Is Disha Patani Seeing Punjabi Singer Talwiinder? Deets Inside
Disha Patani sparked dating rumours after being spotted holding hands with Punjabi singer Talwiinder at Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's wedding.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 13, 2026 at 5:45 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Disha Patani has once again found herself at the centre of dating rumours. This time, the buzz links her to Punjabi singer and music composer Talwiinder. The speculation began after the two were spotted together at Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon's wedding in Udaipur. As expected, the internet had plenty to say. Reddit threads and comment sections were filled with reactions.
Several videos from the wedding celebrations have gone viral on social media. One particular clip caught everyone's attention. In the video, Disha Patani and Talwiinder are seen holding hands while chatting and laughing with actor Mouni Roy's husband, businessman Suraj Nambiar. The moment appeared casual and comfortable, instantly fuelling rumours of a possible romance.
Fans were quick to notice that Talwiinder, who is usually known for hiding his face in public with masks or skull-inspired face paint, appeared without his signature disguise at the wedding. This made the sighting even more intriguing for netizens who have been trying to identify the "mystery man" often seen with Disha in recent weeks.
The speculation didn't stop at the wedding venue. Soon after, Disha and Talwiinder were also spotted together at the Udaipur airport as they headed back to Mumbai. This time, the singer was seen wearing a face mask, seemingly trying to avoid attention. The back-to-back appearances only added fuel to the dating rumours.
Interestingly, this is not the first time fans have linked the two together. A few days earlier, Disha was spotted in Goa during the New Year break. She was seen sitting inside a car with actor Arshad Warsi and an unidentified man who had his arm around her shoulder. While the man's face was not clearly visible, social media users speculated that it could be Talwiinder.
Talwiinder, whose full name is Talwinder Singh Sidhu, is a well-known name in the Punjabi music scene. He is known for global collaborations and has reportedly performed with Dua Lipa, G-Eazy, Shawn Mendes and Green Day. For the unversed, Talwiinder's identity is not known to many as he covers his face with skull face paint.
Disha's personal life has often attracted public curiosity. In the past, she was rumoured to be in a long-term relationship with actor Tiger Shroff. She was also previously linked to model Aleksandar Alex Ilic, though that relationship was never confirmed either. On the professional front, Disha was last seen in the Tamil-language epic fantasy action film Kanguva, directed by Siva.
