ETV Bharat / entertainment

INTERVIEW | Aasha Director Safar Sanal On Urvashi's Performance: 'It Was 50 Times Bigger Than What We Wrote'

Hyderabad: Malayalam film Aasha has been getting attention for its story and strong performances, especially that of Urvashi, who plays the central character. The film marks the directorial debut of Safar Sanal and also features Joju George, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Vijayaraghavan in important roles. In an interaction with ETV Bharat, Safar opened up about the making of Aasha, his decision to cast Urvashi, Joju’s contribution to the film and some memorable moments from the sets.

From Short Films To Aasha

Safar Sanal started his filmmaking journey by making short films. Some of his works received attention at the national level. He later made his writing debut with Peace, which starred Joju George and Siddique. The film was released during the lockdown.

Safar then began working on the idea that eventually became Aasha. He first had the basic idea in 2019, but the story took several years to develop.

“The idea came in 2019. We wanted to tell a realistic revenge story through the life of a woman. The character was inspired by the ordinary mothers we see around us,” Safar told ETV Bharat.

The filmmaker said the story went through several changes during the writing process. At one point, they even thought about making a much bigger film with a male lead. However, they eventually returned to the original idea of having a woman at the centre of the story.

Joju George’s Contribution

Joju George later became part of the writing process, and the screenplay took around three years to complete. According to Safar, Joju played an important role in shaping the film. “Joju came into the project later as a screenwriter. We worked on the screenplay for almost three years,” he said.

Safar also credited Joju for helping the team bring together several experienced technicians for the film. Cinematographer Madhu Neelakandan was among those who came on board. “The scale of the film was decided by Joju. His support helped us bring in many good technicians,” Safar said.

Urvashi Was Always The Choice For Aasha

When it came to the central character, Safar said he had only one actor in mind: Urvashi. “I only had Urvashi in my mind for Aasha,” he said.

However, he was not sure if the veteran actor would agree to play the role. The character had several shades that were different from the roles she had usually played. “I was nervous because I was not sure whether she would say yes. She had not done a character like this with these negative shades before,” Safar said.

Urvashi, however, connected with the role. She had also been waiting for a film where the entire story depended on her character. Safar said the team wanted to show the audience a different side of the actor while still making Aasha feel like a real person. “We wanted to show an Urvashi that the audience had never seen before,” he said.

Urvashi’s Performance Left The Set Silent

One of the most memorable moments during the shoot came while filming a bank sequence. The scene required Urvashi to show a strong emotional outburst. The sequence was planned as a single shot. Urvashi hit the wall with her hands while performing the scene. Her performance became so intense that her hands actually turned red and swollen.

Safar said the entire set went silent after the performance. “I did not know where to say cut. Her performance was much bigger than what we had written,” he recalled. After the scene, Urvashi broke down and cried. She needed a long break before continuing with the shoot. Safar said this was one of the moments that showed how deeply Urvashi had entered the character.