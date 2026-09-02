Mahaprabhu Jagannath Producer On Film's Delay, Competing With New Releases: 'Strong Word-Of-Mouth Can Help'
After several controversies and delays, Mahaprabhu Jagannath will release on September 4. Producer Durga Prasad Dalai discusses its budget, screens and box-office expectations.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 2, 2026 at 3:22 PM IST
Hyderabad: After several delays and controversies, the wait for Mahaprabhu Jagannath is finally coming to an end. The animated film based on Lord Jagannath is set to release in theatres on September 4.
Made on a budget of around Rs 6 crore, the film will be released across India in Odia, Hindi and Telugu languages. According to producer Durga Prasad Dalai, the film will release on around 300 screens with 700 shows across the country. In Odisha, it will be screened in 30 theatres with 60 shows. The first show will begin at 12 noon on Friday.
The film’s release was delayed due to objections over its trailer and the way Lord Jagannath was shown in the film. Some social and religious groups had raised concerns that the depiction of Lord Jagannath and certain traditions shown in the film did not match religious beliefs.
The matter also reached the Odisha High Court and later the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court rejected the Odisha government’s plea to stop the release of the film and refused to ban it. Following the court’s decision, the film is now ready to reach the big screen.
Ahead of the release, producer Durga Prasad Dalai spoke to ETV Bharat about the film’s release, budget, number of screens, box office expectations and the challenges faced by the team.
Q: After facing so many hurdles, how do you feel about the film finally releasing?
- We are very happy. We had prayed a lot to Mahaprabhu and asked him to show us the right path. He showed us the way. Finally, we are going to release the film. We are very happy and excited.
Q: How many screens and shows will the film have?
- At present, we are releasing the film across India. It will release on around 300 screens with 700 shows. In Odisha, the film will release in 30 theatres with 60 shows. The first show will start at 12 noon on Friday.
Q: What is the budget of the film?
- It has been made on around Rs 6 crore.
Q: What are your expectations from the film’s first day at the box office?
- We cannot say anything about that right now. The film’s release was delayed, so it is difficult to know how much support we will get from the audience. Still, we hope people will come to theatres, watch the film and support us. We hope the film will touch their hearts.
Q: Will new releases affect the film’s screen count?
- It depends on how the film performs. If people like the film in the first week, it can continue to do well in the second week. Cinema owners and distributors may then give the film a chance to stay in theatres.
Recently, a film called Hanuman Ansh was released. It did not perform very well in its first week but later started doing better. Small films should also be given a chance. We hope that if people give our film a lot of love in the first week, we will not face any problems in the following week.
Q: Do you think the film will face competition from Yash’s Toxic?
- Toxic was released two weeks ago, so I don’t think there will be much competition. Toxic is also not playing in many theatres, which helped us get screens. Yash’s film is not a family film. Our film is made for families. People can come and watch it with their entire family.
Q: What would you like to tell the audience before the release?
- We have worked very hard on this film. It is finally releasing after facing many hurdles. People should not miss the chance to see Mahaprabhu on the big screen.
I request everyone to come and watch the film. It is a family film, and we hope people will enjoy it. Please come to the theatres, watch the film and share your feedback with us.
Reason Behind Mahaprabhu Jagannath’s Delay
The film faced controversy over its trailer and the depiction of Lord Jagannath. Some social and religious groups had objected to the way Lord Jagannath and certain traditions were shown in the film.
The groups said that some parts of the film did not match religious beliefs and could hurt the feelings of devotees. They also raised concerns about releasing the film around the time of Rath Yatra, saying it could lead to protests and create law-and-order problems.
A petition was filed in the Odisha High Court seeking a stay on the film’s release. The producers later approached the Supreme Court and challenged the High Court-related proceedings.
The Supreme Court rejected the Odisha government’s plea against the film’s release and refused to stop the film from reaching theatres. The court also noted the growing role of creativity and animation, particularly for children.
After several months of uncertainty, Mahaprabhu Jagannath is now finally ready for its theatrical release.
About Mahaprabhu Jagannath
Mahaprabhu Jagannath is an animated feature film based on Lord Jagannath. The film is being presented as a family entertainer and combines animation with a devotional story based on Lord Jagannath’s traditions.
The film has been directed by Shripad Warkhedkar, while Pallavi Sharma has written the screenplay and dialogues. Abiral Kumar has worked on the film’s music.
Produced by Durga Prasad Dalai under the banner of Ele Animations Private Limited, the film will be released in Odia, Hindi and Telugu on September 4.