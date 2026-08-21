ETV Bharat / entertainment

Irumudi X Review: Ravi Teja's 'Ultra Mass Comeback' Wins Praise From Early Audiences

Ravi Teja's screen presence appears to be one of the biggest talking points among the early reviews. One viewer praised the first half and called it a good start, while also highlighting Sasikumar's role, Swasika's unexpected appearance and Baby Nakshathra's casting. GV Prakash Kumar's background score also received strong praise.

The film appears to be especially winning over Ravi Teja fans, with some calling Irumudi a strong comeback for the actor after a series of setbacks. One X user described the film as a "unanimously positive" response for Ravi Teja and celebrated the actor for answering years of criticism with the movie. Another viewer gave the film a rating of 3.5/5 and described it as an "emotional ride". The user particularly praised Ravi Teja and the young girl in the film, adding that the final 30 minutes were highly emotional. The post also called Irumudi, along with Vishwanath and Sons, an example of "proper Telugu cinema" making a comeback.

Hyderabad: Ravi Teja's latest Telugu action drama Irumudi has opened in theatres today, August 21, and early audience reactions on X (formerly Twitter) suggest that the film has struck a chord with many viewers. From Ravi Teja's performance and the film's mass moments to its emotional core, several first-day movie-goers have shared positive reactions after watching the film.

The film's mass sequences have also triggered loud reactions inside theatres. One viewer singled out the Mallipoola Pallaki sequence and wrote that Ravi Teja brought the house down with his performance. The post claimed that the sequence was played twice at a theatre because of the audience response. The Telugu review read, "Entire Mallipoola Pallaki Sequence Ramp Ayya Ravi Anna Poonakaalu Theppinchesadu" (Ravi Anna set the entire Mallipoola Pallaki sequence on fire and had the audience going wild). The viewer also described Irumudi as an "Ultra Mass Come Back" for Ravi Teja.

Emotional moments and social message stand out

While the action and mass elements are getting attention, viewers have also responded to the emotional side of Irumudi. The father-daughter relationship appears to be an important part of the film, with Baby Nakshathra's performance receiving particular praise.

One reaction defended the young actor against criticism and wrote, "aa papa endhku telugu vallu layraa annadu, egarisi thanali national award range performance echindhi" (Someone asked why that girl was not a Telugu actor; she deserves to be praised for a performance at National Award level).

Another viewer simply wrote, "Theatres turned into temple," accompanied by prayer and fire emojis, reflecting the highly charged atmosphere among some first-day audiences. The devotional element of the film has also connected with viewers. A post beginning with "Om Sri Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa" praised the experience of listening to the song in theatres, suggesting that the music and devotional portions have made an impact.

Irumudi X review: A promising start for Ravi Teja

Not every social media reaction can be treated as a definitive verdict, especially on the first day of release. However, the early posts show a clear pattern of Ravi Teja's performance, the film's mass moments, GV Prakash Kumar's background score and its emotional portions receiving the most appreciation.

For Ravi Teja, the positive opening could be particularly significant after a difficult run at the box office. If the audience response continues through the weekend, Irumudi could emerge as an important film in the actor's career. The film stars Ravi Teja and Priya Bhavani Shankar in the lead roles. It is backed by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar and features music by GV Prakash Kumar.