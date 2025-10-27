ETV Bharat / entertainment

INTERVIEW | Visual Artist Smijesh Kaappa On Crafting Rishab Shetty's Kantara Look And Challenges Behind It

Visual artist Smijesh Kaappa from Kerala's Malappuram has been garnering national attention after his concept art for Kantara 2 impressed actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty himself. Famous for his creative flair and visual storytelling, Smijesh's transition from art teacher to working for some of the biggest cinematic productions in India is nothing short of inspiring. In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat's Akhil Vinayak, Smijesh opens up about his artistic beginnings, his collaboration with Rishab Shetty, and the challenges behind visualising the world of Kantara.

Q. How and why did the name 'Kaappa' become associated with your name, Smijesh?

- "It's actually my pet name. 'Kaappa' was my grandfather's name, and it stuck with me since my rice-feeding ceremony as a child. Officially, my name is only Smijesh, but when I began working professionally in the art and film industry, I decided to keep 'Kaappa' alongside it. Over time, it became part of my artistic identity."

Smijesh Kaappa (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Q. You've received much praise for your work in Kantara 2, especially from Rishab Shetty himself. How did you get involved in the project?

- "At the time, I was working on the pre-production for a Rashmika Mandanna film in Chennai. That's when the renowned art director Vinesh Banglan (Loka) invited me to meet Rishab Shetty, who was then developing the script for Kantara. During that meeting, Banglan Sir suggested my name to Rishab for designing the initial look and feel of the characters and locations. Once Rishab saw my character sketches, he was impressed and asked me to join the project. I took a short break from the Rashmika film and began working on Kantara. That moment became a turning point in my career."

Smijesh Kaappa's craftwork (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Q. What was your initial idea for Rishab Shetty's lead role?

- "Surprisingly, my first point of reference was a previous sketch of mine that I had done for Kaaliyan, the movie of Prithviraj Sukumaran. As both Kaaliyan and Kantara were period films, I took them as a creative reference point. Subsequently, as Rishab's character in Kantara had a tribal background, I re-did the sketches, focusing on earthy tones, leather attire, and natural accessories to suit the cultural background of the film."