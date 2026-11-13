ETV Bharat / entertainment

Is Bollywood Reliving Its Darkest Era? Industry Insiders Weigh In

Confirming this, actor and security agency owner Ronit Roy stated that celebrities are no longer just "window-shopping" when it comes to security; everyone is actively beefing up their protection. “Requests have expanded beyond just lead actors to include family members and children, with stars moving around with bodyguards on either side,” Roy tells ETV Bharat.

Citing the underworld pressure, and care needs for his autistic son, Rai left India and relocated to the United Kingdom, stepping away from active filmmaking for a long period and eventually returning a few years back.

Following the success of his movie, 1997 release “Gupt”, Rajiv Rai received extortion and "notorious" calls demanding money with implied threats of harm. A top cop provided Rai with situational awareness, defensive precautions, and protective guidance.

Dominated by traditional mafia syndicates (such as Dawood Ibrahim, Chhota Shakeel, Chhota Rajan, and Abu Salem) who directly dictated film financing, forced casting choices, extorted producers for massive protection money, and targeted figures like producer Gulshan Kumar (who was murdered in August 1997) and another prominent filmmaker Rakesh Roshan (who survived a shooting) besides threats and attacks on filmmakers like Rajiv Rai, Subhash Ghai and Boney Kapoor among others.

There has been a wave of shootings and extortion threats in recent years that has severely rattled Mumbai's film industry, reviving terrifying memories of the 1990s and early 2000s, the era dominated by the mafia when the underworld held absolute sway over Bollywood.

For over two decades, the film fraternity enjoyed relative peace due to stricter police enforcement under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and corporate transparency but now fear of the underworld has escalated following several high-profile attacks on Bollywood figures.

A few days back, Bollywood legend, Bachchan greeted fans from a bulletproof enclosure outside his residence in Mumbai during his customary Sunday greeting. The entire lane outside Shah Rukh Khan's residence was heavily guarded on his birthday on November 2nd.

The gangsters who were caught by the police threw a lot of big names around, that they’d done a recce on actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar.

However, according to the Mumbai Police remand application for arrested suspects, the primary motives behind the shooting were financial extortion, establishing underworld dominance, and spreading fear across Bollywood—paralleling the motives cited in previous attacks involving Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, filmmaker Rohit Shetty, and Baba Siddiqui, former Maharashtra minister and businessman who was killed late 2024.

The Bishnoi gang has a long-standing feud with Khan over the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. Bishnoi's gang has been linked to threats against Salman Khan, reportedly over allegations that the Bollywood star had hunted blackbuck antelopes in 1998.The animals are revered by the Bishnoi community, a Hindu sect whose faith places strong emphasis on wildlife protection.

A social media post and audio message attributed to associate Anil Pandit and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility, stating Shroff was targeted because of his closeness to actor Salman Khan despite previous warnings.

The latest incidents involving actors Tusshar Kapoor and Tiger Shroff have brought an unsettling question back to the film industry: who could be next?

A threatening call demanding Rs 5 crore, gunshots near an actor’s car, voice messages warning Bollywood figures to fall in line as part of a pattern of threats and violence directed at the film industry sent every actor scurrying for security.

Sounding subdued as well as confused, Rai tells ETV Bharat, “Yes, I was the victim in the 90’s, the world knows. But I don’t know if this is the same thing happening now, I don’t think it is the same thing happening.”

“I was one of the biggest targets then… when I came to know about the Tiger Shroff incident, the first thought that came to my mind …the guy plays football, goes to the gym, there is no religion thing... I got confused,” he says.

“I don’t feel that kind of fear but one has to be cautious, these shootings can’t be ignored,” producer Boney Kapoor tells ETV Bharat.

During the peak of Mumbai mafia's grip, Kapoor was targeted by members of an underworld gang. Apparently, the attack was driven by a dispute over the overseas distribution rights for his 1997 action-comedy film “Judwaa” starring Salman Khan.

“I did get a call then and I was given security. But it doesn’t appear to be the same scenario. This is just a passing phase; it will be short-lived. The government will not let this continue. All these are just one-off cases,” adds Kapoor.

However, calling for immediate intervention from the Maharashtra government, AICWA (All India Cine Workers Association) outlined a series of demands aimed at curbing such attacks and restoring confidence among members of the film industry.

“AICWA makes the following demands of Maharashtra’s Hon’ble Chief Minister and Home Minister, Shri Devendra Fadnavis: Take the strictest possible action against the gangsters behind these attacks, in the only language they understand. Arrest the shooters and also those who ordered the firing, without delay, and break the extortion network. Provide adequate security and protection to film personalities and their families. Fix accountability for the repeated failure to prevent these attacks. Restore the confidence of Mumbai’s citizens and the film fraternity in law and order. Mumbai will not be allowed to go back to the underworld days of the 1990s. Bollywood will not work in the shadow of fear," Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, founder and president of the All-Indian Cine Workers Association tells ETV Bharat.

“I would definitely not think this is the resurgence of the 90's because 90’s was far too violent and bloody at that time. Mumbai had four to five gangsters warring with each other, today none of them are active, either they are dead or they are in jail. The only gangster we hear of these days is Lawrence Bishnoi and even he is in Sabarmati Jail, so there is no way that any local Mumbai based gangster has control over the city,” S Hussain Zaidi, a former investigative journalist and celebrated author, tells ETV Bharat. His works include Dongri to Dubai: Six Decades of the Mumbai Mafia, Mafia Queens of Mumbai, Black Friday, My Name is Abu Salem, and Mumbai Avengers.

“Some desperadoes are going and opening fire in the air to scare the industry and spread fear in which they have succeeded as people have started believing that the mafia-dominated 1990s era is back,” he adds.

“The whole fear factor has been magnified. If the police are taking Bishnoi’s name, then the government has to tighten the screws on him. Those days, apart from MCOCA there were also encounter specialists who were authorised with ‘extra judicial killings’; they became heroes later on after killing so many gangsters in encounters. Those encounters were allegedly fake but they managed to ensure that those gangsters had to retreat,” says Zaidi.

“Today we don't have underworld gangs, many of these seem to be prank calls to encash the situation that Bishnoi has created,” says Ahmed Ali, a senior crime reporter.

A big-time producer requesting anonymity revealed another angle. “Salman’s name is only being taken as a ruse,” he said. “There is an unconfirmed buzz that this was a shot at extortion. Like the ’90s when we would receive calls from gangsters to pay up or else, there is a whisper that Tiger had received a call for Rs 10 crore to be paid in two instalments. If there’s an attempt to re-create the atmosphere of the ’90s, the police should investigate it.”

“It is a very complicated thing; this whole mafia thing was not easy to understand then and it is not easy to understand now,” says Rai.

“In the 90’s we knew their agenda...money, ransom money… Now they are calling and saying if you are Salman’s friend, we will kill you ...now what kind of agenda is this?”