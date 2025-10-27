INTERVIEW | Visual Artist Smijesh Kaappa On Crafting Rishab Shetty's Kantara Look And Challenges Behind It
Malayali artist Smijesh Kaappa, praised by Rishab Shetty, reveals how his concept art brought Kantara's characters to life and shaped major Indian cinematic visuals.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 27, 2025 at 3:47 PM IST
Visual artist Smijesh Kaappa from Kerala's Malappuram has been garnering national attention after his concept art for Kantara 2 impressed actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty himself. Famous for his creative flair and visual storytelling, Smijesh's transition from art teacher to working for some of the biggest cinematic productions in India is nothing short of inspiring. In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat's Akhil Vinayak, Smijesh opens up about his artistic beginnings, his collaboration with Rishab Shetty, and the challenges behind visualising the world of Kantara.
Q. How and why did the name 'Kaappa' become associated with your name, Smijesh?
- "It's actually my pet name. 'Kaappa' was my grandfather's name, and it stuck with me since my rice-feeding ceremony as a child. Officially, my name is only Smijesh, but when I began working professionally in the art and film industry, I decided to keep 'Kaappa' alongside it. Over time, it became part of my artistic identity."
Q. You've received much praise for your work in Kantara 2, especially from Rishab Shetty himself. How did you get involved in the project?
- "At the time, I was working on the pre-production for a Rashmika Mandanna film in Chennai. That's when the renowned art director Vinesh Banglan (Loka) invited me to meet Rishab Shetty, who was then developing the script for Kantara. During that meeting, Banglan Sir suggested my name to Rishab for designing the initial look and feel of the characters and locations. Once Rishab saw my character sketches, he was impressed and asked me to join the project. I took a short break from the Rashmika film and began working on Kantara. That moment became a turning point in my career."
Q. What was your initial idea for Rishab Shetty's lead role?
- "Surprisingly, my first point of reference was a previous sketch of mine that I had done for Kaaliyan, the movie of Prithviraj Sukumaran. As both Kaaliyan and Kantara were period films, I took them as a creative reference point. Subsequently, as Rishab's character in Kantara had a tribal background, I re-did the sketches, focusing on earthy tones, leather attire, and natural accessories to suit the cultural background of the film."
Q. You also designed the look of Jayaram's character. What was involved in that process?
- "Yes, I worked from Jayaramettan's sketches while the sets were being constructed. I did several versions - one with a beard, one with just a moustache, making minor variations in an attempt to capture various elements of his character. Since he portrayed a royal figure, I also designed a few versions with distinct regal attire, jewellery, and symbolic accessories to reflect his position of power in the story."
Q. What was the most challenging element while working on Kantara?
- Designing the port sequence was the hardest part. It involved illustrating an ancient harbour complete with period-accurate ships, trade centres, and waterfront structures. Achieving all those aspects aligned within one frame was extremely demanding. I spent days researching historical references, maritime records, and ancient sketches prior to finalising that one painting."
Q. You began as an art teacher. How did you make the move to working on major films?
- "The credit should go to my friends, who encouraged me to test my limits beyond teaching. My career began as a storyboard artist, working on commercials and more independent films. I had my first big break with Minnal Murali, for which I designed mock-ups of mountains, hills, and the church interiors for the climax sequences."
"During the same time, I also worked in Ishq by designing cartoon drawings for Shane Nigam's character's room, as he played a cartoonist. Later, a friend introduced me to the Kaaliyan team, where I met Banglan Sir. That professional connection opened doors to major projects like Vilayath Buddha and eventually Kantara."
Q. You also collaborated with Banglan Sir on Lokah. How was that collaboration like?
- It was an enriching experience. In Lokah, I came up with different props, including Chathan's card coin and the signature weapons of the film. My intent was to enrich the art direction with small, story-revealing visual details. Now, I'm working once again with Dr Mahesh and Prithviraj on Kaaliyan, which is turning out to be a visually stunning film."
Q. Did you encounter any difficulties in your artistic career?
- "Absolutely. The job for Kantara was physically challenging. Spending long hours bent over my desk caused severe neck pain, and I even needed to get medical attention. At one point, I wondered if I should take a step back, but my passion for art kept me going."
"Today, I'm proud to say that filmmakers from various language industries approach me for their projects. The journey from being an art teacher for children to contributing to some of India's biggest films hasn't been easy. But no matter the obstacles, I'll never give up on my craftwork."
