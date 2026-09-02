ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mahaprabhu Jagannath Producer On Film's Delay, Competing With New Releases: 'Strong Word-Of-Mouth Can Help'

Hyderabad: After several delays and controversies, the wait for Mahaprabhu Jagannath is finally coming to an end. The animated film based on Lord Jagannath is set to release in theatres on September 4.

Made on a budget of around Rs 6 crore, the film will be released across India in Odia, Hindi and Telugu languages. According to producer Durga Prasad Dalai, the film will release on around 300 screens with 700 shows across the country. In Odisha, it will be screened in 30 theatres with 60 shows. The first show will begin at 12 noon on Friday.

The film’s release was delayed due to objections over its trailer and the way Lord Jagannath was shown in the film. Some social and religious groups had raised concerns that the depiction of Lord Jagannath and certain traditions shown in the film did not match religious beliefs.

The matter also reached the Odisha High Court and later the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court rejected the Odisha government’s plea to stop the release of the film and refused to ban it. Following the court’s decision, the film is now ready to reach the big screen.

Ahead of the release, producer Durga Prasad Dalai spoke to ETV Bharat about the film’s release, budget, number of screens, box office expectations and the challenges faced by the team.

Q: After facing so many hurdles, how do you feel about the film finally releasing?

- We are very happy. We had prayed a lot to Mahaprabhu and asked him to show us the right path. He showed us the way. Finally, we are going to release the film. We are very happy and excited.

Q: How many screens and shows will the film have?

- At present, we are releasing the film across India. It will release on around 300 screens with 700 shows. In Odisha, the film will release in 30 theatres with 60 shows. The first show will start at 12 noon on Friday.

Q: What is the budget of the film?

- It has been made on around Rs 6 crore.

Q: What are your expectations from the film’s first day at the box office?

- We cannot say anything about that right now. The film’s release was delayed, so it is difficult to know how much support we will get from the audience. Still, we hope people will come to theatres, watch the film and support us. We hope the film will touch their hearts.

Q: Will new releases affect the film’s screen count?