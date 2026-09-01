ETV Bharat / entertainment

INTERVIEW | Hanuman Ansh's Viral Song Has A Visually Impaired Singer Behind It, His Story Will Touch Your Heart

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Sunil Lodhi, a 25-year-old visually impaired singer from a small village in Sagar, may never have imagined that his voice would one day reach the big screen. But his faith in God and love for music helped him turn his limitations into his strength.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Sunil Lodhi opened up about his journey from singing bhajans and traditional Bundeli folk songs in his village to becoming a singer in the film Hanuman Ansh. He also spoke about his struggles, his meeting with YouTuber Rohit Sahu and how his music eventually reached the film industry.

Singer Sunil Lodhi (Video Source: ETV Bharat)

Today, Sunil is winning hearts with his soulful voice and devotional songs. His voice can be heard in the devotional song “Maine Tere Hi Bharose Hanuman, Sagar Mein Naiya Daar Dai”, which has been included in Hanuman Ansh. The song is getting attention on social media, with people making reels and short videos using it.

Sunil Has Been Visually Impaired Since Childhood

Sunil Lodhi is a resident of Agra village in the Surkhi assembly constituency of Sagar. He has been visually impaired since birth. His parents tried their best to get treatment for him, but his eyesight could not be restored.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Sunil said, “My parents took me everywhere for treatment according to their ability, but perhaps it was not God’s will. I could never see the world with my own eyes. There are my parents, two brothers and sisters in my family. We make a living from two acres of land and livestock. Due to financial difficulties and my visual impairment, I could not complete my education. But when I devoted myself to God, it felt as if my entire world changed.”

Sunil Lodhi (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Despite his difficulties, Sunil developed a strong interest in music and bhajans at a young age. While studying in school, he would sing songs and bhajans for his teachers and classmates. Some of them would record his performances on their mobile phones.

His popularity slowly grew in his village. He began getting invitations to sing at religious and cultural programmes. He later learned to play the tambura, and singing bhajans became an important part of his life.

A Viral Video Changed His Life

Sunil’s life changed when he met YouTuber Rohit Sahu in 2019. Rohit uploads videos under the name Bundeli Duniya. After hearing Sunil sing, Rohit started recording his performances and sharing them on social media.

One of Sunil’s Bundeli songs, “Dulha Bankar Aa Gav Thela, Hai Motor Ko Byaw...”, reached a large audience on YouTube. The video was viewed by around nine lakh people. After this, Sunil started getting more invitations to perform. He also began earning money from his performances, which helped his family financially.