ETV Bharat / entertainment

Is Aamir Khan Planning To Marry Girlfriend Gauri Spratt This July? Here's What Reports Say

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan may be preparing to enter a new chapter in his personal life. According to multiple media reports, the actor is reportedly set to marry his girlfriend Gauri Spratt in July this year. This would be his third marriage.

While neither Aamir Khan nor Gauri Spratt has officially confirmed the news, sources quoted by entertainment portals have claimed that the couple is planning an intimate wedding ceremony on July 5.

A Private Ceremony Reportedly in the Works

According to reports, Aamir and Gauri have decided to keep the occasion simple and personal. Instead of a grand Bollywood-style celebration, the couple is said to be opting for a registered marriage at home in the presence of close family members and a few trusted friends. Reports further suggest that there are currently no plans for a lavish reception or a star-studded industry gathering. The focus, it appears, is on celebrating the occasion privately with loved ones.

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt (Photo: ANI)

A source quoted in media reports claimed that the couple has already been living together as a family for over a year and has built a stable and happy life together. Formalising their relationship with the blessings of their families is reportedly the next step.

A Relationship That Grew Over Time

Aamir Khan first introduced Gauri Spratt to the media on the occasion of his 60th birthday in March last year. During an informal interaction with journalists, the actor surprised many by revealing that he had found love again. At the time, Aamir shared that he and Gauri had known each other for nearly 25 years. However, despite their long friendship, romantic feelings developed only recently.