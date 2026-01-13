ETV Bharat / entertainment

Is Disha Patani Seeing Punjabi Singer Talwiinder? Deets Inside

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Disha Patani has once again found herself at the centre of dating rumours. This time, the buzz links her to Punjabi singer and music composer Talwiinder. The speculation began after the two were spotted together at Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon's wedding in Udaipur. As expected, the internet had plenty to say. Reddit threads and comment sections were filled with reactions.

Several videos from the wedding celebrations have gone viral on social media. One particular clip caught everyone's attention. In the video, Disha Patani and Talwiinder are seen holding hands while chatting and laughing with actor Mouni Roy's husband, businessman Suraj Nambiar. The moment appeared casual and comfortable, instantly fuelling rumours of a possible romance.

Fans were quick to notice that Talwiinder, who is usually known for hiding his face in public with masks or skull-inspired face paint, appeared without his signature disguise at the wedding. This made the sighting even more intriguing for netizens who have been trying to identify the "mystery man" often seen with Disha in recent weeks.