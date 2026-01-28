Madhur Bhandarkar On Theatre, Films And OTT: 'No Platform Is Small If You Have Talent'
Madhur Bhandarkar praises theatre at Bharat Rang Mahotsav, highlights differences with films, and says OTT platforms are opening new doors for talented artists.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 28, 2026 at 3:24 PM IST
New Delhi: Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar spoke about his deep connection with theatre, the differences between stage and cinema, and the rising influence of OTT platforms on artists. He shared his thoughts during a conversation with ETV Bharat at the National School of Drama's (NSD) theatre festival, Bharat Rang Mahotsav (BRM), which is taking place in Delhi.
Madhur Bhandarkar's films are recognized for their powerful social messages. His 2001 movie Chandni Bar focused on the lives of bar dancers, and Fashion, starring Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut, exposed the dark side of the modelling industry. Along with cinema, Bhandarkar has always expressed great respect for theatre, which he believes is the foundation of acting.
At the beginning of the interaction, Bhandarkar congratulated NSD on organising the 25th edition of Bharat Rang Mahotsav. He said, "I am very happy to be part of the festival. It is a major achievement for NSD. Organising the festival at an international level is a big step and a proud moment for Indian theatre."
He said the festival provides a valuable opportunity for young students and aspiring actors to present their talent on a large platform. According to him, the enthusiasm among participants and audiences is clearly visible. He also shared that interacting with young theatre artists at NSD was a positive and enriching experience for him.
Madhur Bhandarkar stated that there is a noticeable distinction between theatre and movies. He said, "Both mediums require different skills and discipline. In films, actors often get multiple chances to perform a scene through retakes. However, theatre is completely different because everything happens live on stage in front of an audience."
"There is no scope for retakes during a stage performance, which makes theatre even more demanding. Every actor has to perform with full focus and dedication. Even if an actor forgets a line, they must handle the situation smoothly and continue the performance without breaking the flow," he added.
Bhandarkar also highlighted the importance of teamwork in theatre. He said, "A stage performance depends not only on actors but also on several other elements. The performance needs backstage support, lighting, sound, costumes, and stage setup. Theatre requires timing and coordination because a play becomes successful when all elements work together through proper execution."
Expressing his respect for theatre artists, Madhur said, "I salute the art of theatre. I am also happy that I have had the opportunity to work with many NSD artists. These include legends like Anupam Kher, Irrfan Khan, Mita Vashisht, Atul Kulkarni, Om Puri, and several other senior artists with whom I have made films."
The filmmaker also spoke about the changing entertainment landscape and the rise of OTT platforms. He said, "OTT has become a popular, affordable, and easily accessible source of entertainment for the audience. At the same time, it has opened new doors for actors, especially those who did not get enough opportunities in films."
According to Bhandarkar, many talented artists fail to get film roles because of high production costs and limited space in mainstream cinema. However, OTT platforms allow even lesser-known actors to play lead roles and showcase their abilities. He said, "Several artists who did not get a break in films a decade ago are now building strong careers through OTT content."
He advised artists to never look down on any platform and to focus only on their work. Sharing an important message, he said, "If your art is unique, no one can stop you from reaching the big screen. Dedication and honesty towards one's craft matter more than the size of the platform."
Meanwhile, this year, Bharat Rang Mahotsav will feature 277 Indian productions across 40 centres in the country. The programme includes 136 selected plays, several invited productions, and 12 international performances. These plays will be staged in 228 languages and dialects.
The selected productions are the result of screenings from 817 national and 34 international theatre group applications. In addition, the festival will also present 19 university productions and 14 local productions. A special highlight of this year's edition is the inclusion of 33 plays directed by women. The theatre festival will conclude on February 20.
