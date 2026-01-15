Is It Over For Veer Pahariya And Tara Sutaria? Former's Cryptic Post Fuels Breakup Speculation
Veer Pahariya's cryptic Instagram post has sparked fresh breakup rumours with Tara Sutaria, with his recent solo appearances further fuelling speculation about their relationship status.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 15, 2026 at 3:55 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Veer Pahariya is once again in the news for his relationship with actor Tara Sutaria. Following a cryptic post, many believe that the two might have broken up. While neither of the two has officially confirmed a split, Veer's latest Instagram update has intensified rumours that Bollywood's most talked-about young couple may have called it quits.
Veer took to his Instagram handle to share a series of pictures from a recent photoshoot. While the images showcased him in a stylish and composed avatar, it was the caption that caught the attention of fans. He wrote, "Waqt bura ho ya achcha, ek na ek din badalta zaroor hai…" The Hindi line that translates to, “Whether times are bad or good, they definitely change one day."
Reacting to his post, a user wrote, "Tara and Veer are the best soulmate couple. We would like to see you together. Don't get into negativity and jealousy of others as u guys arethe best pure soulmates." Another commented, "Guys, please get back together."
Speculation around trouble in their relationship started earlier this week when Veer arrived alone at Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's wedding reception in Mumbai. Despite the presence of several B-town celebs, including Salman Khan and Kriti Sanon, it was Veer's solo appearance that generated buzz. Tara's absence from the event left people curious, especially when they had been spotted several times together over the past few months.
Reports suggest that the first signs of strain appeared earlier this month following a viral concert clip involving Tara. The video circulated widely on social media. Later, Tara dismissed the video as fabricated, referring to it as 'paid PR', whereas Veer has shown his loyalty to her by posting an unedited video to put all speculation to rest. Despite their attempts to address the situation, the controversy continued to fuel speculation about their relationship.
In addition to that, Veer was recently seen heading out on a vacation with his brother, Shikhar Pahariya, and actor Janhvi Kapoor. Tara was noticeably absent from the trip.
