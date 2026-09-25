INTERVIEW | Nikhil Dubey On Hanuman Ansh, OTT Vs Theatres & The Need To Give Newcomers More Chances
Kanpur-born actor Nikhil Dubey discusses his journey from theatre to Hanuman Ansh, OTT versus theatres, upcoming projects and advice for newcomers.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 25, 2026 at 6:32 PM IST
Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): Kanpur-born actor Nikhil Dubey, who recently appeared as Sudhir in Hanuman Ansh, spoke exclusively to ETV Bharat about his journey from a small-town school to Mumbai, his acting career, OTT versus theatres, and the challenges faced by newcomers in the film industry.
Nikhil studied at Shivaji Inter College in Keshav Nagar, Kanpur. His interest in acting started when he was in school. He recalled watching a show by actor Anupam Kher around 2013-14. Kher had said that a person who can lie well can become a good actor. Nikhil said the statement made him think that he could also try acting.
He later moved to Delhi after graduation, telling his family that he was going there for SSC coaching. However, his real aim was to pursue acting. He joined theatre and worked with the Shri Ram Centre Repertory for two years before moving to Mumbai in 2022.
Interestingly, Nikhil did not initially tell his parents about his plans to become an actor. They came to know about his career when his web series The Waking of a Nation was released in 2025, and his work was mentioned in newspapers. Talking about their reaction, he said, "For a middle-class family, seeing their child on television or on screen is a matter of great pride. Their reaction was very positive and emotional."
Nikhil is now being seen in Hanuman Ansh, where he plays Sudhir. Talking about his experience, he said the atmosphere on the sets was like a family. He also remembered shooting at locations in Chitrakoot. "The atmosphere on the sets of Hanuman Ansh was very different and felt like a family. Director Vishal sir was a very warm person. We would eat together and spend time joking and laughing," he said.
The actor also spoke about the message of Hanuman Ansh. According to him, the film aims to introduce the younger generation to the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba. He said that in today’s busy world, people often ignore those who need help. He highlighted Baba’s message of "feeding the hungry, giving water to the thirsty and treating everyone with love" and said it is important for today’s younger generation.
Nikhil also shared his views on the growing popularity of OTT platforms. He does not see OTT and theatres as competitors. According to him, OTT became more popular during the COVID-19 pandemic, while theatres continue to offer a different experience.
"I don’t think there is any competition between the two. Today, because of busy lifestyles, people have limited time, so OTT has become an easy source of entertainment. However, watching a film in a theatre offers a completely different experience," he said.
Nikhil will next be seen in Dhindora Season 2 with Bhuvan Bam. He will also appear in The Template and Gharaunda. He said he cannot reveal details about some of his other projects because he has signed NDAs.
Nikhil also spoke about the difficulties faced by newcomers in Bollywood. He hopes established filmmakers will give more opportunities to actors and writers who have been struggling for years.
"I want the big directors and producers to have easier access to people who have been struggling for eight, ten or even fifteen years despite having good scripts and acting abilities," he said.
For youngsters coming from smaller cities, Nikhil has a simple message. He believes they should not try to copy someone else and should focus on learning through theatre, books and observation.
"Most importantly, you need to keep your mind strong. If your mind is strong, you are surrounded by good people, and you never stop learning, then success will come, even if it takes time," he said.