ETV Bharat / entertainment

Birds On Ice: Debutant's Decade-Long Dream Takes Flight To Busan

Birds on Ice is about how a young girl holds onto a dream against all odds ( Photo: Special arrangement )

Some films begin with a script, an idea, or an image. For debut filmmaker Sahil Shah, Birds on Ice began with a journey into one of India's most difficult terrains and a fascination for a sport that seemed almost impossible in a country like ours.

Set against the landscape and cultural milieu of Ladakh, Birds on Ice is heading to 31st Busan International Film Festival for its world premiere. The film follows Tashi, a young Ladakhi girl living with her grandfather. The duo waits winter after winter for Tashi's parents to return from grazing their animals. While they hope against hope, Tashi finds her own escape in a dream. Playing ice hockey.

What keeps you glued through the 86-minute film is how a young girl holds onto a dream when grief, adversity and limited resources constantly stand in her way. Conceptualised by Sahil and written by Shaan Pasricha first in English, Birds on Ice is a story of love, friendship, resilience and innocence.

Birds on Ice also features Padma Charol as herself, a forward for India’s National Women’s Ice Hockey Team (Photo: Special arrangement)

For Shah, the inspiration for this film began a decade ago during his journey to Ladakh for the Chadar Trek.

"I went for the Chadar Trek in 2016, where you walk on the frozen Zanskar River for six days in -15°C to -20°C temperatures. I was extensively travelling and was interested in documenting people more than anything," he tells ETV Bharat during a call while on a recce for a Netflix project.

While in Ladakh, one of his colleagues introduced him to ice hockey and the idea immediately caught his attention. India is largely associated with cricket, hockey, football and other mainstream sports. But ice hockey in India? It was fascinating for him.

He began documenting the players and their lives, returning to Ladakh year after year for a decade to understand their stories and struggles. Beyond sport he saw how a community was trying to keep its passion alive despite a lack of equipment and resources. Players sometimes had to use oversized skates and gloves, many of them coming from the Army or from Europeans and Canadians visiting the region for high-altitude training.

The more he travelled, the closer he got to the players who eventually became friends. One of them even played a song when Shah proposed to his now wife.

But Shah's journey to becoming a filmmaker had started much earlier. Born in Saudi Arabia and raised in Mumbai, with roots in Gujarat, he was creatively inclined from a young age. He trained under Shiamak Davar for several years before moving to Australia to study media and communication. There, he also became a dance instructor at Shiamak Davar's branch.

Kunga Choskyab and Semzang Skitdon as Norbu and Tashi in a still from Birds on Ice (Photo: Special arrangement)

After returning to India in 2011, he started working in photography, which eventually led him to wedding photography and video production. His love for travel continued to influence his work. He would document his journeys and turn them into short videos.

Eventually, advertising and promotional content became what he calls his "bread and butter." He worked on promotional campaigns for Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, around projects such as Mirzapur, Paatal Lok and The Family Man.

"From 2022 onwards, when I started doing a lot of promotional content for Amazon Prime and Netflix, I just kept feeling more and more confident that I can tell a story. I thought I can communicate something very personal."

That confidence eventually led to Birds on Ice. But it was not coming from a personal space. Shah was not telling a story about Mumbai, Ahmedabad or any other place he already knew. He was going to tell a story which was set in the world that was not his.

Sahil H Shah in a working still from Birds on Ice shoot in Ladakh (Photo: Special arrangement)

Was that intimidating for a first-time filmmaker? Perhaps. But it was also what attracted him. "I was very driven to know this world, to understand the people and tell their story," he says.

His experience directing advertisements and promotional content had already prepared him for the technical demands of filmmaking. He had worked with some of finest DOPs, writers, sound designers and other experienced crew members. So when he started putting together his team for Birds on Ice, the challenge was not simply about finding people who were creatively aligned. They also had to be ready for Ladakh.

"For me as a debut director, I was very well prepared in terms of what I was trying to get into. I was very sure of what I wanted. Not once did this thought come in that 'what am I doing? Why am I doing it?' It was only excitement."

The actual shoot, however, tested everyone. Birds on Ice was filmed over 35 days in Ladakh. People fell sick. Some were hospitalised. The main stylist suffered three fractures and had to be flown to Delhi for surgery. The extreme weather made even a regular shooting day difficult.

"It was more to do with the difficulty adjusting in the weather and then mentally motivating the team to stick along and be there for the story more than anything," Shah says.