ETV Bharat / entertainment

Is Ariana Grande Taking A Break Due To Her 'Frail' Appearance And Online Negativity? Singer Reveals The Real Reason

Hyderabad: Singer and actor Ariana Grande has finally addressed the reason behind her upcoming break from the spotlight. After her team recently announced that she would step away from public appearances once her Eternal Sunshine Tour ends, many fans believed the decision was linked to the constant scrutiny over her 'frail' appearance and health. However, Ariana has now made it clear that this is not the case.

During her concert at Chicago’s United Center on Monday, the 33-year-old took a few minutes to speak directly to the audience and explain why she had decided to take a break.

Ariana said the decision was not made suddenly or because of recent events. Instead, she had been planning it for a long time. "The announcement that was made yesterday was not a reactive or impulsive thing. It is something that I had decided to plan... quietly, a long time ago, and it’s a decision that was made from a thoughtful and empowered place."

She said that many people misunderstood the announcement because it came through an official statement instead of from her personally. As a result, several fans assumed that the online criticism about her appearance had pushed her to step away.

Putting those rumours to rest, Ariana said the negativity had not ruined her experience at all. "I heard that my fans were worried that negativity was ruining things for me, but I just have to say that could not be more the f**king opposite. Nothing has been ruined. Multiple things can be true at the same time. Boundaries need to be set. Human beings can need a break sometimes."