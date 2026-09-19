ETV Bharat / entertainment

INTERVIEW | Zubeen Garg's Friend Diganta Sharma Says 'He Still Comes To Me', Recalls How He Changed Assam's Music Scene

Zubeen Garg was not just a singer for the people of Assam. He was an emotion and an important part of Assamese music. Even after his death, his songs, words and thoughts continue to remain close to his fans. For people who knew him personally, however, the loss is much deeper.

Sound engineer Diganta Sharma, who knew Zubeen Garg long before he became a well-known name, recently spoke to ETV Bharat about his close bond with the late singer. Sharma shared several memories from the nearly four decades he spent with Zubeen and spoke about his personality, struggles, musical journey and the way he continues to feel his presence.

Zubeen Garg (Image Courtesy: Abhishek Sharma)

Talking about Zubeen’s personality, Sharma said that he was very different from others and was extremely outspoken. “He was completely different from everyone else. He was extremely outspoken. He did certain things that he was not supposed to say or do, because of which many people could not even tolerate his presence. But there was a reason behind the things he said or did. People are understanding those things now that he is no longer here,” he said.

Sharma also said that Zubeen had expressed many of his thoughts through his songs and poems. According to him, Zubeen’s way of thinking was different from that of others. He added that the singer’s name has now spread across the world even though he is no longer alive.

“That is the saddest part. I still cannot fully accept that he is gone. It feels as if he has gone somewhere for a while. I spent 40 years of my life with him. In Zubeen’s absence, I have become someone who cannot do anything without Zubeen,” Sharma said.

Sharma also recalled how Zubeen changed the music scene in Assam. He said there was a different kind of music in the state before Zubeen brought his own style and experiments to the industry.