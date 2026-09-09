ETV Bharat / entertainment

INTERVIEW | Vasuki Vaibhav On Telugu Debut Romanchakam, Working With Prabhas In Spirit: 'Never Felt Like An Outsider'

Hyderabad: Kannada music composer and singer Vasuki Vaibhav is slowly making his mark beyond the Kannada film industry. He made his debut as a music director with Rama Rama Re in 2016 and later became popular for his work in films such as Sarkari Hi Pra Shaale Kasaragodu, Badava Rascal and Tagaru Palya. He has now entered Telugu cinema with Romanchakam, which recently hit the screens.

Vasuki is also working with filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga on the upcoming film Spirit, which stars Prabhas in the lead role. In an interview with ETV Bharat, the composer spoke about his Telugu debut, his experience working with Sandeep and Prabhas, the love he received from the Telugu industry and his upcoming projects.

Q: How did you get the opportunity to work on Romanchakam?

- “One day, I was sitting at home when Sandeep Reddy Vanga sir called me. He told me that he had listened to my music and really liked it. He especially mentioned songs from Sarkari Hi. Pra. Shaale Kasaragodu.”

Vasuki Vaibhav with Sandeep Reddy Vanga (Photo: Special Arrangement)

“He then told me that he was producing a film and asked if I would be interested in working on it. He also asked if we could meet in Hyderabad. I immediately agreed because I was already a fan of his work. That is how this journey started. I believe everything happened because of Goddess Sharada’s blessings.”

Q: Vijay Deverakonda recently praised your work at a Romanchakam event. How did you feel?

- “It made me very happy. I have been working with Bhadrakali Pictures for around one and a half years. Producers Sandeep sir and Pranay sir treated me very well in Hyderabad.”

“They give a lot of respect and importance to technicians. I never felt like an outsider there. They treated me like one of their own. For them, talent mattered more than language, and I really appreciated that.”

Q: Tell us about the music of Romanchakam.

- “Our director Venu Gopal Reddy sir gave a lot of space to music. The film initially had four songs, but it finally became eight songs. The response to the songs has been very good. Oscar-winning lyricist Chandrabose sir also appreciated my melodies. He said they were rare and had an innocent quality. We first approached him for one song, but he eventually wrote three to four songs.”

“I was quietly doing my work, so hearing Sandeep sir and Vijay Deverakonda sir speak about me at the pre-release event was very special. When people recognise your hard work, it is difficult to describe that happiness in words.”