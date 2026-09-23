ETV Bharat / entertainment

He Quit IT Job For Acting, Waited 14 Years For A Lead Role, And Finally Got His Big Break

Actor Nilay Mitash ( Photo: Special Arrangement )

Muzaffarpur: Actor Nilay Mitash has finally got his big break after nearly 14 years of struggle. The actor, who once worked at the IT company Infosys after completing his engineering degree, is now playing the lead role in the web series Hello! Hum Bol Rahe Hain, which was shot in his hometown Muzaffarpur. The series is currently streaming on WAVES OTT. Nilay’s journey to becoming an actor has been a long one. He was born and brought up in Muzaffarpur and completed his early education there. He later studied in Delhi and Ranchi before completing his engineering degree. His father worked as a high school teacher in Ranchi and is now retired. Although Nilay had a stable career after engineering, acting had always been his real interest. He says he was fond of films and acting from a young age. His love for movies was so strong that he would sometimes even skip school to watch films on their first day. However, acting was not an immediate career choice for him. After completing his engineering degree, Nilay joined Infosys and started working. His life changed after the death of his mother. The loss made him think about what he really wanted from life. “My mother’s death forced me to look at life from a different perspective. I realised that life is not just about earning money and that one should do something they are genuinely interested in.” A behind-the-scenes moment from Hello! Hum Bol Rahe Hain (Photo: Special Arrangement)