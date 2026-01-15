ETV Bharat / entertainment

Is It Over For Veer Pahariya And Tara Sutaria? Former's Cryptic Post Fuels Breakup Speculation

Hyderabad: Actor Veer Pahariya is once again in the news for his relationship with actor Tara Sutaria. Following a cryptic post, many believe that the two might have broken up. While neither of the two has officially confirmed a split, Veer's latest Instagram update has intensified rumours that Bollywood's most talked-about young couple may have called it quits.

Veer took to his Instagram handle to share a series of pictures from a recent photoshoot. While the images showcased him in a stylish and composed avatar, it was the caption that caught the attention of fans. He wrote, "Waqt bura ho ya achcha, ek na ek din badalta zaroor hai…" The Hindi line that translates to, “Whether times are bad or good, they definitely change one day."

Reacting to his post, a user wrote, "Tara and Veer are the best soulmate couple. We would like to see you together. Don't get into negativity and jealousy of others as u guys arethe best pure soulmates." Another commented, "Guys, please get back together."