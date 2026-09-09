INTERVIEW | Vasuki Vaibhav On Telugu Debut Romanchakam, Working With Prabhas In Spirit: 'Never Felt Like An Outsider'
In conversation with Ravikumar MK for ETV Bharat, Vasuki Vaibhav discusses his Telugu debut, Spirit with Prabhas, career journey and Vijay Deverakonda's praise.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 9, 2026 at 8:09 PM IST
Hyderabad: Kannada music composer and singer Vasuki Vaibhav is slowly making his mark beyond the Kannada film industry. He made his debut as a music director with Rama Rama Re in 2016 and later became popular for his work in films such as Sarkari Hi Pra Shaale Kasaragodu, Badava Rascal and Tagaru Palya. He has now entered Telugu cinema with Romanchakam, which recently hit the screens.
Vasuki is also working with filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga on the upcoming film Spirit, which stars Prabhas in the lead role. In an interview with ETV Bharat, the composer spoke about his Telugu debut, his experience working with Sandeep and Prabhas, the love he received from the Telugu industry and his upcoming projects.
Q: How did you get the opportunity to work on Romanchakam?
- “One day, I was sitting at home when Sandeep Reddy Vanga sir called me. He told me that he had listened to my music and really liked it. He especially mentioned songs from Sarkari Hi. Pra. Shaale Kasaragodu.”
“He then told me that he was producing a film and asked if I would be interested in working on it. He also asked if we could meet in Hyderabad. I immediately agreed because I was already a fan of his work. That is how this journey started. I believe everything happened because of Goddess Sharada’s blessings.”
Q: Vijay Deverakonda recently praised your work at a Romanchakam event. How did you feel?
- “It made me very happy. I have been working with Bhadrakali Pictures for around one and a half years. Producers Sandeep sir and Pranay sir treated me very well in Hyderabad.”
“They give a lot of respect and importance to technicians. I never felt like an outsider there. They treated me like one of their own. For them, talent mattered more than language, and I really appreciated that.”
Q: Tell us about the music of Romanchakam.
- “Our director Venu Gopal Reddy sir gave a lot of space to music. The film initially had four songs, but it finally became eight songs. The response to the songs has been very good. Oscar-winning lyricist Chandrabose sir also appreciated my melodies. He said they were rare and had an innocent quality. We first approached him for one song, but he eventually wrote three to four songs.”
“I was quietly doing my work, so hearing Sandeep sir and Vijay Deverakonda sir speak about me at the pre-release event was very special. When people recognise your hard work, it is difficult to describe that happiness in words.”
Q: You completed almost 10 years in the industry. How do you look at your journey?
- “Rama Rama Re was released in October 2016, so it has been almost 10 years. I have never been in a hurry to do many films. The script has to interest me first.”
“I come from theatre, and cinema is my way of expressing myself. Over the years, I have worked on films like Rama Rama Re, Sarkari Hi. Pra. Shaale Kasaragodu, Badava Rascal and Tagaru Palya. I have also written lyrics for many films. I feel proud of this journey.”
Q: Your independent song Gira Gira became popular. How was that experience?
- “I had wanted to release a single for a long time. Finally, I decided to invest my own money and make something new with my team. Prakhyath directed it. The song has been used in more than 50,000 reels, and I also released it on my YouTube channel. Most people liked it, so I am very happy.”
Q: You are also working on Spirit with Sandeep Reddy Vanga. How was the experience?
- “I cannot talk much about Spirit right now. I have been asked not to reveal anything until the film reaches a certain stage.”
Q: How was your experience working with Prabhas?
- “I felt very welcome. I have been lucky to work with several big actors and legends. In Kannada, I have worked with Sudeep, Rishab Shetty, Dolly Dhananjaya, Puneeth Rajkumar and Shivanna.”
“Similarly, Sandeep Reddy Vanga sir has supported me a lot in Telugu. Prabhas sir liked my songs, which is why I was called to work with the team. He also appreciated the trailer and songs of Romanchakam. Vijay Deverakonda sir also spoke about my work. I feel very lucky. When good work gets recognised, it makes you very happy.”
Q: Do you think Kannada musicians have fewer opportunities today?
- “Cinema and music are my language, and I feel I can express myself better in my own language. But today, boundaries are slowly disappearing, and it is becoming ‘Indian cinema’. That is a very good thing. Instead of asking why we were not chosen or why someone else was selected, we should focus on our own work and the effort we are putting in.”
Q: What are your upcoming projects?
- “I currently have more Telugu offers than Kannada offers. Big production houses and directors from Telugu and Tamil have approached me. In Kannada, I am working on Shivanna’s A for Anand and Bigg Boss winner Gilli’s Palar. The songs of Anna From Mexico are also being released. I am very happy about the work coming my way.”