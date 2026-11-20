Iron Man Gets A Shocking New Name As Marvel Reveals Tony Stark's Monstrous Avatar
Marvel transforms Tony Stark into Iron Thing, a monstrous version of Iron Man, in the upcoming Hulk War: Infernal Rage comic-book storyline.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 20, 2026 at 1:50 PM IST
Hyderabad: Marvel fans have seen Iron Man wear some of the most powerful suits ever created, but his latest transformation is unlike anything they have witnessed before. The superhero, known for his advanced technology and engineering genius, has a shocking new identity in Marvel's upcoming comic-book storyline. Meet The Iron Thing, a monstrous version of Tony Stark who is now part of the Infernal Hulk's army.
The new identity is part of Marvel's upcoming Hulk War: Infernal Rage, where the Infernal Hulk transforms several familiar superheroes into terrifying creatures. Iron Man is among the first to fall under his influence, and the result is a version of Tony Stark that looks nothing like the armoured Avenger fans know.
This February, ‘Hulk War: Infernal Rage’ brings Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Nic Klein’s ‘Infernal Hulk’ saga to its explosive conclusion. Check out the new cover artwork and a special preview. 🧵⬇️ Art: Alessandro Cappuccio, Martín Cóccolo, Leinil Francis Yu https://t.co/9KRCG8EWge— Marvel Comics (@MarvelComicsHQ) November 18, 2026
How Did Iron Man Become The Iron Thing?
Tony Stark's transformation takes place after he is defeated by the Infernal Hulk. Interestingly, Stark puts up a fight while wearing his powerful Hellbuster armour and carrying a spear connected to the One Above All, Marvel's supreme cosmic entity. However, even these powerful weapons are not enough to save him from the Infernal Hulk.
Following his defeat, Stark becomes one of the first recruits in the villain's monstrous team, known as the Infernal Avengers. His familiar red-and-gold armour is replaced by a massive, deformed body covered in muscle. The transformed Iron Man is even bulkier than the Hulk himself and wears only a simple grey mask to conceal his face.
The biggest change, however, is not just his appearance. Stark's intelligence and ability to think appear to have been suppressed, leaving him dependent on brute strength rather than his inventions and technological skills.
As Manhattan falls to an army of twisted monsters, the Infernal Hulk unveils his fallen Avengers and a plan that could transform all life on Earth. https://t.co/j5VrUBgWJb— Marvel Comics (@MarvelComicsHQ) November 18, 2026
Iron Man Isn't The Only Avenger To Get A Monstrous Makeover
Tony Stark is not the only familiar superhero to undergo a transformation. The Infernal Hulk is building an army of corrupted Avengers, and several popular Marvel characters have received completely different identities.
Spider-Man becomes The Arthropod, a terrifying spider-like creature with a giant spider emerging from his abdomen. Captain America takes on the identity of The War Dead and is depicted as a crucified figure carried by four dead soldiers.
Captain Marvel also undergoes a disturbing transformation, becoming the skull-faced, bird-like Ebon Sphinx. Jubilee turns into a glowing energy-based entity called Angler, while Vision becomes Diaboli ex Machina, a giant brain housed inside a faceless robotic body with a single eye and wings. These transformations suggest that the Infernal Hulk's army will be one of the biggest threats the Marvel Universe has faced.
In ONE MONTH, Doomsday arrives. https://t.co/MmP3JiowEg— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) November 18, 2026
When Will Hulk War: Infernal Rage Release?
Hulk War: Infernal Rage is a five-issue comic-book series written by Philip Kennedy Johnson and illustrated by Nic Klein. The first issue is scheduled to arrive in comic-book stores on February 3, 2027. The storyline will see Manhattan threatened by an army of dangerous creatures as the Infernal Hulk faces his fallen Avengers. The battle is expected to have major consequences for the Marvel Universe, with a new Gray Hulk also set to join the conflict.
Is Iron Man Being Replaced In The MCU?
Before fans start wondering about Iron Man's future on the big screen, there is an important distinction to make. The Iron Thing is strictly a development in Marvel's comic-book universe and does not signal a replacement for Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Robert Downey Jr., who famously played Tony Stark in the MCU, is set to return in Avengers: Doomsday, but this time as Doctor Doom. The film is scheduled to release on December 18, 2026.