ETV Bharat / entertainment

INTERVIEW | Yami Gautam On Nayyi Navelli, Life After National Award, And Choosing Challenging Roles: 'So Much More To Do'

Mumbai: Yami Gautam has built a strong place for herself in Hindi cinema with roles that often offer variety. From Vicky Donor and Bala to A Thursday, Dasvi, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, OMG 2 and Article 370, the actor has continued to explore different genres and characters. Her performance as Zooni Haksar in Article 370 brought her one of the biggest honours of her career: the National Film Award for Best Actress.

Now, Yami is ready to enter another unusual world with Nayyi Navelli, an upcoming comedy horror film directed by Balaji Mohan. The film, backed by Amazon MGM Studios and Colour Yellow Productions, is set to hit theatres on October 16, coinciding with Dussehra.

In the film, Yami plays a seemingly perfect newlywed bride whose arrival turns a chaotic Meerut household into something close to paradise. But there is more to her character than meets the eye. As her brother-in-law grows suspicious, questions arise about whether the ideal daughter-in-law could actually be an evil force from another world.

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Yami spoke about her mysterious character, her approach to choosing roles, the responsibility that comes with a National Award and why she still sees every film as an opportunity to learn.

Bollywood actor Yami Gautam (Photo: Special Arrangement)

ETV Bharat: In Nayyi Navelli, your character appears to change suddenly from an innocent newlywed bride into a mysterious and terrifying figure. How challenging was it to move between these two emotional extremes?

Yami Gautam: What we see on screen is the actor's face, but a film is created by a much larger team. There are directors, writers, action directors, choreographers, makeup artists, sound designers and many other people working behind the scenes. As actors, we bring their vision to life.

For me, the real magic of cinema is creating a mysterious and unique world that people can experience together in a theatre. I consider myself an audience member first and an actor second. The entire movie-going experience matters to me, going to a theatre with friends or family, having snacks and getting completely involved in the story.

We are from the 90s generation, so we even remember the days of five-rupee popcorn. Nayyi Navelli is a family-oriented, imaginative entertainer. We hope people will watch it with their families, friends and loved ones. We want audiences to enjoy the film and feel that it was truly worth the price of admission, a proper 'paisa vasool' experience.

Bollywood actor Yami Gautam (Photo: Special Arrangement)

ETV Bharat: This is your first film release after winning the National Award. Has the award increased the responsibility you feel as an actor?

Yami Gautam: Yes, definitely. I feel that the responsibility has increased. I always want to do something different, fresh and authentic. Of course, when you sign a film, you never know whether it will work or whether the audience will like it. But the role should excite me enough to come to the set every day. It should make me want to completely immerse myself in the work. That is what matters to me.

The National Award is a tremendous honour. For an artist working across the many languages and mediums in our country, it is a very valuable validation of their work. I accept it with a lot of humility. It would not be true to say that the award has not changed me. It has definitely made me more responsible. I feel an even greater need to challenge myself, explore different roles and work harder. I also want to live up to the love and respect that the audience has given me.