ETV Bharat / entertainment

INTERVIEW | Taapsee On Playing Visually Impaired In Gandhari & Returning To Action: 'We Made Sure The Role Didn't Look Fake'

Actor Taapsee Pannu is known for choosing strong and different roles. From legal thrillers like Pink and Thappad to mystery thriller Haseen Dillruba, she has often played women who fight their own battles. She is now back to the action thriller genre with Gandhari, but says the film is not just about action. Taapsee plays a visually impaired mother who goes to any extent to save her daughter.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Taapsee spoke about preparing for the role, working with writer Kanika Dhillon, sharing screen space with Chhaya Kadam and why Gandhari is different from her earlier roles.

Q: The Gandhari trailer looks very powerful. How did you prepare to play a visually impaired woman?

- The most important thing for us was to respect the experiences of visually impaired people. We also wanted to make sure that the character did not look fake or overdramatic. We had a visually impaired person working with us who helped me understand the role better.

They taught me about their body language, movements, how they understand what is happening around them and the small things they deal with in everyday life. Their guidance helped me understand the character in a more natural way.

As actors, we often add things to a character through our imagination. But in a role like this, it is important to stay close to reality. I did not want to focus only on the eyes or physical movements. I wanted to understand the character as a complete person. Their experiences helped me approach the role with more sensitivity.

Q: You are returning to action after several years. What made you choose Gandhari?

- I really wanted to do action again. After Baby and Naam Shabana, I hadn’t done action for many years. But I didn’t want to do action just for the sake of it. If I was going to return to the genre, I wanted the role and the story to be different.

Kanika Dhillon and I have worked together for several years. She knows what kind of roles I want to do and what I am thinking about. I wanted to do action again, but I also wanted the audience to see me in a role they had never seen me play before.

Kanika knew this. One day, she told me the basic idea of Gandhari. She usually doesn’t tell me the entire story at first. She gives me just a one-liner and waits for my reaction. When she told me the one-liner for Gandhari, I immediately felt that there was something different about it and that I wanted to do it.

Q: Do you decide on a film after hearing just the one-liner?

- (Laughs) Yes! Kanika first tells me the story in one sentence, and I have to say yes or no. Of course, before making the final decision, it is important to understand the entire story and the character. But we trust each other so much that even one sentence from her gives me an idea about where the story is going.

The biggest reason I was attracted to Gandhari was that the character is completely different from the roles I have played before. There is action, and there is thrill, but it is not only about fighting or stunts. The action comes from the character’s emotions and the situation she is in.

She is not a trained agent or someone with special powers. She has no special martial arts training. Her biggest strength is her emotions and her love for her daughter. Her identity is simply that of a mother.

When a mother sees her daughter in danger and finds that nobody is ready to help, how far can she go to save her child? That is what Gandhari explores. Her emotions become her strength, and those emotions lead to the action in the film. As an actor, I wanted to play a character like this. So I felt this was the right time to return to action.