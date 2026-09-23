He Quit IT Job For Acting, Waited 14 Years For A Lead Role, And Finally Got His Big Break
After quitting his IT job, Nilay Mitash spent 14 years struggling in Mumbai before landing the lead role in a web series shot in Muzaffarpur.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 23, 2026 at 7:54 PM IST
Muzaffarpur: Actor Nilay Mitash has finally got his big break after nearly 14 years of struggle. The actor, who once worked at the IT company Infosys after completing his engineering degree, is now playing the lead role in the web series Hello! Hum Bol Rahe Hain, which was shot in his hometown Muzaffarpur. The series is currently streaming on WAVES OTT.
Nilay’s journey to becoming an actor has been a long one. He was born and brought up in Muzaffarpur and completed his early education there. He later studied in Delhi and Ranchi before completing his engineering degree. His father worked as a high school teacher in Ranchi and is now retired.
Although Nilay had a stable career after engineering, acting had always been his real interest. He says he was fond of films and acting from a young age. His love for movies was so strong that he would sometimes even skip school to watch films on their first day.
However, acting was not an immediate career choice for him. After completing his engineering degree, Nilay joined Infosys and started working. His life changed after the death of his mother. The loss made him think about what he really wanted from life.
“My mother’s death forced me to look at life from a different perspective. I realised that life is not just about earning money and that one should do something they are genuinely interested in.”
Soon after, Nilay decided to follow his passion for acting. He joined the Bengaluru-based Yours Truly Theatre group and started performing on stage. Theatre helped him understand acting better and gave him the confidence to take the next step. He eventually moved to Mumbai to try his luck in films and web projects.
But getting work was not easy. Nilay spent nearly 14 years giving auditions and facing rejection before getting a major lead role. He also says that actors from Bihar often have to deal with certain stereotypes in the industry. During auditions, he was sometimes described as having a “Bihar/UP looking” appearance.
For Nilay, proving himself as an actor was not the only goal. He also wanted to challenge such ideas about actors from Bihar. His decision to leave a stable job and enter the acting field was not easy for his family either. He had to explain to them why he wanted to take this path.
“For an actor, it is important to understand not just acting but also life and society. Along with proving myself as an actor, I want to challenge the prejudices that exist against actors from Bihar.”
During his years in Mumbai, Nilay continued working in theatre, films and short films. One of his notable projects was the nearly 40-minute short film Vayam, in which he played 10 different characters. His performance earned him Best Actor honours at several film festivals, including the Darbhanga International Film Festival.
After years of waiting, Nilay has now returned to his hometown for a role that is especially close to him. Hello! Hum Bol Rahe Hain was shot in Muzaffarpur and around the Tada Darbar area near Motipur. Playing the lead in a project filmed in the city where his journey began has made the opportunity even more special for him.
The series also features actor Yashpal Sharma, while actress Sushmita Mukherjee plays Nilay’s mother. Working with experienced actors has been another important experience for Nilay.
With the series now streaming, Nilay is looking forward to the next phase of his career. The makers are also planning to make the second season on a larger scale. Producer Raj Shekhar has additionally signed Nilay for a film.