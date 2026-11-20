ETV Bharat / entertainment

Iron Man Gets A Shocking New Name As Marvel Reveals Tony Stark's Monstrous Avatar

Iron Man Gets A Shocking New Name ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Marvel fans have seen Iron Man wear some of the most powerful suits ever created, but his latest transformation is unlike anything they have witnessed before. The superhero, known for his advanced technology and engineering genius, has a shocking new identity in Marvel's upcoming comic-book storyline. Meet The Iron Thing, a monstrous version of Tony Stark who is now part of the Infernal Hulk's army.

The new identity is part of Marvel's upcoming Hulk War: Infernal Rage, where the Infernal Hulk transforms several familiar superheroes into terrifying creatures. Iron Man is among the first to fall under his influence, and the result is a version of Tony Stark that looks nothing like the armoured Avenger fans know.

How Did Iron Man Become The Iron Thing? Tony Stark's transformation takes place after he is defeated by the Infernal Hulk. Interestingly, Stark puts up a fight while wearing his powerful Hellbuster armour and carrying a spear connected to the One Above All, Marvel's supreme cosmic entity. However, even these powerful weapons are not enough to save him from the Infernal Hulk. Following his defeat, Stark becomes one of the first recruits in the villain's monstrous team, known as the Infernal Avengers. His familiar red-and-gold armour is replaced by a massive, deformed body covered in muscle. The transformed Iron Man is even bulkier than the Hulk himself and wears only a simple grey mask to conceal his face. The biggest change, however, is not just his appearance. Stark's intelligence and ability to think appear to have been suppressed, leaving him dependent on brute strength rather than his inventions and technological skills. Iron Man Isn't The Only Avenger To Get A Monstrous Makeover