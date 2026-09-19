INTERVIEW | Zubeen Garg's Friend Diganta Sharma Says 'He Still Comes To Me', Recalls How He Changed Assam's Music Scene
Sound engineer Diganta Sharma recalls four decades with singer Zubeen Garg, his struggles, unique personality and how he still feels his presence.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 19, 2026 at 9:05 AM IST
Zubeen Garg was not just a singer for the people of Assam. He was an emotion and an important part of Assamese music. Even after his death, his songs, words and thoughts continue to remain close to his fans. For people who knew him personally, however, the loss is much deeper.
Sound engineer Diganta Sharma, who knew Zubeen Garg long before he became a well-known name, recently spoke to ETV Bharat about his close bond with the late singer. Sharma shared several memories from the nearly four decades he spent with Zubeen and spoke about his personality, struggles, musical journey and the way he continues to feel his presence.
Talking about Zubeen’s personality, Sharma said that he was very different from others and was extremely outspoken. “He was completely different from everyone else. He was extremely outspoken. He did certain things that he was not supposed to say or do, because of which many people could not even tolerate his presence. But there was a reason behind the things he said or did. People are understanding those things now that he is no longer here,” he said.
Sharma also said that Zubeen had expressed many of his thoughts through his songs and poems. According to him, Zubeen’s way of thinking was different from that of others. He added that the singer’s name has now spread across the world even though he is no longer alive.
“That is the saddest part. I still cannot fully accept that he is gone. It feels as if he has gone somewhere for a while. I spent 40 years of my life with him. In Zubeen’s absence, I have become someone who cannot do anything without Zubeen,” Sharma said.
Sharma also recalled how Zubeen changed the music scene in Assam. He said there was a different kind of music in the state before Zubeen brought his own style and experiments to the industry.
“There was a different kind of music scene in Assam at one point. Zubeen Garg changed that. That style and influence of his still continues today. He did all of that through various experiments. At times, we would get angry with him, but later we understood why he had done those things. There are many such incidents. His thoughts were somewhat different from others,” he said.
Remembering their first meeting, Sharma said he probably met Zubeen in Dibrugarh. At that time, Sharma was involved in rock music and was part of a band. He described Zubeen as a young and energetic boy with long hair.
“One day, I suddenly met him. He was a mischievous young boy with long hair, just like me. That was how I met him. Later, we formed a band together, where I played the guitar,” he recalled.
Sharma also shared an interesting incident from around 1995-96, when he and Zubeen travelled to Nepal to buy musical instruments. He said Zubeen knew Bengali and surprised him by speaking about Bengali culture and several well-known personalities.
“He actually believed that everyone was a good person,” Sharma said, recalling how the businessmen at the place took a lot of money from Zubeen before Sharma managed to bring him back.
According to Sharma, Zubeen also faced several struggles before becoming a popular singer. He recalled how people initially questioned his talent and even other musicians made fun of him.
“Once, we were invited to perform at a Bihu event in Chanamari for Rs 7,000, but they paid us only Rs 3,000 or Rs 4,000. He cried at the time. We faced many such situations together. He faced a lot of humiliation and insults. He trusted people very easily,” Sharma said.
Sharma also remembered an argument he had with Zubeen during a trip to Kolkata. The two had gone to watch an Oscar-winning film and later had a disagreement while discussing it. The conversation eventually became emotional and turned towards their personal lives.
Despite Zubeen’s physical absence, Sharma said he still feels that the singer is around him. “Even now, sometimes he comes to me and talks to me. He comes and sits in my studio. Some scenes that I have seen in dreams have repeated themselves exactly. Sometimes, I feel his smell. When I am travelling on the road at night, I feel as if he is walking alongside me,” he said.
For Sharma, the memories of the 40 years he spent with Zubeen remain deeply personal. While Zubeen may no longer be physically present, his songs, thoughts and memories continue to keep him alive for those who knew and loved him.