Is Ariana Grande Taking A Break Due To Her 'Frail' Appearance And Online Negativity? Singer Reveals The Real Reason
Is Ariana Grande taking a break because of concerns over her 'frail' appearance and online negativity? The singer has now revealed the real reason.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 4, 2026 at 4:14 PM IST
Hyderabad: Singer and actor Ariana Grande has finally addressed the reason behind her upcoming break from the spotlight. After her team recently announced that she would step away from public appearances once her Eternal Sunshine Tour ends, many fans believed the decision was linked to the constant scrutiny over her 'frail' appearance and health. However, Ariana has now made it clear that this is not the case.
During her concert at Chicago’s United Center on Monday, the 33-year-old took a few minutes to speak directly to the audience and explain why she had decided to take a break.
Ariana said the decision was not made suddenly or because of recent events. Instead, she had been planning it for a long time. "The announcement that was made yesterday was not a reactive or impulsive thing. It is something that I had decided to plan... quietly, a long time ago, and it’s a decision that was made from a thoughtful and empowered place."
She said that many people misunderstood the announcement because it came through an official statement instead of from her personally. As a result, several fans assumed that the online criticism about her appearance had pushed her to step away.
ariana grande shares a message to her fans in chicago tonight:— Ariana Grande Today ꕤ (@ArianaToday) August 4, 2026
“the announcement that was made yesterday was not a reactive or impulsive thing (…) i heard that my fans were worried that negativity was ruining things for me, but i just want to say that could not be more the fuck… pic.twitter.com/v9NQe6wyO0
Putting those rumours to rest, Ariana said the negativity had not ruined her experience at all. "I heard that my fans were worried that negativity was ruining things for me, but I just have to say that could not be more the f**king opposite. Nothing has been ruined. Multiple things can be true at the same time. Boundaries need to be set. Human beings can need a break sometimes."
She added that taking time off is simply a way to rest after months of hard work and that it does not mean she is walking away from music or her fans. Ariana also said the Eternal Sunshine Tour has been one of the most meaningful experiences of her career.
Thanking her fans for their support, she said their love has always mattered more than outside opinions. "No matter what noises exist out there, nothing will ever be able to distort my reality or be more real to me... than this love that we share."
Ariana’s comments came a day after her representative confirmed that she would "take a step back from visibility" after her tour ends on September 1. According to her team, the break has been planned so she can rest after the physical and mental demands of touring. The spokesperson also said she wants to complete the tour in good health before taking a well-earned break from public appearances.
The singer has also stepped away from the planned West End revival of Sunday in the Park with George, where she was expected to perform alongside her Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey.
Ariana is currently on the final leg of her Eternal Sunshine Tour. After finishing her Chicago shows, she will travel to London for the last 10 concerts before wrapping up the tour on September 1.
The announcement also comes shortly after the release of her eighth studio album, Petal, on July 31. The album explores themes such as fame, public judgment and life under constant scrutiny.