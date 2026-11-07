INTERVIEW | Sonia Balani Wanted To Play Surpanakha In Ramayana, But Here's How She Bagged Urmila's Role Instead
In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat's Keertikumar Kadam, Sonia Balani discusses her Ramayana journey, working with the cast and her experience of playing Urmila.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 7, 2026 at 8:32 PM IST
Actress Sonia Balani is receiving attention for her role as Urmila, Lakshman’s wife, in filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. The actress, who has earlier appeared in The Kerala Story and Tum Bin 2, says she was keen to be a part of the film even before she auditioned for it. Interestingly, she initially wanted to play Surpanakha. However, by the time she auditioned, the role had already been finalised. She then auditioned for Urmila and was selected.
In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat’s Keertikumar Kadam, Sonia spoke about how she got the role, her experience of working with Nitesh Tiwari and sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Ravi Dubey. She also spoke about the lessons she learnt from Urmila and how the character changed her way of looking at life. The actress said Urmila’s story taught her that doing one’s duty is more important than seeking fame or appreciation.
Q: Tell us a little about yourself and your journey so far.
- I play Urmila, Lakshman’s wife and Sita’s younger sister, in the recently released film Ramayana. Before this, I played a lead role with negative shades in The Kerala Story. I was also part of Anubhav Sinha's Tum Bin 2, in which I played a parallel lead.
I originally belong to Agra, but I have been living in Mumbai for several years now. Apart from acting, I am very close to my family. I love animals, books and food. I am also a big foodie, and golgappas are among my favourite things to eat.
Q: When did you decide to become an actor?
- I started thinking seriously about acting after completing my college education. I was studying B.Com. and had subjects like finance and derivatives. However, I have always believed in following my heart.
Even as a child, whenever I wanted to do something, I would try it. I loved dancing and would sometimes leave my books aside to dance. But I was also serious about my studies, so I never ignored my education.
After completing college, I asked myself a question: What would make me happy when I look back at my life? What would I want to achieve before my life ends? That was when I realised that I wanted to see myself on screen. I wanted to become an actor and prove myself. Once I understood that acting was my dream, I decided to move towards the entertainment industry.
Q: How did you prepare yourself for the acting profession?
- I believe mental health is very important in the acting industry, but people often ignore it. There are many struggles in this profession. If you do not have someone to guide you or support you in the industry, the journey can become even more difficult.
So, I make sure to take care of my mental health. I try not to let the challenges of this profession affect my happiness. Staying connected with my family and close friends helps me a lot. After moving to Mumbai, it is easy to get busy with work and lose touch with people who matter to me. Spending time with my family gives me strength.
Physical fitness is also important to me. I do not go to the gym regularly, but I like learning new activities. I get bored if I keep doing the same thing. At present, I am learning Kalaripayattu, a traditional Indian martial art. I am also planning to learn callisthenics. I love dancing and have taken training in it.
For acting, I read books, attend auditions, practise monologues and take part in acting workshops. Even when I do not have work, I record my own acting videos and watch them to understand where I can improve. I also try to learn from theatre and films. I believe an actor should keep learning and improving.
Q: Do you remember your first audition?
- My first audition was for a Dettol advertisement. I had just finished school and did not know how auditions worked. I memorised the entire script and repeated it exactly as it was written.
At that time, I thought I had given a fantastic audition. I noticed that other actors were changing some lines and trying different things. I actually felt that they were doing it wrong and I was the only one doing it correctly!
But as I gained experience, I understood how auditions work. Today, when I think about my first audition, I realise how much I still had to learn at that time. It makes me laugh.
Q: How did you get the opportunity to play Urmila in Ramayana?
- Nitesh Tiwari is one of my favourite directors. Rajkumar Hirani and Imtiaz Ali are also among my favourites. So, when I learnt that Nitesh Tiwari was directing Ramayana, I wanted to be a part of the film in any role.
I initially wanted to play Surpanakha. However, by the time I gave my audition, that role had already been finalised. So, I auditioned for Urmila instead. I believe my appearance, audition and overall personality made me suitable for the character.
I am very happy that I got to play Urmila. While preparing for the role, I started loving the character. The more I learnt about her, the more connected I felt to her story.
Q: How was your experience of working with Nitesh Tiwari?
- Nitesh Tiwari is a wonderful director. The scale of Ramayana was very large. There were many actors and technicians, and the shooting locations were always busy. A lot of planning and coordination were needed.
Despite all this, Nitesh sir was always available to the actors. Whenever we had a question about a scene or our characters, he would explain everything properly.
One thing I really liked about him is that he never forces his opinions on actors. He allows them to share their ideas about a scene. If he likes their approach, he accepts it. If he feels something needs to change, he explains what should be done and why.
He never says that something should be done only because he is the director. He always has a proper reason for his suggestions. He also listens to the actors and understands their point of view. He does not have an ego, which makes him a wonderful person to work with.
Q: How was your bond with Sai Pallavi and Ravi, who play Sita and Lakshman in the film?
- My experience with Sai Pallavi was beautiful. In the first part of the film, the relationship between Sita and Urmila is given more attention. So, most of my scenes were with Sai.
We became good friends from the beginning of the shoot. She feels like an elder sister to me in real life as well. She is very warm and caring. She would guide me whenever I needed help. I could easily approach her whenever I wanted to ask something or have a conversation.
Ravi is also a wonderful actor and a very understanding person. He is wise and has a deep interest in spirituality. I am also interested in spirituality, so we often discussed life, the universe and why certain things happen to us.
These conversations helped us become closer. We also had several discussions about acting during workshops and script-reading sessions. This helped us understand each other before the shoot. As a result, we developed a natural chemistry on screen. Ravi is also very calm and friendly, which made working with him easier.
Q: What was it like sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor?
- I had several scenes with Ranbir. He had a lot of responsibility because his character required extensive preparation and concentration. I often saw him practising his dialogues on the sets.
Once, I casually asked him what he was doing. He told me that he was practising his dialogues. I was impressed by his dedication. Despite being such a successful actor, he puts in a lot of effort to prepare for his role.
After the shoot, he would return to his usual friendly and easy-going self. He also respects the director’s suggestions. Whenever Nitesh sir asked him to make changes, he would accept them happily.
Another thing I noticed was his punctuality. He always reached the sets on time, and we never had to wait for him. It was a great experience working with him.
Q: There was a lot of criticism and negative discussion about Ramayana before its release. Did it make you nervous?
- Not at all. I understand why people have strong feelings about the film. I am also a very emotional person. For example, if someone makes a documentary about my parents, I would want everything shown about them to be correct.
In the same way, Ramayana is based on figures whom people worship and respect. So, I understand why audiences are sensitive about how their stories are presented.
However, I was eagerly waiting for the film to release because I had seen the hard work that went into making it. Nitesh sir, Namit sir, the actors and every department, including hair, makeup and costumes, worked very hard.
I was confident that when people watched the film on the big screen, many of their doubts would be cleared. I had complete faith in the director, the script and the entire team’s efforts. So, I was never worried.