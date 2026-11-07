ETV Bharat / entertainment

INTERVIEW | Sonia Balani Wanted To Play Surpanakha In Ramayana, But Here's How She Bagged Urmila's Role Instead

INTERVIEW | Sonia Balani Wanted To Play Surpanakha In Ramayana, But Here's How She Bagged Urmila's Role Instead ( Photo: Film Poster )

Actress Sonia Balani is receiving attention for her role as Urmila, Lakshman’s wife, in filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. The actress, who has earlier appeared in The Kerala Story and Tum Bin 2, says she was keen to be a part of the film even before she auditioned for it. Interestingly, she initially wanted to play Surpanakha. However, by the time she auditioned, the role had already been finalised. She then auditioned for Urmila and was selected.

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat’s Keertikumar Kadam, Sonia spoke about how she got the role, her experience of working with Nitesh Tiwari and sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Ravi Dubey. She also spoke about the lessons she learnt from Urmila and how the character changed her way of looking at life. The actress said Urmila’s story taught her that doing one’s duty is more important than seeking fame or appreciation.

Q: Tell us a little about yourself and your journey so far.

- I play Urmila, Lakshman’s wife and Sita’s younger sister, in the recently released film Ramayana. Before this, I played a lead role with negative shades in The Kerala Story. I was also part of Anubhav Sinha's Tum Bin 2, in which I played a parallel lead.

I originally belong to Agra, but I have been living in Mumbai for several years now. Apart from acting, I am very close to my family. I love animals, books and food. I am also a big foodie, and golgappas are among my favourite things to eat.

Q: When did you decide to become an actor?

- I started thinking seriously about acting after completing my college education. I was studying B.Com. and had subjects like finance and derivatives. However, I have always believed in following my heart.

Even as a child, whenever I wanted to do something, I would try it. I loved dancing and would sometimes leave my books aside to dance. But I was also serious about my studies, so I never ignored my education.

After completing college, I asked myself a question: What would make me happy when I look back at my life? What would I want to achieve before my life ends? That was when I realised that I wanted to see myself on screen. I wanted to become an actor and prove myself. Once I understood that acting was my dream, I decided to move towards the entertainment industry.

Q: How did you prepare yourself for the acting profession?

- I believe mental health is very important in the acting industry, but people often ignore it. There are many struggles in this profession. If you do not have someone to guide you or support you in the industry, the journey can become even more difficult.

So, I make sure to take care of my mental health. I try not to let the challenges of this profession affect my happiness. Staying connected with my family and close friends helps me a lot. After moving to Mumbai, it is easy to get busy with work and lose touch with people who matter to me. Spending time with my family gives me strength.

Physical fitness is also important to me. I do not go to the gym regularly, but I like learning new activities. I get bored if I keep doing the same thing. At present, I am learning Kalaripayattu, a traditional Indian martial art. I am also planning to learn callisthenics. I love dancing and have taken training in it.

For acting, I read books, attend auditions, practise monologues and take part in acting workshops. Even when I do not have work, I record my own acting videos and watch them to understand where I can improve. I also try to learn from theatre and films. I believe an actor should keep learning and improving.

Q: Do you remember your first audition?

- My first audition was for a Dettol advertisement. I had just finished school and did not know how auditions worked. I memorised the entire script and repeated it exactly as it was written.

At that time, I thought I had given a fantastic audition. I noticed that other actors were changing some lines and trying different things. I actually felt that they were doing it wrong and I was the only one doing it correctly!

But as I gained experience, I understood how auditions work. Today, when I think about my first audition, I realise how much I still had to learn at that time. It makes me laugh.

Q: How did you get the opportunity to play Urmila in Ramayana?

- Nitesh Tiwari is one of my favourite directors. Rajkumar Hirani and Imtiaz Ali are also among my favourites. So, when I learnt that Nitesh Tiwari was directing Ramayana, I wanted to be a part of the film in any role.

I initially wanted to play Surpanakha. However, by the time I gave my audition, that role had already been finalised. So, I auditioned for Urmila instead. I believe my appearance, audition and overall personality made me suitable for the character.