INTERVIEW | Yami Gautam On Nayyi Navelli, Life After National Award, And Choosing Challenging Roles: 'So Much More To Do'
Yami Gautam discusses Nayyi Navelli, life after her National Award and choosing challenging roles in a conversation with ETV Bharat's Keertikumar Kadam.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 5, 2026 at 1:24 PM IST
Mumbai: Yami Gautam has built a strong place for herself in Hindi cinema with roles that often offer variety. From Vicky Donor and Bala to A Thursday, Dasvi, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, OMG 2 and Article 370, the actor has continued to explore different genres and characters. Her performance as Zooni Haksar in Article 370 brought her one of the biggest honours of her career: the National Film Award for Best Actress.
Now, Yami is ready to enter another unusual world with Nayyi Navelli, an upcoming comedy horror film directed by Balaji Mohan. The film, backed by Amazon MGM Studios and Colour Yellow Productions, is set to hit theatres on October 16, coinciding with Dussehra.
In the film, Yami plays a seemingly perfect newlywed bride whose arrival turns a chaotic Meerut household into something close to paradise. But there is more to her character than meets the eye. As her brother-in-law grows suspicious, questions arise about whether the ideal daughter-in-law could actually be an evil force from another world.
In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Yami spoke about her mysterious character, her approach to choosing roles, the responsibility that comes with a National Award and why she still sees every film as an opportunity to learn.
ETV Bharat: In Nayyi Navelli, your character appears to change suddenly from an innocent newlywed bride into a mysterious and terrifying figure. How challenging was it to move between these two emotional extremes?
Yami Gautam: What we see on screen is the actor's face, but a film is created by a much larger team. There are directors, writers, action directors, choreographers, makeup artists, sound designers and many other people working behind the scenes. As actors, we bring their vision to life.
For me, the real magic of cinema is creating a mysterious and unique world that people can experience together in a theatre. I consider myself an audience member first and an actor second. The entire movie-going experience matters to me, going to a theatre with friends or family, having snacks and getting completely involved in the story.
We are from the 90s generation, so we even remember the days of five-rupee popcorn. Nayyi Navelli is a family-oriented, imaginative entertainer. We hope people will watch it with their families, friends and loved ones. We want audiences to enjoy the film and feel that it was truly worth the price of admission, a proper 'paisa vasool' experience.
ETV Bharat: This is your first film release after winning the National Award. Has the award increased the responsibility you feel as an actor?
Yami Gautam: Yes, definitely. I feel that the responsibility has increased. I always want to do something different, fresh and authentic. Of course, when you sign a film, you never know whether it will work or whether the audience will like it. But the role should excite me enough to come to the set every day. It should make me want to completely immerse myself in the work. That is what matters to me.
The National Award is a tremendous honour. For an artist working across the many languages and mediums in our country, it is a very valuable validation of their work. I accept it with a lot of humility. It would not be true to say that the award has not changed me. It has definitely made me more responsible. I feel an even greater need to challenge myself, explore different roles and work harder. I also want to live up to the love and respect that the audience has given me.
ETV Bharat: What keeps an actor going after achieving success and recognition?
Yami Gautam: I believe dreams are best kept to yourself or shared with your life partner. I don't talk about my dreams too much. I have faith in my work. When your work becomes your expression and your voice, do you really need to say much more? One thing I have learned from my elders is that success comes and goes.
Today, you may be working on one kind of film and tomorrow, you may be doing something completely different. Nobody knows what the future holds. But one thing that always remains in our control is humility. For me, that is one of the most important qualities. It leaves a lasting impression on people.
ETV Bharat: This role also required mental and physical preparation. How did you approach the process?
Yami Gautam: We all work hard in our respective fields. Some of that hard work is visible to the audience, while a lot of it happens behind the scenes. This role required both physical effort and mental preparation. I look at my workplace like a student. Every film is an opportunity to learn something. I trust my mentors and the producers of the film.
Filmmaking is a collaborative process, but there comes a point when an actor has to surrender to that process. Art is about collaboration, but it is also important to let go at the right moment and allow yourself to flow with the process. I have completely trusted my mentors and guides in this film. Whether that worked will become clear when the film releases on October 16.
ETV Bharat: You have spoken earlier about wanting opportunities that allow you to show your potential. In that sense, is Dhoom Dhaam an important milestone for you?
Yami Gautam: Absolutely. Dhoom Dhaam is not just another film in my journey. It is a very significant project for me as an artist. I got the opportunity to work with an incredibly talented director and creative people. It is also a big thing when a studio like Amazon MGM believes in that vision.
There is a difference between wanting to do something and actually getting the opportunity to do it. We may have many desires as artists, but when someone believes in you and gives you that opportunity, it becomes special. When actors, writers, directors and the entire creative team come together with one vision, something special can happen. That is why I feel very happy and proud to return to the audience with this new project.
ETV Bharat: You have consistently tried to bring something different to your roles. How did you look at the strong female character in Nayyi Navelli?
Yami Gautam: For me, the most important thing is whether a character intrigues me as an actor and gives me an opportunity to learn something new. Through this film, I got to work with an excellent director and fellow actors. My character has many layers, and exploring those layers was a very enjoyable experience. As an artist, I feel it is important to keep challenging yourself. I want to look for stories and characters that give me the chance to do something new.
ETV Bharat: How do you remain grounded despite an honour as big as the National Award?
Yami Gautam: I believe the more grounded we remain, the better it is. I have learned from my elders that success is not permanent. Today you may be working on one kind of film and tomorrow on another. You never know where life will take you. But humility is always within our control. For me, it is one of the most important qualities that makes a person memorable. Success definitely brings happiness, but remaining humble and respectful towards your work and the people around you is much more important.
ETV Bharat: There is a lot of mystery around your character. Is she a force for good, or is there something darker hidden within her? Can you give us a hint?
Yami Gautam: To find the answer, visit a nearby cinema on October 16.
About Nayyi Navelli
Directed by Tamil filmmaker Balaji Mohan, Nayyi Navelli marks his Bollywood directorial debut. Written by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma, the film combines comedy and horror against the backdrop of a Meerut household.
For Yami, the film comes at an interesting point in her career, after a National Award, a successful run of varied performances and her continued search for characters that challenge her. This time, she steps into a world of horror, comedy, mystery and an unusual bride whose real identity may be best discovered inside a theatre.