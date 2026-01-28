ETV Bharat / entertainment

Madhur Bhandarkar On Theatre, Films And OTT: 'No Platform Is Small If You Have Talent'

New Delhi: Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar spoke about his deep connection with theatre, the differences between stage and cinema, and the rising influence of OTT platforms on artists. He shared his thoughts during a conversation with ETV Bharat at the National School of Drama's (NSD) theatre festival, Bharat Rang Mahotsav (BRM), which is taking place in Delhi.

Madhur Bhandarkar's films are recognized for their powerful social messages. His 2001 movie Chandni Bar focused on the lives of bar dancers, and Fashion, starring Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut, exposed the dark side of the modelling industry. Along with cinema, Bhandarkar has always expressed great respect for theatre, which he believes is the foundation of acting.

At the beginning of the interaction, Bhandarkar congratulated NSD on organising the 25th edition of Bharat Rang Mahotsav. He said, "I am very happy to be part of the festival. It is a major achievement for NSD. Organising the festival at an international level is a big step and a proud moment for Indian theatre."

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar (Photo: Special Arrangement)

He said the festival provides a valuable opportunity for young students and aspiring actors to present their talent on a large platform. According to him, the enthusiasm among participants and audiences is clearly visible. He also shared that interacting with young theatre artists at NSD was a positive and enriching experience for him.

Madhur Bhandarkar stated that there is a noticeable distinction between theatre and movies. He said, "Both mediums require different skills and discipline. In films, actors often get multiple chances to perform a scene through retakes. However, theatre is completely different because everything happens live on stage in front of an audience."

"There is no scope for retakes during a stage performance, which makes theatre even more demanding. Every actor has to perform with full focus and dedication. Even if an actor forgets a line, they must handle the situation smoothly and continue the performance without breaking the flow," he added.