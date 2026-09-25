ETV Bharat / entertainment

INTERVIEW | Nikhil Dubey On Hanuman Ansh, OTT Vs Theatres & The Need To Give Newcomers More Chances

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): Kanpur-born actor Nikhil Dubey, who recently appeared as Sudhir in Hanuman Ansh, spoke exclusively to ETV Bharat about his journey from a small-town school to Mumbai, his acting career, OTT versus theatres, and the challenges faced by newcomers in the film industry.

Nikhil studied at Shivaji Inter College in Keshav Nagar, Kanpur. His interest in acting started when he was in school. He recalled watching a show by actor Anupam Kher around 2013-14. Kher had said that a person who can lie well can become a good actor. Nikhil said the statement made him think that he could also try acting.

Actor Nikhil Dubey (Photo: Special Arrangement)

He later moved to Delhi after graduation, telling his family that he was going there for SSC coaching. However, his real aim was to pursue acting. He joined theatre and worked with the Shri Ram Centre Repertory for two years before moving to Mumbai in 2022.

Interestingly, Nikhil did not initially tell his parents about his plans to become an actor. They came to know about his career when his web series The Waking of a Nation was released in 2025, and his work was mentioned in newspapers. Talking about their reaction, he said, "For a middle-class family, seeing their child on television or on screen is a matter of great pride. Their reaction was very positive and emotional."

Hanuman Ansh Poster (Photo: Special Arrangement)

Nikhil is now being seen in Hanuman Ansh, where he plays Sudhir. Talking about his experience, he said the atmosphere on the sets was like a family. He also remembered shooting at locations in Chitrakoot. "The atmosphere on the sets of Hanuman Ansh was very different and felt like a family. Director Vishal sir was a very warm person. We would eat together and spend time joking and laughing," he said.