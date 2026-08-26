INTERVIEW | Taapsee On Playing Visually Impaired In Gandhari & Returning To Action: 'We Made Sure The Role Didn't Look Fake'
In conversation with Kirtikumar Kadam for ETV Bharat, Taapsee Pannu discusses Gandhari, her visually impaired character, action preparation, Kanika Dhillon and working with Chhaya Kadam.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 26, 2026 at 5:10 PM IST
Actor Taapsee Pannu is known for choosing strong and different roles. From legal thrillers like Pink and Thappad to mystery thriller Haseen Dillruba, she has often played women who fight their own battles. She is now back to the action thriller genre with Gandhari, but says the film is not just about action. Taapsee plays a visually impaired mother who goes to any extent to save her daughter.
In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Taapsee spoke about preparing for the role, working with writer Kanika Dhillon, sharing screen space with Chhaya Kadam and why Gandhari is different from her earlier roles.
Q: The Gandhari trailer looks very powerful. How did you prepare to play a visually impaired woman?
- The most important thing for us was to respect the experiences of visually impaired people. We also wanted to make sure that the character did not look fake or overdramatic. We had a visually impaired person working with us who helped me understand the role better.
They taught me about their body language, movements, how they understand what is happening around them and the small things they deal with in everyday life. Their guidance helped me understand the character in a more natural way.
As actors, we often add things to a character through our imagination. But in a role like this, it is important to stay close to reality. I did not want to focus only on the eyes or physical movements. I wanted to understand the character as a complete person. Their experiences helped me approach the role with more sensitivity.
Q: You are returning to action after several years. What made you choose Gandhari?
- I really wanted to do action again. After Baby and Naam Shabana, I hadn’t done action for many years. But I didn’t want to do action just for the sake of it. If I was going to return to the genre, I wanted the role and the story to be different.
Kanika Dhillon and I have worked together for several years. She knows what kind of roles I want to do and what I am thinking about. I wanted to do action again, but I also wanted the audience to see me in a role they had never seen me play before.
Kanika knew this. One day, she told me the basic idea of Gandhari. She usually doesn’t tell me the entire story at first. She gives me just a one-liner and waits for my reaction. When she told me the one-liner for Gandhari, I immediately felt that there was something different about it and that I wanted to do it.
Q: Do you decide on a film after hearing just the one-liner?
- (Laughs) Yes! Kanika first tells me the story in one sentence, and I have to say yes or no. Of course, before making the final decision, it is important to understand the entire story and the character. But we trust each other so much that even one sentence from her gives me an idea about where the story is going.
The biggest reason I was attracted to Gandhari was that the character is completely different from the roles I have played before. There is action, and there is thrill, but it is not only about fighting or stunts. The action comes from the character’s emotions and the situation she is in.
She is not a trained agent or someone with special powers. She has no special martial arts training. Her biggest strength is her emotions and her love for her daughter. Her identity is simply that of a mother.
When a mother sees her daughter in danger and finds that nobody is ready to help, how far can she go to save her child? That is what Gandhari explores. Her emotions become her strength, and those emotions lead to the action in the film. As an actor, I wanted to play a character like this. So I felt this was the right time to return to action.
Q: Is a mother’s love for her child the emotional core of Gandhari?
- Yes, I think that is the emotional centre of the story. For a mother, her child is the most important person in her life. When her daughter is in danger, and she feels that nobody is coming forward to help, she finds the strength to fight on her own.
At that moment, it doesn’t matter who she is, how many resources she has or whether she has received any training. What matters is her determination to get her daughter back.
That is what I liked most about the story. The action in Gandhari is not there just to show that the character is strong. It comes from her emotions. Her anger, fear, pain, helplessness and love for her daughter all lead to the action.
The role was challenging for me because action requires physical preparation, but that was not enough. I also had to make sure that the emotion behind every action reached the audience. That made the action in Gandhari a very different experience for me.
Q: You share a special bond with Kanika Dhillon. How does it influence your work?
- Our relationship is based on trust. We have worked together on several projects, so we understand each other’s way of working very well. Whenever I want to do something new or have an idea, I share it with Kanika.
I also send her news stories from real life. Some of them are strange and difficult to believe. Sometimes I even send them at five in the morning! (Laughs) If I read something and feel that a good story can be made from it, I send it to her.
There is a lot of trust between us. When she writes a role for me, she believes that I can play it. I also trust her ability to turn an idea into a good story. I think this friendship and trust can also be seen in our work.
Q: How was your experience working with Chhaya Kadam?
- I am a huge fan of Chhaya Kadam. When I first worked with her, I felt like a fan rather than just a co-star! I had already watched her work and liked it so much that I couldn’t hide my excitement when I met her. I even wanted to take a selfie with her.
I was very impressed by her performances in Laapataa Ladies and Madgaon Express. I loved the way she played those characters. I had even told two or three directors that they should cast her in their films. I didn’t care what the role was. I just wanted them to work with her.
So, getting the chance to work with her was very special for me. It is a wonderful feeling when something you genuinely wish for actually happens.
Q: What was your reaction when you found out Chhaya Kadam was part of Gandhari?
- I didn’t know about her casting initially. When I found out that she was part of the film, I was extremely happy. The actress I had wanted to work with for so long was finally going to be my co-star.
I genuinely felt that it was manifestation. Sometimes you wish for something, talk about it, and then it actually happens. I had told many directors that I wanted to work with her, and then I got the opportunity through Gandhari.
Working with her was also a learning experience. She is a very powerful actress and has a strong screen presence. So, working with her has been a memorable experience for me.
Q: What new side of you will audiences see in Gandhari?
- I think audiences will see a very different side of me. The film has action and thrill, but the emotions are more important. It shows a mother’s love for her daughter, her fear, anger, helplessness and her determination to bring her daughter back.
For me, Gandhari is not simply an action role. It is about showing how action can come from a mother’s emotions. Every action scene has an emotion behind it, and I hope the audience connects with that.
The character and her journey are very different from anything I have done before. I hope audiences enjoy seeing me in this new role and connect with her emotional journey. I believe Gandhari will give viewers a different kind of action-thriller experience.
Directed by Devashish Makhija, Gandhari is all set to hit Netflix on September 3. Apart from Taapsee and Chhaya, the film also stars Ishwak Singh and Swastika Mukherjee in key roles.