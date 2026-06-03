Is Aamir Khan Planning To Marry Girlfriend Gauri Spratt This July? Here's What Reports Say
Reports claim Aamir Khan may marry longtime friend and girlfriend Gauri Spratt on July 5 in a private ceremony attended by family and close friends.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 3, 2026 at 5:47 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan may be preparing to enter a new chapter in his personal life. According to multiple media reports, the actor is reportedly set to marry his girlfriend Gauri Spratt in July this year. This would be his third marriage.
While neither Aamir Khan nor Gauri Spratt has officially confirmed the news, sources quoted by entertainment portals have claimed that the couple is planning an intimate wedding ceremony on July 5.
A Private Ceremony Reportedly in the Works
According to reports, Aamir and Gauri have decided to keep the occasion simple and personal. Instead of a grand Bollywood-style celebration, the couple is said to be opting for a registered marriage at home in the presence of close family members and a few trusted friends. Reports further suggest that there are currently no plans for a lavish reception or a star-studded industry gathering. The focus, it appears, is on celebrating the occasion privately with loved ones.
A source quoted in media reports claimed that the couple has already been living together as a family for over a year and has built a stable and happy life together. Formalising their relationship with the blessings of their families is reportedly the next step.
A Relationship That Grew Over Time
Aamir Khan first introduced Gauri Spratt to the media on the occasion of his 60th birthday in March last year. During an informal interaction with journalists, the actor surprised many by revealing that he had found love again. At the time, Aamir shared that he and Gauri had known each other for nearly 25 years. However, despite their long friendship, romantic feelings developed only recently.
Since making their relationship public, Gauri has accompanied Aamir at several public events and gatherings. The couple has largely maintained a low profile while occasionally making appearances together. Reports also state that Gauri is a mother to a young son and has shared a close bond with Aamir and his family.
Aamir Opens Up About Finding Happiness Again
Earlier this year, Aamir spoke about his relationship with Gauri in an interview, expressing gratitude for having her in his life. According to reports, the actor described Gauri as someone who brings him peace and happiness. He also acknowledged that his previous marriages with Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao were meaningful relationships, even though they eventually ended. Aamir reportedly said that he feels fortunate to have found love again and that he is currently in a happy phase of life.
A Look at Aamir Khan's Previous Marriages
Aamir Khan was first married to Reena Dutta. The former couple parted ways in 2002 after several years together. They share two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. The actor later married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005. The two announced their separation in 2021 but continue to co-parent their son, Azad Rao Khan. Despite the end of both marriages, Aamir has maintained cordial relationships with his former partners and often speaks positively about them.
No Official Confirmation Yet
Although reports about the wedding have generated considerable buzz on social media and entertainment platforms, neither Aamir Khan nor Gauri Spratt has issued an official statement regarding the July 5 wedding date.
Until a formal announcement is made, the reports remain unconfirmed. However, fans are eagerly waiting to see whether Bollywood's "Mr Perfectionist" is indeed preparing to say "I do" once again. If the reports turn out to be true, Aamir Khan's reported wedding to Gauri Spratt could become one of the most talked-about celebrity events of the year, despite its intimate and low-key nature.