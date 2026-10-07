Birds On Ice: Debutant's Decade-Long Dream Takes Flight To Busan
Sahil H Shah's Birds on Ice about dreams that survive against all odds is headed to the 31st Busan International Film Festival for world premiere.
By Minal Rudra
Published : October 7, 2026 at 6:39 AM IST
Some films begin with a script, an idea, or an image. For debut filmmaker Sahil Shah, Birds on Ice began with a journey into one of India's most difficult terrains and a fascination for a sport that seemed almost impossible in a country like ours.
Set against the landscape and cultural milieu of Ladakh, Birds on Ice is heading to 31st Busan International Film Festival for its world premiere. The film follows Tashi, a young Ladakhi girl living with her grandfather. The duo waits winter after winter for Tashi's parents to return from grazing their animals. While they hope against hope, Tashi finds her own escape in a dream. Playing ice hockey.
What keeps you glued through the 86-minute film is how a young girl holds onto a dream when grief, adversity and limited resources constantly stand in her way. Conceptualised by Sahil and written by Shaan Pasricha first in English, Birds on Ice is a story of love, friendship, resilience and innocence.
For Shah, the inspiration for this film began a decade ago during his journey to Ladakh for the Chadar Trek.
"I went for the Chadar Trek in 2016, where you walk on the frozen Zanskar River for six days in -15°C to -20°C temperatures. I was extensively travelling and was interested in documenting people more than anything," he tells ETV Bharat during a call while on a recce for a Netflix project.
While in Ladakh, one of his colleagues introduced him to ice hockey and the idea immediately caught his attention. India is largely associated with cricket, hockey, football and other mainstream sports. But ice hockey in India? It was fascinating for him.
He began documenting the players and their lives, returning to Ladakh year after year for a decade to understand their stories and struggles. Beyond sport he saw how a community was trying to keep its passion alive despite a lack of equipment and resources. Players sometimes had to use oversized skates and gloves, many of them coming from the Army or from Europeans and Canadians visiting the region for high-altitude training.
The more he travelled, the closer he got to the players who eventually became friends. One of them even played a song when Shah proposed to his now wife.
But Shah's journey to becoming a filmmaker had started much earlier. Born in Saudi Arabia and raised in Mumbai, with roots in Gujarat, he was creatively inclined from a young age. He trained under Shiamak Davar for several years before moving to Australia to study media and communication. There, he also became a dance instructor at Shiamak Davar's branch.
After returning to India in 2011, he started working in photography, which eventually led him to wedding photography and video production. His love for travel continued to influence his work. He would document his journeys and turn them into short videos.
Eventually, advertising and promotional content became what he calls his "bread and butter." He worked on promotional campaigns for Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, around projects such as Mirzapur, Paatal Lok and The Family Man.
"From 2022 onwards, when I started doing a lot of promotional content for Amazon Prime and Netflix, I just kept feeling more and more confident that I can tell a story. I thought I can communicate something very personal."
That confidence eventually led to Birds on Ice. But it was not coming from a personal space. Shah was not telling a story about Mumbai, Ahmedabad or any other place he already knew. He was going to tell a story which was set in the world that was not his.
Was that intimidating for a first-time filmmaker? Perhaps. But it was also what attracted him. "I was very driven to know this world, to understand the people and tell their story," he says.
His experience directing advertisements and promotional content had already prepared him for the technical demands of filmmaking. He had worked with some of finest DOPs, writers, sound designers and other experienced crew members. So when he started putting together his team for Birds on Ice, the challenge was not simply about finding people who were creatively aligned. They also had to be ready for Ladakh.
"For me as a debut director, I was very well prepared in terms of what I was trying to get into. I was very sure of what I wanted. Not once did this thought come in that 'what am I doing? Why am I doing it?' It was only excitement."
The actual shoot, however, tested everyone. Birds on Ice was filmed over 35 days in Ladakh. People fell sick. Some were hospitalised. The main stylist suffered three fractures and had to be flown to Delhi for surgery. The extreme weather made even a regular shooting day difficult.
"It was more to do with the difficulty adjusting in the weather and then mentally motivating the team to stick along and be there for the story more than anything," Shah says.
And then there was the question of language. Shah and writer Pasricha, who is also making her feature debut, knew that the film could not feel authentic if the characters did not speak in the language in which they naturally expressed themselves.
The script was translated into Ladakhi adding cultural references and local nuances. Hindi might have been an easier commercial choice but Shah chose Ladakhi.
"The actors knew Hindi but they emote very well in Ladakhi. I realised from the word go that I cannot not do justice to their language and what they speak and how they emote."
Interestingly, not knowing Ladakhi helped Shah in another way. Since he could not understand every word, he had to rely on the performances. "I was only focusing on emotion since I did not know the language. So when the actors would perform, and if the emotion hit me while I was on the monitor, I was home."
For the casting process too, Shah chose to take a risk by working with non-actors, which he says "paid off well." For instance, the actor playing Tashi's grandfather is N. Chopal, a retired agricultural worker who remains culturally active and participates in local events.
For the children playing Tashi and Norbu, Shah turned to something he knew extremely well. Dance. Having taught children between seven and 12, he understood that dancers develop strong body awareness, coordination and a sense of movement. He looked at a local dance school called Arts in Motion.
Semzang Skitdon, who plays Tashi, had been dancing since she was around five or six. Kunga Choskyab, who plays Norbu, had been dancing there for around a year and a half.
Kunga's personality immediately caught Shah's attention. "He was insanely mischievous and I loved his energy." Semzang's dance training also proved useful when she had to learn ice skating for the film. Her understanding of posture, alignment and movement gave her a head start. "In 10 days, she was not a pro skater, but a decent level skater," Shah says.
What makes the film's connection to real ice hockey stronger is the presence of Padma Charol, a forward for India's National Women's Ice Hockey Team, who plays herself in the film.
Why use a real player? He wanted someone who could genuinely skate and also serve as a believable mentor for Tashi. Padma brought her own lived experience into the film, including the struggles around equipment and the challenges faced by players.
"When she would roll on ice I found that very mesmerising. I thought, if Tashi had to look at someone being a coach, then it has to be Padma." Shah also loved the contrast in her appearance and personality. "She was a tough player. But a very soft face."
Whether it is the language, casting, or backdrop, the real-world connection is important to Shah. The primary reason for this approach was to ensure that "Birds on Ice did not become a tourist postcard of Ladakh."
The mountains are spectacular but he thought not to force the audience to admire them. "For us to get enamoured by the beauty of mountains was obvious. But we tried to stay away from showing the beauty of Ladakh. Our focus was purely on characters."
The opening scene begins inside Tashi and her grandfather's home at night. Instead of immediately showing the landscape, the audience hears the wind and feels the cold outside.
Shah and DOP Srijan Chaurasia wanted the audience to experience Ladakh rather than simply look at it. The camera stays close to the characters, moving with them and opening up only when the world around them needs to be seen and felt.
Even the "breathing of the camera" was important to Shah. At high altitude, breathing itself changes. He wanted that physical sensation to somehow find its way into the visual language.
The same thinking extended to editing, sound and music. Composer Joel Crasto, a close friend and long-time collaborator, worked on themes for the children, Padma and the grandfather. Shah did not want the music to be either excessive or completely stripped down.
"I like the idea of music in films. I wanted the audience to feel the emotion with expression, but I still wanted to make them feel music also."
His own background in dance naturally influenced that choice. So did his love for Ladakhi music, whose galloping rhythm stayed with him during his years of travelling to the region.
Now, after years of documenting Ladakh and its ice hockey community, Shah is taking Birds on Ice to Busan, one of Asia's leading film festivals where it will have world premiere on October 10.
What does he feel ahead of the world premiere? "I've never been to film festivals except for MAMI. I'm very excited to meet different filmmakers, showcase our film, see how they vibe with it."
His hope is that the story of Tashi connects with audiences and that the film introduces more people to India's ice hockey community.
"There is a lot of nervous energy and excitement, but in a good way," says Shah as he signs off.