or contest elections. Over the years, the actor has maintained his focus on cinema.
Speaking of Jr NTR's professional endeavours, he was last seen in Devara: Part 1 and War 2. He is currently shooting for director Prashanth Neel's Dragon. He is also expected to collaborate with director Trivikram Srinivas for another big-budget film.